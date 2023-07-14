Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.3%
1 yr return
-2.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$733 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.0%
Expense Ratio 1.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 71.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XNIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|19.29%
|1 Yr
|-2.4%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|93.89%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-6.5%
|13.0%
|96.56%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|45.65%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-6.9%
|6.0%
|43.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|XNIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.0%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|99.34%
|2021
|3.3%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|57.67%
|2020
|7.8%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|0.35%
|2019
|4.3%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|21.82%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|8.68%
|Period
|XNIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|19.29%
|1 Yr
|-2.4%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|92.65%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-6.5%
|22.1%
|96.54%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|51.82%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-3.4%
|8.5%
|85.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|XNIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.0%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|99.34%
|2021
|3.3%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|57.67%
|2020
|7.8%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|0.35%
|2019
|4.3%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|21.82%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|40.75%
|XNIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XNIEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|733 M
|963 K
|126 B
|61.90%
|Number of Holdings
|221
|4
|7731
|20.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|183 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|74.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.96%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|83.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XNIEX % Rank
|Stocks
|62.20%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|92.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|26.48%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|0.32%
|Cash
|5.37%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|38.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|5.27%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|3.49%
|Bonds
|0.50%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|96.19%
|Other
|0.19%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|37.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XNIEX % Rank
|Technology
|27.82%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|3.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.97%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|0.63%
|Healthcare
|14.80%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|13.97%
|Financial Services
|11.85%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|92.38%
|Communication Services
|6.60%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|58.10%
|Energy
|6.58%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|21.59%
|Industrials
|5.96%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|96.19%
|Utilities
|4.10%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|17.14%
|Basic Materials
|3.43%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|87.62%
|Consumer Defense
|2.51%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|93.02%
|Real Estate
|1.38%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|93.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XNIEX % Rank
|US
|62.20%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|23.49%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.11%
|99.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XNIEX % Rank
|Corporate
|85.73%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|6.03%
|Cash & Equivalents
|14.27%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|75.24%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|59.68%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|85.40%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|73.65%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|92.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XNIEX % Rank
|US
|0.50%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|95.87%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|90.79%
|XNIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.22%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|18.48%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|97.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|XNIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|XNIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XNIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|71.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|82.65%
|XNIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XNIEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|51.10%
|XNIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|XNIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XNIEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.28%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|97.06%
|XNIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2019
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2018
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2017
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2017
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2016
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2016
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2015
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2015
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2013
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2013
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2012
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2011
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2010
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2009
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2009
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2009
|$0.625
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2008
|$0.563
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.563
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.563
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2008
|$0.563
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.563
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2007
|$0.563
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2007
15.27
15.3%
Mr. Forsyth is a portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO US Income and Growth Strategies with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1994. He is the head of the firm’s Income and Growth Strategies team. Mr. Forsyth has portfolio management, trading and research responsibilities, and oversees all aspects of the Income and Growth platform’s business, including product development and implementation. He has been the lead portfolio manager for the firm’s US High Yield Bond strategy since its inception in 1994 and assumed lead portfolio management responsibility for the firm’s US Convertible strategy in 1998. Mr. Forsyth has been managing CLO portfolios since 2006 and has been the lead portfolio manager on the Income and Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients worldwide, Mr. Forsyth supervises multiple open-end and closed-end mutual funds and provides oversight for the US Short Duration High Income strategy. He was previously an analyst at AEGON USA. He has a B.B.A. from The University of Iowa. Mr. Forsyth is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 05, 2008
13.74
13.7%
Mr. Yee is a portfolio manager and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1995. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. He is also a lead portfolio manager for the firm’s Income and Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. Mr. Yee is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. He was previously an analyst for the Global and Systematic team with responsibilities focused on US large cap equity strategies. In addition, he also worked in global portfolio administration and in client service. Mr. Yee was previously a financial consultant for Priority One Financial/Liberty Foundation. He has a B.S. from the University of California, San Diego, and an M.B.A. from San Diego State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 05, 2008
13.74
13.7%
Mr. Kass is a portfolio manager, a managing director, CIO and co-head US Income and Growth Strategies with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2000. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. In 2003, Mr. Kass was promoted to portfolio management and began handling day-to-day portfolio manager responsibilities for the firm’s US Convertible strategy in 2005. He is also a lead portfolio manager for the firm’s Income & Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients, Mr. Kass is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. Previous to joining the firm, Mr. Kass interned on the Income and Growth Strategies team, adding significant depth to its proprietary Upgrade Alert Model. He has 24 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Kass has a B.S. from the University of California, Davis, and an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.44
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...