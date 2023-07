Craig R. Brandon is Vice President of Boston Management and Research. Brandon joined Eaton Vance in 1998 as a credit analyst in the Municipal Bond Department responsible for high grade and high yield bonds in various sectors. He became vice president in 2001 and portfolio manager in 2004. Before Eaton Vance, Brandon was a senior analyst for the New York State Assembly Ways and Means Committee where he was the Assembly’s lead analyst for capital finance, debt service and financial plan issues. Brandon holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.