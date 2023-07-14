Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

XNIEX | Fund

$23.71

$733 M

0.00%

1.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.3%

1 yr return

-2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$733 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 71.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XNIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allianz Group
  • Inception Date
    Feb 27, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    27708965
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Forsyth

Fund Description

XNIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XNIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -3.2% 29.3% 19.29%
1 Yr -2.4% -12.9% 32.0% 93.89%
3 Yr -3.2%* -6.5% 13.0% 96.56%
5 Yr -0.5%* -8.2% 5.9% 45.65%
10 Yr 1.1%* -6.9% 6.0% 43.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XNIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.0% -37.4% -8.2% 99.34%
2021 3.3% -5.0% 12.0% 57.67%
2020 7.8% -5.7% 7.8% 0.35%
2019 4.3% -2.1% 6.3% 21.82%
2018 -2.1% -6.1% -0.8% 8.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XNIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -14.6% 29.3% 19.29%
1 Yr -2.4% -12.9% 57.6% 92.65%
3 Yr -3.2%* -6.5% 22.1% 96.54%
5 Yr -0.5%* -7.8% 16.4% 51.82%
10 Yr 1.1%* -3.4% 8.5% 85.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XNIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.0% -37.4% -8.2% 99.34%
2021 3.3% -5.0% 12.0% 57.67%
2020 7.8% -5.7% 7.8% 0.35%
2019 4.3% -2.1% 6.3% 21.82%
2018 -2.1% -6.1% 0.1% 40.75%

NAV & Total Return History

XNIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XNIEX Category Low Category High XNIEX % Rank
Net Assets 733 M 963 K 126 B 61.90%
Number of Holdings 221 4 7731 20.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 183 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 74.60%
Weighting of Top 10 24.96% 13.3% 100.0% 83.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.28%
  2. Apple Inc 3.88%
  3. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 3.56%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.19%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.43%
  6. Tesla Inc 2.33%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 2.20%
  8. Amazon.com Inc 2.18%
  9. The Home Depot Inc 1.62%
  10. ServiceNow Inc 1.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XNIEX % Rank
Stocks 		62.20% 0.19% 99.72% 92.70%
Convertible Bonds 		26.48% 0.00% 26.48% 0.32%
Cash 		5.37% -7.71% 88.33% 38.41%
Preferred Stocks 		5.27% 0.00% 26.97% 3.49%
Bonds 		0.50% 0.00% 91.12% 96.19%
Other 		0.19% -2.61% 17.60% 37.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XNIEX % Rank
Technology 		27.82% 1.07% 52.93% 3.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.97% 0.00% 16.01% 0.63%
Healthcare 		14.80% 0.00% 36.30% 13.97%
Financial Services 		11.85% 0.28% 52.80% 92.38%
Communication Services 		6.60% 0.00% 26.62% 58.10%
Energy 		6.58% 0.00% 29.22% 21.59%
Industrials 		5.96% 1.16% 32.55% 96.19%
Utilities 		4.10% 0.00% 31.67% 17.14%
Basic Materials 		3.43% 0.00% 15.48% 87.62%
Consumer Defense 		2.51% 0.00% 27.24% 93.02%
Real Estate 		1.38% 0.00% 33.86% 93.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XNIEX % Rank
US 		62.20% 0.19% 96.85% 23.49%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 38.11% 99.37%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XNIEX % Rank
Corporate 		85.73% 0.00% 100.00% 6.03%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.27% 0.00% 100.00% 75.24%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 59.68%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 37.97% 85.40%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 73.65%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.71% 92.06%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XNIEX % Rank
US 		0.50% 0.00% 91.12% 95.87%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 18.39% 90.79%

XNIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XNIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.22% 0.01% 3.35% 18.48%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.25% 97.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

XNIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XNIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XNIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 71.00% 4.00% 398.00% 82.65%

XNIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XNIEX Category Low Category High XNIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.05% 51.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XNIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XNIEX Category Low Category High XNIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.28% -1.12% 5.55% 97.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XNIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XNIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Forsyth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2007

15.27

15.3%

Mr. Forsyth is a portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO US Income and Growth Strategies with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1994. He is the head of the firm’s Income and Growth Strategies team. Mr. Forsyth has portfolio management, trading and research responsibilities, and oversees all aspects of the Income and Growth platform’s business, including product development and implementation. He has been the lead portfolio manager for the firm’s US High Yield Bond strategy since its inception in 1994 and assumed lead portfolio management responsibility for the firm’s US Convertible strategy in 1998. Mr. Forsyth has been managing CLO portfolios since 2006 and has been the lead portfolio manager on the Income and Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients worldwide, Mr. Forsyth supervises multiple open-end and closed-end mutual funds and provides oversight for the US Short Duration High Income strategy. He was previously an analyst at AEGON USA. He has a B.B.A. from The University of Iowa. Mr. Forsyth is a CFA charterholder.

Michael Yee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 05, 2008

13.74

13.7%

Mr. Yee is a portfolio manager and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1995. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. He is also a lead portfolio manager for the firm’s Income and Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. Mr. Yee is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. He was previously an analyst for the Global and Systematic team with responsibilities focused on US large cap equity strategies. In addition, he also worked in global portfolio administration and in client service. Mr. Yee was previously a financial consultant for Priority One Financial/Liberty Foundation. He has a B.S. from the University of California, San Diego, and an M.B.A. from San Diego State University.

Justin Kass

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 05, 2008

13.74

13.7%

Mr. Kass is a portfolio manager, a managing director, CIO and co-head US Income and Growth Strategies with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2000. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. In 2003, Mr. Kass was promoted to portfolio management and began handling day-to-day portfolio manager responsibilities for the firm’s US Convertible strategy in 2005. He is also a lead portfolio manager for the firm’s Income & Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients, Mr. Kass is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. Previous to joining the firm, Mr. Kass interned on the Income and Growth Strategies team, adding significant depth to its proprietary Upgrade Alert Model. He has 24 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Kass has a B.S. from the University of California, Davis, and an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.44 2.41

