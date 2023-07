Brenda A. Langenfeld, CFA, entered the financial services industry in 2004. She has been a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Nuveen Asset Management since joining the firm in 2011. She was named Co-Portfolio Manager of the Preferred Securities strategy in January 2012. In April 2015, she was named Co-Portfolio Manager of the Real Asset Income strategy. She was named Senior Vice President in March 2017. In March 2019, she was named Managing Director.