BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust

XMSOX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust

XMSOX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.1%

1 yr return

-3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.2%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

22.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$66.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load 1.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XMSOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Feb 23, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sacha Bacro

Fund Description

XMSOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XMSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -59.5% 0.9% 31.07%
1 Yr -3.3% -15.5% 19.7% 27.40%
3 Yr -6.4%* -4.3% 4.2% 31.34%
5 Yr -7.2%* -2.5% 4.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 2.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XMSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -15.2% 0.9% 16.50%
2021 -2.0% -10.9% 12.2% 100.00%
2020 -3.8% -10.8% 14.8% 1.04%
2019 2.1% -15.3% 0.6% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XMSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -59.5% 0.9% 28.64%
1 Yr -3.3% -16.6% 30.5% 31.28%
3 Yr -6.4%* -5.2% 10.9% 35.27%
5 Yr -7.2%* -2.8% 7.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XMSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -15.2% 0.9% 16.50%
2021 -2.0% -10.9% 12.2% 100.00%
2020 -3.8% -10.8% 14.8% 1.04%
2019 2.1% -15.3% 3.8% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

XMSOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XMSOX Category Low Category High XMSOX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 74.5 K 14.7 B N/A
Number of Holdings 986 4 4562 25.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 76 M -112 M 3.66 B 44.08%
Weighting of Top 10 22.37% 4.7% 100.0% 73.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Instl 7.98%
  2. A10 CAPITAL LLC 5.56%
  3. A10 CAPITAL LLC 5.56%
  4. A10 CAPITAL LLC 5.56%
  5. A10 CAPITAL LLC 5.56%
  6. A10 CAPITAL LLC 5.56%
  7. A10 CAPITAL LLC 5.56%
  8. A10 CAPITAL LLC 5.56%
  9. A10 CAPITAL LLC 5.56%
  10. A10 CAPITAL LLC 5.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XMSOX % Rank
Bonds 		112.22% 0.00% 220.33% 0.95%
Convertible Bonds 		3.36% 0.00% 11.19% 15.17%
Stocks 		0.68% 0.00% 7.47% 10.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.10% 0.00% 2.87% 21.33%
Other 		0.00% -9.71% 100.00% 71.56%
Cash 		-16.36% -130.07% 95.62% 99.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XMSOX % Rank
Energy 		67.75% 0.00% 100.00% 32.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		27.00% 0.00% 27.00% 1.61%
Real Estate 		3.17% 0.00% 3.17% 1.61%
Technology 		0.62% 0.00% 21.64% 19.35%
Financial Services 		0.36% 0.00% 100.00% 51.61%
Healthcare 		0.34% 0.00% 9.46% 27.42%
Communication Services 		0.28% 0.00% 56.19% 33.87%
Industrials 		0.21% 0.00% 11.80% 33.87%
Consumer Defense 		0.16% 0.00% 34.30% 25.81%
Utilities 		0.06% 0.00% 91.33% 29.03%
Basic Materials 		0.05% 0.00% 100.00% 35.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XMSOX % Rank
US 		0.68% 0.00% 6.55% 9.48%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 1.77% 73.46%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XMSOX % Rank
Corporate 		61.33% 0.00% 98.62% 4.81%
Securitized 		25.13% 0.00% 52.02% 10.58%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.27% 0.00% 95.62% 29.33%
Government 		4.45% 0.30% 99.47% 98.56%
Derivative 		0.81% 0.00% 74.77% 51.92%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 7.95% 81.25%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XMSOX % Rank
Non US 		61.68% 0.00% 112.80% 46.45%
US 		50.54% -5.52% 107.53% 10.43%

XMSOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XMSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.93% 0.02% 3.65% 0.48%
Management Fee 2.08% 0.00% 2.08% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

XMSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 1.00% 0.00% 5.00% 82.86%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XMSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XMSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 6.00% 354.00% 12.43%

XMSOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XMSOX Category Low Category High XMSOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 17.40% 0.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XMSOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XMSOX Category Low Category High XMSOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.77% -1.08% 5.77% 0.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XMSOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XMSOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sacha Bacro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2018

4.27

4.3%

Sacha M. Bacro, Managing Director, is Co-head of the Opportunistic Investment business within BlackRock’s Global Fixed Income Platform. In his role, Mr. Bacro works globally evaluating, capturing and adding alpha generating strategies derived from the evolution of fixed income markets. Mr. Bacro joined BlackRock in 1995 and has been involved with the development and leadership of BlackRock’s alternative business throughout his career. Previously, Mr. Bacro was a founder of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, an exchange-listed middle market business development company, and served on its investment committee for over a decade. Additionally, Mr. Bacro has extensive international experience, having been a founding member of and head of investment management at Nomura BlackRock Asset Management in Japan from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Bacro earned a BA degree in mathematics and economics from Bowdoin College in 1994.

