Vitals

YTD Return

10.3%

1 yr return

5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.6%

Net Assets

$92.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XJEQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc.
  • Fund Family Name
    abrdn Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Jul 24, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    13408536
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adrian Lim

Fund Description

XJEQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XJEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -13.4% 25.3% 72.50%
1 Yr 5.5% -16.6% 30.0% 90.00%
3 Yr -9.2%* -9.2% 22.1% 100.00%
5 Yr -6.6%* -6.8% 10.5% 93.94%
10 Yr -1.0%* -1.0% 9.6% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XJEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.8% -32.8% 6.0% 100.00%
2021 -7.9% -8.2% 8.6% 94.12%
2020 6.8% -1.1% 9.5% 33.33%
2019 4.6% 1.9% 5.6% 40.63%
2018 -5.8% -5.8% -1.3% 100.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XJEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -14.0% 17.2% 42.50%
1 Yr 5.5% -17.4% 21.3% 57.50%
3 Yr -9.2%* -9.2% 13.8% 100.00%
5 Yr -6.6%* -6.7% 7.7% 100.00%
10 Yr -1.0%* -1.0% 12.2% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XJEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.8% -32.8% 6.0% 100.00%
2021 -7.9% -8.2% 8.6% 94.12%
2020 6.8% -1.1% 9.5% 33.33%
2019 4.6% 1.9% 5.6% 40.63%
2018 -5.8% -5.8% -1.3% 100.00%

NAV & Total Return History

XJEQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XJEQX Category Low Category High XJEQX % Rank
Net Assets 92.7 M 3.2 M 13.1 B 80.00%
Number of Holdings 69 29 1791 65.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.8 M 421 K 2.3 B 62.50%
Weighting of Top 10 39.01% 3.5% 60.4% 12.50%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XJEQX % Rank
Stocks 		99.98% 91.78% 100.00% 15.00%
Cash 		0.02% -0.01% 8.22% 87.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 22.50%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.05% 25.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 22.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.06% 25.00%

XJEQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XJEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.09% 3.01% 55.00%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.09% 0.90% 47.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.15% 0.20% 100.00%

Sales Fees

XJEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XJEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XJEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 2.95% 70.30% 94.29%

XJEQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XJEQX Category Low Category High XJEQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 60.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XJEQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XJEQX Category Low Category High XJEQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.76% -0.63% 2.58% 57.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XJEQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

XJEQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adrian Lim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 14, 2014

8.22

8.2%

Adrian Lim is a Senior Investment Manager on the Asian Equities Team. Adrian originally joined abrdn in 2001 as a Manager on the Private Equity Team, on the acquisition of Murray Johnstone, but transferred to his current post soon afterwards. Previously, Adrian worked for Arthur Andersen LLP as an Associate Director advising clients on mergers & acquisitions in the region. Adrian holds a BAcc from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and is a CFA® charterholder. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Hugh Young

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 14, 2014

8.22

8.2%

Hugh Young is the Chairman for the abrdn business in Asia. He was previously the Head of Asia Pacific for Aberdeen Standard Investments, a main board director and Head of Investments for Aberdeen Asset Management (before its merger with Standard Life plc). Hugh joined the company in 1985 to manage Asian equities from London, having started his investment career in 1980. He founded the company's regional headquarters in Singapore in 1992. Hugh is a director of a number of group subsidiary companies and group-managed investment trusts and funds. Hugh graduated with a BA (Hons) in Politics from Exeter University.

Flavia Cheong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Flavia Cheong is the Head of Asia Pacific Equities on the Asian Equities team at abrdn, where, as well as sharing responsibility for company research, she oversees regional portfolio construction. Before joining abrdn in 1996, she was an economist with the Investment Company of the People's Republic of China, and earlier with the Development Bank of Singapore. Flavia graduated with a BA in Economics and an MA (Hons) in Economics from the University of Auckland. She is a CFA charterholder. CFA(r) and Chartered Financial Analyst(r) are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Ai Mee Gan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Ai-Mee Gan is an Investment Manager on the Asian Equities Team. Ai Mee joined Aberdeen in April 2009. Previously, Ai Mee worked as a Senior Associate with Transaction Advisory Services at Ernst & Young. Ai Mee holds a BCom in Accounting & Finance and BSc in Information Systems, University of Melbourne. She is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia.

Christina Woon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Christina Woon is an Assistant Investment Manager on the Asian Equities Team. Christina joined the company in January 2013 as a graduate. Christina holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from Singapore Management University. She is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 24.43 7.11 8.25

×