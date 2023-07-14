Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|XJGHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|96.23%
|1 Yr
|1.6%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|27.79%
|3 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|97.87%
|5 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|98.38%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XJGHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.1%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|97.95%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|91.50%
|2020
|-2.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|98.59%
|2019
|3.2%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|3.70%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|99.32%
|Period
|XJGHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|89.84%
|1 Yr
|1.6%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|22.11%
|3 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|97.85%
|5 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|98.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XJGHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.1%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|97.95%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|91.35%
|2020
|-2.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|98.59%
|2019
|3.2%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|3.70%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|99.32%
|XJGHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XJGHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|328 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|58.44%
|Number of Holdings
|354
|2
|2736
|48.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|42.2 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|58.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.43%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|74.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XJGHX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.17%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|53.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.34%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|10.23%
|Cash
|1.25%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|79.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.24%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|11.82%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|98.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|96.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XJGHX % Rank
|Corporate
|86.03%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|87.16%
|Government
|12.59%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|2.60%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.25%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|85.28%
|Securitized
|0.14%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|36.22%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|95.82%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|95.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XJGHX % Rank
|US
|51.21%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|92.07%
|Non US
|42.96%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|5.48%
|XJGHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.68%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|18.10%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|87.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|XJGHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|XJGHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XJGHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|87.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|79.20%
|XJGHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XJGHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|99.43%
|XJGHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XJGHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XJGHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|6.16%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|4.85%
|XJGHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2016
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2015
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Anders oversees Nuveen’s global fixed income portfolio management. His team supports sovereign, municipal, corporate credit and structured finance mandates. Anders is also a portfolio manager responsible for managing the organization’s leveraged loan portfolios. Prior to his current role, he was a senior research analyst for Nuveen’s leveraged finance team as an investment-grade research analyst. Prior to joining the firm, he was a founding member of the team that established SG Cowen’s European high-yield effort in London, and later worked to establish the high-yield research effort within Schroders Investment Management. He has also worked as a sell-side high-yield research analyst at Wells Fargo (formerly First Union). Anders graduated with a B.S. from Lander College and an M.B.A. from Winthrop University. He is a member of the CFA® Institute and the North Carolina Society of Security Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 26, 2019
3.18
3.2%
Kevin is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and heads the leveraged finance sector team, which selects high yield and leveraged loan securities for all portfolios. He is also the lead portfolio manager for the High Yield strategies, co-manager of the Multi-Sector Bond strategy and a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Kevin has served in a variety of roles since joining the firm in 1987. He has been investing in high yield over his entire career and has focused exclusively on high yield since 1995. He began his career at the firm as a generalist focusing on the private placement market. Kevin has been quoted in The New York Times, Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters and other financial press as well as appearances on CNBC for his seasoned views on the high yield asset class. Kevin graduated with a B.S. in Accounting from Rider University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 17, 2020
1.79
1.8%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
