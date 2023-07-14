Mr. Forsyth is a portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO US Income and Growth Strategies with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1994. He is the head of the firm’s Income and Growth Strategies team. Mr. Forsyth has portfolio management, trading and research responsibilities, and oversees all aspects of the Income and Growth platform’s business, including product development and implementation. He has been the lead portfolio manager for the firm’s US High Yield Bond strategy since its inception in 1994 and assumed lead portfolio management responsibility for the firm’s US Convertible strategy in 1998. Mr. Forsyth has been managing CLO portfolios since 2006 and has been the lead portfolio manager on the Income and Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients worldwide, Mr. Forsyth supervises multiple open-end and closed-end mutual funds and provides oversight for the US Short Duration High Income strategy. He was previously an analyst at AEGON USA. He has a B.B.A. from The University of Iowa. Mr. Forsyth is a CFA charterholder.