Amer Bisat

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2018

4.27

4.3%

Amer Bisat, PhD., Managing Director, is an Emerging Markets portfolio manager within BlackRock’s Americas Fixed Income Group. In this capacity, he works closely with the various portfolio managers in the group formulating and implementing investable emerging markets themes in local markets, FX, and sovereign and corporate credit spaces. Mr. Bisat’s service with the firm dates back to 2013. Prior to BlackRock, he was a partner in two macro hedge funds (Traxis and Rubicon), and held portfolio management responsibilities at UBS and Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Between 1991 and 1998, he was a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund where he helped negotiate high profile programs with Russia, Ukraine, and Egypt. Mr. Bisat has taught graduate level economics courses at Columbia University. He co-authored a book on globalization and academic and policy papers on growth and financial sector development issues. He is a trustee of a number of Middle Eastern cultural and art institutions and a member of the Council of Foreign Relations.

Robert Wuertz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2018

4.27

4.3%

Robert Wuertz, Director, is part of the Securitized Assets team and a member of Americas Fixed Income within Alpha Strategies. He is a portfolio manager for Structured Credit Products, specializing in credit correlation and volatility trading. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2012, Mr. Wuertz was an Executive Director and Co-head of Strategic Credit Trading at Nomura Securities. Previously, he was Head of Liquid Tranche Trading at Barclays Capital from 2008 to 2009 and US Head of Flow Credit Derivatives at Lehman Brothers, where he began his career, from 2002 through 2008. Mr. Wuertz earned an AB degree, magna cum laude, in economics from Princeton University in 2002.

Rick Rieder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2018

4.27

4.3%

Rick Rieder, Managing Director, is BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income, and Co-head of BlackRock's Global Fixed Income platform, a member of BlackRock's Global Operating Committee and Chairman of the BlackRock firm-wide Investment Council. Before joining BlackRock in 2009, Mr. Rieder was President and Chief Executive Officer of R3 Capital Partners. He served as Vice Chairman and member of the Borrowing Committee for the U.S. Treasury. Mr. Rieder is currently a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Investment Advisory Committee on Financial Markets, and was inducted into the Fixed Income Analysts Society Fixed Income Hall of Fame in 2013, and was nominated for Fixed Income Manager of the Year by Institutional Investor for 2014. From 1987 to 2008, Mr. Rieder was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as head of the firm's Global Principal Strategies team, a global proprietary investment platform. He was also global head of the firm's credit businesses, Chairman of the Corporate Bond and Loan Capital Commitment Committee, and a member of the Board of Trustees for the corporate pension fund. Before joining Lehman Brothers, Mr. Rieder was a credit analyst at SunTrust Banks in Atlanta. Mr. Rieder earned a BBA degree in Finance from Emory University in 1983 and an MBA degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1987. He is a member of the board of Emory University, Emory's Business School, and the University's Investment Committee and is the Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee. Mr. Rieder is founder and chairman of the business school's BBA investment fund and community financial literacy program. Mr. Rieder serves as Chairman of the Board of North Star Academy's eleven Charter Schools in Newark, New Jersey and is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Graduation Generation Public School Collaboration in Atlanta. He is a Trustee for the US Olympic Committee, and on the board of advisors for the Hospital for Special Surgery. He serves on the National Leadership Council of the Communities in Schools Educational Foundation and on the board of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Newark and Essex County Mr. Rieder was honored at the Choose Success Awards ceremony in Atlanta in 2015 for his dedication to public education in Atlanta through CIS and Graduation Generation.

Ron Redmond

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2018

4.27

4.3%

Ron Redmond, Managing Director, is Co-head of the Opportunistic Investments business and a member of Americas Fixed Income within Alpha Strategies. He is a portfolio manager focusing on illiquid and bespoke credit investments. Ron joined Blackrock from Deutsche Bank where he spent six years managing a proprietary trading desk focused on similar asset classes. Prior to Deutsche Bank Ron worked at Five Mile Capital a hedge fund where he focused on investments in structured finance, mezzanine debt and leveraged finance. Ron earned a BA degree from Boston College and an MBA from New York University.

Jacob Caplain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2018

4.27

4.3%

Jacob Caplain, Vice President, is a member of the Global Fixed Income Platform. He focuses on portfolio construction, asset allocation, and analytics across the multi-sector mutual funds platform, focusing on yield-driven strategies. He specializes in fundamental research on macro trends in Emerging Markets. Mr. Caplain has also been a member of the Risk and Quantitative Analysis group within BlackRock, responsible for risk management across the multi-sector mutual funds platform. Mr. Caplain earned a BA degree, magna cum laude, in Financial Economics from Columbia University in 2012.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

