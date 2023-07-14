Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.7%
1 yr return
7.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$1.38 B
Holdings in Top 10
24.5%
Expense Ratio 1.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 63.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XNFJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|46.64%
|1 Yr
|7.2%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|11.74%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|28.21%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|22.03%
|10 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|50.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|XNFJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.1%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|37.84%
|2021
|7.4%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|30.06%
|2020
|2.2%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|81.38%
|2019
|3.3%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|74.42%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|49.51%
|Period
|XNFJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|47.43%
|1 Yr
|7.2%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|10.43%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|25.64%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|20.34%
|10 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|50.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|XNFJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.1%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|37.84%
|2021
|7.4%
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|30.64%
|2020
|2.2%
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|88.28%
|2019
|3.3%
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|85.27%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|65.05%
|XNFJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XNFJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.38 B
|25
|17.4 B
|5.62%
|Number of Holdings
|269
|2
|508
|3.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|337 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|13.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.46%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|90.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XNFJX % Rank
|Stocks
|77.01%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|76.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|16.78%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|0.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|3.30%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|0.38%
|Cash
|2.47%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|41.98%
|Bonds
|0.31%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|24.05%
|Other
|0.12%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|17.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XNFJX % Rank
|Technology
|23.98%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|75.21%
|Financial Services
|17.53%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|75.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.58%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|73.11%
|Healthcare
|12.62%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|82.77%
|Industrials
|11.49%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|15.55%
|Real Estate
|7.32%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|0.42%
|Communication Services
|2.78%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|94.54%
|Utilities
|2.65%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|7.98%
|Basic Materials
|2.51%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|27.73%
|Consumer Defense
|2.28%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|89.92%
|Energy
|1.26%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|89.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XNFJX % Rank
|US
|74.09%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|66.03%
|Non US
|2.92%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|22.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XNFJX % Rank
|Corporate
|89.20%
|0.00%
|91.57%
|2.29%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.80%
|0.09%
|100.00%
|95.04%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|15.27%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.63%
|15.27%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.57%
|14.50%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|22.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XNFJX % Rank
|US
|0.31%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|23.28%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.94%
|15.65%
|XNFJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|58.85%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|66.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|N/A
|XNFJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|XNFJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XNFJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|63.00%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|77.23%
|XNFJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XNFJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|19.70%
|XNFJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|XNFJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XNFJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.28%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|33.20%
|XNFJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2019
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2018
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2017
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2017
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2016
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2016
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2015
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2015
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2014
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2013
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2013
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2012
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2011
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2010
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2009
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2009
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2009
|$0.410
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2008
|$0.525
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.525
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.525
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2008
|$0.525
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.522
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.522
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.522
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2007
|$0.522
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2006
|$0.522
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.522
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2006
|$0.522
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2006
|$0.522
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.520
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.520
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2005
17.26
17.3%
Mr. Forsyth is a portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO US Income and Growth Strategies with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1994. He is the head of the firm’s Income and Growth Strategies team. Mr. Forsyth has portfolio management, trading and research responsibilities, and oversees all aspects of the Income and Growth platform’s business, including product development and implementation. He has been the lead portfolio manager for the firm’s US High Yield Bond strategy since its inception in 1994 and assumed lead portfolio management responsibility for the firm’s US Convertible strategy in 1998. Mr. Forsyth has been managing CLO portfolios since 2006 and has been the lead portfolio manager on the Income and Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients worldwide, Mr. Forsyth supervises multiple open-end and closed-end mutual funds and provides oversight for the US Short Duration High Income strategy. He was previously an analyst at AEGON USA. He has a B.B.A. from The University of Iowa. Mr. Forsyth is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2017
4.93
4.9%
John Mowrey is an executive managing director, senior portfolio manager/analyst, and chief investment officer of NFJ Investment Group, responsible for the overall investment policy for all value equity portfolios, hiring new talent, and building out the team’s investment capabilities. He serves as co-lead portfolio manager for the NFJ Mid Cap Value, NFJ Small Cap Value, NFJ Emerging Markets Value, and NFJ Infrastructure Income strategies. Mr. Mowrey joined NFJ in 2007 and has been quoted and featured in a number of national publications, including Barron’s, Kiplinger and MarketWatch, and has been a featured guest on CNBC. He earned a B.A. in political science from Rhodes College and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Mr. McKinney is a portfolio manager, an analyst and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors. As a member of the Value Equity US Team, he is the product team co-lead for the Dividend Value investment strategy. Before joining the firm in 2006, he was an equity analyst covering the energy sector for Evergreen Investments, an investment-banking analyst at Alex. Brown & Sons, a vice president in equity research at Merrill Lynch and an equity analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. McKinney has a B.A. in economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School, The University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Thomas Oliver is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Dividend Value, NFJ Large Cap Value and NFJ All Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2005, Mr. Oliver was a manager of corporate reporting at Perot Systems and an auditor at Deloitte & Touche. Mr. Oliver earned a B.B.A. and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder and has his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation. He began his career in the investment industry in 1995.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Mr. Marca is an analyst and an assistant vice president with Allianz Global Investors. He is a member of the Value Equity US team; previously with the firm, he served as a product specialist associate and a performance analyst. Before joining the firm in 2011, Mr. Marca worked on the equity derivatives desk at HBK Capital Management. He has a B.A. in biology from the University of Texas at Austin and an M.B.A. from Texas Christian University. Mr. Marca is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Mr. Kass is a portfolio manager, a managing director, CIO and co-head US Income and Growth Strategies with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2000. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. In 2003, Mr. Kass was promoted to portfolio management and began handling day-to-day portfolio manager responsibilities for the firm’s US Convertible strategy in 2005. He is also a lead portfolio manager for the firm’s Income & Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients, Mr. Kass is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. Previous to joining the firm, Mr. Kass interned on the Income and Growth Strategies team, adding significant depth to its proprietary Upgrade Alert Model. He has 24 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Kass has a B.S. from the University of California, Davis, and an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...