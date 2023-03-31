Home
XNIDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Dec 05, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    46924069
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Hlavin

Fund Description

XNIDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XNIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -4.8% 4.7% 48.42%
1 Yr -0.2% -10.3% 0.3% 3.17%
3 Yr -1.5%* -8.6% 0.0% 5.14%
5 Yr -0.3%* -6.2% 1.8% 3.52%
10 Yr 0.3%* -2.8% 3.4% 7.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XNIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -26.9% -3.5% 7.80%
2021 2.0% -1.0% 3.7% 9.77%
2020 0.0% -3.5% 1.4% 61.50%
2019 1.3% -0.2% 2.5% 46.38%
2018 -0.2% -1.2% 1.0% 24.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XNIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -11.1% 4.7% 47.06%
1 Yr -0.2% -10.3% 0.3% 2.71%
3 Yr -1.5%* -8.6% 1.3% 5.61%
5 Yr -0.3%* -5.9% 2.2% 3.54%
10 Yr 0.3%* -2.8% 3.7% 15.15%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XNIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -26.9% -3.5% 7.80%
2021 2.0% -1.0% 3.7% 9.30%
2020 0.0% -3.5% 1.4% 61.50%
2019 1.3% -0.2% 2.5% 46.38%
2018 -0.2% -1.2% 1.0% 30.16%

NAV & Total Return History

XNIDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XNIDX Category Low Category High XNIDX % Rank
Net Assets 648 M 9.79 K 20.2 B 61.93%
Number of Holdings 425 1 3950 56.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 133 M -102 M 3.41 B 46.79%
Weighting of Top 10 15.86% 5.8% 97.0% 33.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Energy HBR Corp 5.72%
  2. PUERTO RICO COMWLTH 8% 1.82%
  3. WASHINGTON ST HEALTH CARE FACS AUTH REV 1.49% 1.80%
  4. PHILADELPHIA PA HOSPS & HIGHER ED FACS AUTH HOSP REV 5% 1.50%
  5. COOK CNTY ILL 5% 1.47%
  6. ALVORD CALIF UNI SCH DIST 5.9% 1.46%
  7. SAN ANTONIO TEX PUB FACS CORP LEASE REV 5% 1.32%
  8. DALLAS TEX AREA RAPID TRAN SALES TAX REV 5.25% 1.28%
  9. COLORADO SPRINGS COLO UTILS REV 4% 1.27%
  10. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y REV 5% 1.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XNIDX % Rank
Bonds 		93.34% 0.00% 146.69% 85.07%
Stocks 		5.72% 0.00% 5.80% 2.26%
Cash 		0.94% -3.16% 100.00% 47.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -47.61% 0.32% 33.94%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 37.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 32.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XNIDX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.78% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 77.65% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 17.58% 100.00% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XNIDX % Rank
US 		5.72% 0.00% 5.80% 2.29%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 33.49%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XNIDX % Rank
Municipal 		98.98% 0.00% 100.00% 38.99%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.02% 0.00% 100.00% 47.25%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 33.03%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 22.44% 35.78%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 63.76%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 0.09% 34.86%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XNIDX % Rank
US 		84.88% 0.00% 139.84% 80.73%
Non US 		8.46% 0.00% 21.09% 36.70%

XNIDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XNIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.07% 3.44% 30.41%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.41% 18.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

XNIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XNIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XNIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 2.00% 121.00% 17.65%

XNIDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XNIDX Category Low Category High XNIDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.50% 91.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XNIDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XNIDX Category Low Category High XNIDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.06% 1.11% 5.70% 12.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XNIDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XNIDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Hlavin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2012

9.49

9.5%

Steven M. Hlavin is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for Nuveen Asset Management. Prior to his current position, Mr. Hlavin worked as a senior analyst responsible for the risk management and performance reporting process for Nuveen Asset Management. Mr. Hlavin joined an affiliate of Nuveen Asset Management in 2003. Mr. Hlavin earned a BA in finance and accounting and an MBA in finance from Miami University. He has been a speaker at the Leveraging Performance Attribution Analysis for Fixed Income Investments Conference series.

Timothy Ryan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2012

9.49

9.5%

Timothy T. Ryan, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Nuveen Asset Management. Mr. Ryan joined an affiliate of Nuveen Asset Management in 2010. Prior to joining Nuveen Asset Management, Mr. Ryan was a principal of SSGA FM and a Vice President of SSGA and responsible for managing the series of the Trust that invest primarily in municipal securities. Prior to joining SSGA, Mr. Ryan was a lead portfolio manager in the municipal bond group at Deutsche Bank Asset Management, formally Scudder Insurance Asset Management. His clients included nuclear decommissioning trusts, insurance portfolios and corporate cash. Mr. Ryan began working at Deutsche Bank in 1991 as a municipal bond analyst covering high yield, transportation, higher education, general obligation, and money market sectors. He joined Deutsche Bank with 8 years of experience as vice president and investment banker at Mesirow Financial and vice president and financial consultant at Speer Financial. Mr. Ryan has a BS from University of Wisconsin and a Master of Management from JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management Northwestern University. Mr. Ryan has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

John Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2012

9.49

9.5%

John leads the municipals fixed income strategic direction and investment perspectives for Nuveen. He also manages several municipal bond strategies and closed-end funds. John is a trusted public voice in discussing key issues and trends within the municipal market. He is a frequent guest on CNBC, Bloomberg Television and Fox Business News. His perspective is often sought out by leading industry media such as The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg News and Morningstar. Before being named the co-head of fixed income in 2011, he was chief investment officer for the firm’s municipal bond team starting in 2007. He was named a managing director and head of portfolio management for Nuveen Asset Management in 2006. John became a portfolio manager in 2000 after starting at the firm as a municipal credit analyst in 1996. He began working in the financial industry at a private account management firm in 1993. John earned a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Duke University, an M.A. in Economics from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. in Finance with honors from the University of Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA institute and the CFA society of Chicago. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 21.43 7.29 2.52

