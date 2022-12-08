Mr. Pang is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at the firm, and is responsible for the firm’s public and private direct investments across energy strategies. Mr. Pang currently serves as President and Chief Financial Officer and as a Director of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III. Mr. Pang has served as a director of Tortoise Acquisition II since the completion of its initial public offering in September 2020 and has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Tortoise Acquisition II since July 2020. Mr. Pang served as a director of Tortoise Acquisition I from the completion of its initial public offering in March 2019, and as Chief Financial Officer of Tortoise Acquisition I since January 2020, to the completion of its initial business combination on October 1, 2020, and he continues to serve on the board of directors of Hyliion Holdings Corp. Prior to joining Tortoise in 2014, Mr. Pang was a director in Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC’s Equity Capital Markets Group. Before joining Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC in 2012, he spent eight years in Citigroup Global Markets Inc.’s Investment Banking Division, where he focused on equity underwriting and corporate finance in the energy sector. Mr. Pang received a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Richmond and is a CFA charterholder. 032521