Dan is the lead portfolio manager for the firm’s taxable municipal strategies. He manages several state-specific municipal bond strategies, including Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee, and related institutional portfolios. Dan also serves as portfolio manager for the inflation-protected strategy and national closed-end funds. Prior to his current position, he served as a research analyst covering the corporate-backed, energy, transportation and utilities sectors. Before joining the firm in 2000, he worked as an analyst at Banc of America Securities specializing in originating and structuring asset-backed securities. Dan received a BS in business from Miami University in Ohio and an MBA at the J.L. Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.