Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.3%
1 yr return
5.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.6%
Net Assets
$92.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.0%
Expense Ratio 0.83%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XJEQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.3%
|-13.4%
|25.3%
|72.50%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-16.6%
|30.0%
|90.00%
|3 Yr
|-9.2%*
|-9.2%
|22.1%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-6.8%
|10.5%
|93.94%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-1.0%
|9.6%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|XJEQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.8%
|-32.8%
|6.0%
|100.00%
|2021
|-7.9%
|-8.2%
|8.6%
|94.12%
|2020
|6.8%
|-1.1%
|9.5%
|33.33%
|2019
|4.6%
|1.9%
|5.6%
|40.63%
|2018
|-5.8%
|-5.8%
|-1.3%
|100.00%
|Period
|XJEQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.3%
|-14.0%
|17.2%
|42.50%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-17.4%
|21.3%
|57.50%
|3 Yr
|-9.2%*
|-9.2%
|13.8%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-6.7%
|7.7%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-1.0%
|12.2%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|XJEQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.8%
|-32.8%
|6.0%
|100.00%
|2021
|-7.9%
|-8.2%
|8.6%
|94.12%
|2020
|6.8%
|-1.1%
|9.5%
|33.33%
|2019
|4.6%
|1.9%
|5.6%
|40.63%
|2018
|-5.8%
|-5.8%
|-1.3%
|100.00%
|XJEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XJEQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|92.7 M
|3.2 M
|13.1 B
|80.00%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|29
|1791
|65.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|40.8 M
|421 K
|2.3 B
|62.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.01%
|3.5%
|60.4%
|12.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XJEQX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.98%
|91.78%
|100.00%
|15.00%
|Cash
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|8.22%
|87.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|25.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.06%
|25.00%
|XJEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.83%
|0.09%
|3.01%
|55.00%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.09%
|0.90%
|47.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.15%
|0.20%
|100.00%
|XJEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|XJEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XJEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.00%
|2.95%
|70.30%
|94.29%
|XJEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XJEQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|60.00%
|XJEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|XJEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XJEQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.76%
|-0.63%
|2.58%
|57.50%
|XJEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 10, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 08, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 11, 2017
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 12, 2016
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 12, 2015
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2014
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 11, 2013
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2006
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 1996
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 14, 2014
8.22
8.2%
Adrian Lim is a Senior Investment Manager on the Asian Equities Team. Adrian originally joined abrdn in 2001 as a Manager on the Private Equity Team, on the acquisition of Murray Johnstone, but transferred to his current post soon afterwards. Previously, Adrian worked for Arthur Andersen LLP as an Associate Director advising clients on mergers & acquisitions in the region. Adrian holds a BAcc from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and is a CFA® charterholder. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 14, 2014
8.22
8.2%
Hugh Young is the Chairman for the abrdn business in Asia. He was previously the Head of Asia Pacific for Aberdeen Standard Investments, a main board director and Head of Investments for Aberdeen Asset Management (before its merger with Standard Life plc). Hugh joined the company in 1985 to manage Asian equities from London, having started his investment career in 1980. He founded the company's regional headquarters in Singapore in 1992. Hugh is a director of a number of group subsidiary companies and group-managed investment trusts and funds. Hugh graduated with a BA (Hons) in Politics from Exeter University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Flavia Cheong is the Head of Asia Pacific Equities on the Asian Equities team at abrdn, where, as well as sharing responsibility for company research, she oversees regional portfolio construction. Before joining abrdn in 1996, she was an economist with the Investment Company of the People's Republic of China, and earlier with the Development Bank of Singapore. Flavia graduated with a BA in Economics and an MA (Hons) in Economics from the University of Auckland. She is a CFA charterholder. CFA(r) and Chartered Financial Analyst(r) are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Ai-Mee Gan is an Investment Manager on the Asian Equities Team. Ai Mee joined Aberdeen in April 2009. Previously, Ai Mee worked as a Senior Associate with Transaction Advisory Services at Ernst & Young. Ai Mee holds a BCom in Accounting & Finance and BSc in Information Systems, University of Melbourne. She is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Christina Woon is an Assistant Investment Manager on the Asian Equities Team. Christina joined the company in January 2013 as a graduate. Christina holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from Singapore Management University. She is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|24.43
|7.11
|8.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...