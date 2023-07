Jason is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead manager of the Nuveen Core and Public Funds strategies and is also a portfolio manager of the Short Duration Multi-Sector strategy. Previously, he oversaw the securitized debt sector team and is a member of the global fixed income strategy committee. He began working in the investment industry in 1993 when he joined the firm. Jason graduated with a B.A. in Finance from the University of St. Thomas. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute and the CFA® Society of Minnesota.