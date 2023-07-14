Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.3%

Net Assets

$328 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 87.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XJGHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 6.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Global High Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Nov 24, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    23177393
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Anders Persson

Fund Description

XJGHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XJGHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -7.1% 10.3% 96.23%
1 Yr 1.6% -9.9% 18.7% 27.79%
3 Yr -6.0%* -11.1% 72.2% 97.87%
5 Yr -6.3%* -14.2% 37.5% 98.38%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XJGHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% -33.4% 3.6% 97.95%
2021 -1.0% -4.3% 5.4% 91.50%
2020 -2.2% -8.4% 70.9% 98.59%
2019 3.2% -1.1% 5.1% 3.70%
2018 -2.9% -4.0% 0.1% 99.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XJGHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -14.3% 7.8% 89.84%
1 Yr 1.6% -18.1% 22.2% 22.11%
3 Yr -6.0%* -11.1% 72.2% 97.85%
5 Yr -6.3%* -14.2% 37.5% 98.32%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XJGHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% -33.4% 3.6% 97.95%
2021 -1.0% -4.3% 5.4% 91.35%
2020 -2.2% -8.4% 70.9% 98.59%
2019 3.2% -1.0% 5.1% 3.70%
2018 -2.9% -4.0% 0.2% 99.32%

NAV & Total Return History

XJGHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XJGHX Category Low Category High XJGHX % Rank
Net Assets 328 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 58.44%
Number of Holdings 354 2 2736 48.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 42.2 M -492 M 2.55 B 58.79%
Weighting of Top 10 8.43% 3.0% 100.0% 74.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 4.22%
  2. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 4.22%
  3. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 4.22%
  4. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 4.22%
  5. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 4.22%
  6. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 4.22%
  7. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 4.22%
  8. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 4.22%
  9. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 4.22%
  10. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 4.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XJGHX % Rank
Bonds 		94.17% 0.00% 154.38% 53.37%
Convertible Bonds 		3.34% 0.00% 17.89% 10.23%
Cash 		1.25% -52.00% 100.00% 79.11%
Preferred Stocks 		1.24% 0.00% 14.10% 11.82%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 98.13%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 96.54%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XJGHX % Rank
Corporate 		86.03% 0.00% 129.69% 87.16%
Government 		12.59% 0.00% 99.07% 2.60%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.25% 0.00% 99.98% 85.28%
Securitized 		0.14% 0.00% 97.24% 36.22%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 95.82%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 95.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XJGHX % Rank
US 		51.21% 0.00% 150.64% 92.07%
Non US 		42.96% 0.00% 118.12% 5.48%

XJGHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XJGHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.68% 0.03% 18.97% 18.10%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.84% 87.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

XJGHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XJGHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XJGHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 87.00% 1.00% 255.00% 79.20%

XJGHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XJGHX Category Low Category High XJGHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.22% 99.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XJGHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XJGHX Category Low Category High XJGHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.16% -2.39% 14.30% 4.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XJGHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XJGHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anders Persson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Anders oversees Nuveen’s global fixed income portfolio management. His team supports sovereign, municipal, corporate credit and structured finance mandates. Anders is also a portfolio manager responsible for managing the organization’s leveraged loan portfolios. Prior to his current role, he was a senior research analyst for Nuveen’s leveraged finance team as an investment-grade research analyst. Prior to joining the firm, he was a founding member of the team that established SG Cowen’s European high-yield effort in London, and later worked to establish the high-yield research effort within Schroders Investment Management. He has also worked as a sell-side high-yield research analyst at Wells Fargo (formerly First Union). Anders graduated with a B.S. from Lander College and an M.B.A. from Winthrop University. He is a member of the CFA® Institute and the North Carolina Society of Security Analysts.

Kevin Lorenz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 26, 2019

3.18

3.2%

Kevin is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and heads the leveraged finance sector team, which selects high yield and leveraged loan securities for all portfolios. He is also the lead portfolio manager for the High Yield strategies, co-manager of the Multi-Sector Bond strategy and a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Kevin has served in a variety of roles since joining the firm in 1987. He has been investing in high yield over his entire career and has focused exclusively on high yield since 1995. He began his career at the firm as a generalist focusing on the private placement market. Kevin has been quoted in The New York Times, Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters and other financial press as well as appearances on CNBC for his seasoned views on the high yield asset class. Kevin graduated with a B.S. in Accounting from Rider University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Jake Fitzpatrick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 17, 2020

1.79

1.8%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

