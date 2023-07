Manno Jr., is CEO, Managing Director and the Chief Investment Officer of Security Capital Research & Management Inc, a subsidiary of Security Capital. In addition, Mr. Manno is Chairman and President of Security Capital Preferred Growth Incorporated and Security Capital Real Estate Mutual Funds Incorporated. Prior to joining the firm in 1994, he spent 14 years with LaSalle Partners where, as managing director, he was responsible for real estate investment banking activities. He began his career in real estate finance in 1974 at The First National Bank of Chicago. He received his MBA in finance with honors from the University of Chicago and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Northwestern University with a BA and MA in economics.