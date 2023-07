J.C. Frey is a managing partner and co-founder for Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors’ energy infrastructure marketable securities group. He is also the co-head of the renewable energy infrastructure group. He is responsible for overseeing more than $7 billion in assets consisting of the equity and debt securities of energy infrastructure companies including MLP/midstream, LNG infrastructure and renewable energy infrastructure companies. Mr. Frey joined the Kayne Anderson in 1997 and has held various positions including research analyst, co-portfolio manager and portfolio manager. He has been the portfolio manager of the largest and longest tenured MLP hedge fund, Kayne Anderson MLP Fund, L.P. (KAMLP), since its inception in 2000. He is co-founding partner of Kayne Anderson Fund Advisors and is responsible for public investments Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (NYSE: KYN), the largest publicly traded MLP-focused closed-end fund in the market today and for Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund (NYSE:KMF). Additionally, Mr. Frey manages several other co-mingled partnerships and separate accounts on behalf of a distinguished list of high net worth, family office and institutional clients. Prior to joining Kayne Anderson, Mr. Frey was an audit manager in KPMG Peat Marwick’s financial services group, specializing in banking and finance clients, and loan securitizations. Mr. Frey is a Certified Public Accountant and earned a B.S. in Accounting from Loyola Marymount University in 1990 and a Master of Taxation from the University of Southern California in 1991.