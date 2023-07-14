Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

mutual fund
XNFJX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$14.48 -0.07 -0.48%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(XNFJX) Primary
XNFJX (Mutual Fund)

AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$14.48 -0.07 -0.48%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(XNFJX) Primary
XNFJX (Mutual Fund)

AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$14.48 -0.07 -0.48%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(XNFJX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

XNFJX | Fund

$14.48

$1.38 B

0.00%

1.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.7%

1 yr return

7.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$1.38 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

XNFJX | Fund

$14.48

$1.38 B

0.00%

1.06%

XNFJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus Investment Partners Inc
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    94801581
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Forsyth

Fund Description

XNFJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XNFJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -2.8% 240.8% 46.64%
1 Yr 7.2% -4.3% 140.6% 11.74%
3 Yr 2.6%* -8.3% 18.3% 28.21%
5 Yr -0.2%* -5.0% 17.3% 22.03%
10 Yr -2.2%* -4.6% 13.2% 50.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XNFJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -34.1% 904.0% 37.84%
2021 7.4% -28.6% 438.4% 30.06%
2020 2.2% -93.5% 8.2% 81.38%
2019 3.3% -38.9% 19.8% 74.42%
2018 -3.0% -10.9% 12.8% 49.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XNFJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -2.7% 244.0% 47.43%
1 Yr 7.2% -4.3% 140.6% 10.43%
3 Yr 2.6%* -8.3% 18.3% 25.64%
5 Yr -0.2%* -5.4% 17.3% 20.34%
10 Yr -2.2%* -4.6% 13.2% 50.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XNFJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -34.1% 904.0% 37.84%
2021 7.4% -5.9% 438.4% 30.64%
2020 2.2% -81.2% 8.2% 88.28%
2019 3.3% -29.0% 19.8% 85.27%
2018 -3.0% -10.9% 12.8% 65.05%

NAV & Total Return History

XNFJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XNFJX Category Low Category High XNFJX % Rank
Net Assets 1.38 B 25 17.4 B 5.62%
Number of Holdings 269 2 508 3.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 337 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 13.36%
Weighting of Top 10 24.46% 11.3% 100.0% 90.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Option on Advanced Micro Devices Inc 12.63%
  2. Option on Advanced Micro Devices Inc 12.63%
  3. Option on Advanced Micro Devices Inc 12.63%
  4. Option on Advanced Micro Devices Inc 12.63%
  5. Option on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 4.05%
  6. Option on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 4.05%
  7. Option on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 4.05%
  8. Option on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 4.05%
  9. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.25%
  10. Option on NVIDIA Corp 3.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XNFJX % Rank
Stocks 		77.01% -3.92% 100.76% 76.34%
Convertible Bonds 		16.78% 0.00% 20.91% 0.38%
Preferred Stocks 		3.30% 0.00% 3.08% 0.38%
Cash 		2.47% -0.76% 100.29% 41.98%
Bonds 		0.31% 0.00% 97.96% 24.05%
Other 		0.12% 0.00% 45.92% 17.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XNFJX % Rank
Technology 		23.98% 0.00% 44.43% 75.21%
Financial Services 		17.53% 0.00% 29.60% 75.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.58% 0.00% 19.02% 73.11%
Healthcare 		12.62% 0.00% 25.91% 82.77%
Industrials 		11.49% 1.41% 43.91% 15.55%
Real Estate 		7.32% 0.00% 9.74% 0.42%
Communication Services 		2.78% 0.00% 21.22% 94.54%
Utilities 		2.65% 0.00% 13.35% 7.98%
Basic Materials 		2.51% 0.00% 60.58% 27.73%
Consumer Defense 		2.28% 0.00% 22.87% 89.92%
Energy 		1.26% 0.00% 69.54% 89.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XNFJX % Rank
US 		74.09% -3.89% 100.00% 66.03%
Non US 		2.92% -2.17% 99.33% 22.90%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XNFJX % Rank
Corporate 		89.20% 0.00% 91.57% 2.29%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.80% 0.09% 100.00% 95.04%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 15.27%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 22.63% 15.27%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 97.57% 14.50%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.91% 22.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XNFJX % Rank
US 		0.31% 0.00% 97.96% 23.28%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 16.94% 15.65%

XNFJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XNFJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.20% 6.78% 58.85%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.20% 1.75% 66.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

XNFJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XNFJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XNFJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 0.00% 456.80% 77.23%

XNFJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XNFJX Category Low Category High XNFJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.76% 19.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XNFJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XNFJX Category Low Category High XNFJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.28% -2.54% 14.24% 33.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XNFJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XNFJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Forsyth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2005

17.26

17.3%

Mr. Forsyth is a portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO US Income and Growth Strategies with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1994. He is the head of the firm’s Income and Growth Strategies team. Mr. Forsyth has portfolio management, trading and research responsibilities, and oversees all aspects of the Income and Growth platform’s business, including product development and implementation. He has been the lead portfolio manager for the firm’s US High Yield Bond strategy since its inception in 1994 and assumed lead portfolio management responsibility for the firm’s US Convertible strategy in 1998. Mr. Forsyth has been managing CLO portfolios since 2006 and has been the lead portfolio manager on the Income and Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients worldwide, Mr. Forsyth supervises multiple open-end and closed-end mutual funds and provides oversight for the US Short Duration High Income strategy. He was previously an analyst at AEGON USA. He has a B.B.A. from The University of Iowa. Mr. Forsyth is a CFA charterholder.

John Mowrey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2017

4.93

4.9%

John Mowrey is an executive managing director, senior portfolio manager/analyst, and chief investment officer of NFJ Investment Group, responsible for the overall investment policy for all value equity portfolios, hiring new talent, and building out the team’s investment capabilities. He serves as co-lead portfolio manager for the NFJ Mid Cap Value, NFJ Small Cap Value, NFJ Emerging Markets Value, and NFJ Infrastructure Income strategies. Mr. Mowrey joined NFJ in 2007 and has been quoted and featured in a number of national publications, including Barron’s, Kiplinger and MarketWatch, and has been a featured guest on CNBC. He earned a B.A. in political science from Rhodes College and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder.

R. McKinney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Mr. McKinney is a portfolio manager, an analyst and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors. As a member of the Value Equity US Team, he is the product team co-lead for the Dividend Value investment strategy. Before joining the firm in 2006, he was an equity analyst covering the energy sector for Evergreen Investments, an investment-banking analyst at Alex. Brown & Sons, a vice president in equity research at Merrill Lynch and an equity analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. McKinney has a B.A. in economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School, The University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Thomas Oliver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Thomas Oliver is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Dividend Value, NFJ Large Cap Value and NFJ All Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2005, Mr. Oliver was a manager of corporate reporting at Perot Systems and an auditor at Deloitte & Touche. Mr. Oliver earned a B.B.A. and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder and has his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation. He began his career in the investment industry in 1995.

Kris Marca

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Marca is an analyst and an assistant vice president with Allianz Global Investors. He is a member of the Value Equity US team; previously with the firm, he served as a product specialist associate and a performance analyst. Before joining the firm in 2011, Mr. Marca worked on the equity derivatives desk at HBK Capital Management. He has a B.A. in biology from the University of Texas at Austin and an M.B.A. from Texas Christian University. Mr. Marca is a CFA charterholder.

Justin Kass

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Kass is a portfolio manager, a managing director, CIO and co-head US Income and Growth Strategies with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2000. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. In 2003, Mr. Kass was promoted to portfolio management and began handling day-to-day portfolio manager responsibilities for the firm’s US Convertible strategy in 2005. He is also a lead portfolio manager for the firm’s Income & Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients, Mr. Kass is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. Previous to joining the firm, Mr. Kass interned on the Income and Growth Strategies team, adding significant depth to its proprietary Upgrade Alert Model. He has 24 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Kass has a B.S. from the University of California, Davis, and an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×