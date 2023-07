S. Blake Miller, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2008. Blake is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team. Additionally, he co-manages the Neuberger Berman New York, California and Municipal Fund Inc. closed-end bond funds as well as the Neuberger Berman Municipal Intermediate Bond Fund, the Neuberger Berman Municipal Impact Fund and the Neuberger Berman Municipal High Income Fund. Prior to this, he was the head of Municipal Securities at Weiss, Peck & Greer, where he worked since 1986 and was responsible for all aspects of municipal fixed income investing, including portfolio management, investment strategy, and trading. Blake holds a BS degree from the McIntire School of Commerce, the University of Virginia. He has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.