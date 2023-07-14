Home
Vitals

YTD Return

2.1%

1 yr return

2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$74.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 70.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XJAAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC.
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    7826142
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Lorenz

Fund Description

XJAAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XJAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -7.1% 10.3% 67.49%
1 Yr 2.1% -9.9% 18.7% 27.35%
3 Yr 0.5%* -11.1% 72.2% 10.05%
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 37.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XJAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.1% -33.4% 3.6% 4.25%
2021 -0.1% -4.3% 5.4% 64.95%
2020 -1.1% -8.4% 70.9% 93.13%
2019 1.3% -1.1% 5.1% 81.00%
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XJAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -14.3% 7.8% 62.41%
1 Yr 2.1% -18.1% 22.2% 21.68%
3 Yr 0.5%* -11.1% 72.2% 10.14%
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 37.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XJAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.1% -33.4% 3.6% 4.25%
2021 -0.1% -4.3% 5.4% 64.80%
2020 -1.1% -8.4% 70.9% 93.13%
2019 1.3% -1.0% 5.1% 81.16%
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

XJAAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XJAAX Category Low Category High XJAAX % Rank
Net Assets 74.7 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 86.00%
Number of Holdings 88 2 2736 94.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.6 M -492 M 2.55 B 69.74%
Weighting of Top 10 27.01% 3.0% 100.0% 8.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 13.80%
  2. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 13.80%
  3. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 13.80%
  4. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 13.80%
  5. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 13.80%
  6. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 13.80%
  7. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 13.80%
  8. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 13.80%
  9. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 13.80%
  10. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 13.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XJAAX % Rank
Bonds 		96.25% 0.00% 154.38% 29.56%
Convertible Bonds 		3.75% 0.00% 17.89% 7.49%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 70.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 44.81%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 35.16%
Cash 		0.00% -52.00% 100.00% 90.63%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XJAAX % Rank
Corporate 		98.95% 0.00% 129.69% 6.20%
Government 		1.04% 0.00% 99.07% 16.59%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 26.26%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 99.98% 97.84%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 45.45%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 7.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XJAAX % Rank
US 		79.93% 0.00% 150.64% 57.20%
Non US 		16.32% 0.00% 118.12% 23.92%

XJAAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XJAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.03% 18.97% 28.78%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.84% 30.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

XJAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XJAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XJAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 70.00% 1.00% 255.00% 65.44%

XJAAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XJAAX Category Low Category High XJAAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.22% 91.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XJAAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XJAAX Category Low Category High XJAAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.14% -2.39% 14.30% 64.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XJAAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XJAAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Lorenz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 26, 2019

3.18

3.2%

Kevin is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and heads the leveraged finance sector team, which selects high yield and leveraged loan securities for all portfolios. He is also the lead portfolio manager for the High Yield strategies, co-manager of the Multi-Sector Bond strategy and a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Kevin has served in a variety of roles since joining the firm in 1987. He has been investing in high yield over his entire career and has focused exclusively on high yield since 1995. He began his career at the firm as a generalist focusing on the private placement market. Kevin has been quoted in The New York Times, Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters and other financial press as well as appearances on CNBC for his seasoned views on the high yield asset class. Kevin graduated with a B.S. in Accounting from Rider University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Jake Fitzpatrick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 17, 2020

1.79

1.8%

Christopher Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 17, 2020

1.79

1.8%

Mr. Williams joined Oak Ridge Investments in 2012 with responsibility for sales and marketing. Mr. Williams is a member of the Executive Committee. Prior to joining Oak Ridge he was Managing Director for the Chicago region of Barclays Wealth and Investment Management. Previously, Mr. Williams was a Managing Director for Credit Suisse, managing a regional office for their Private Bank. He was also a Senior Vice President of Bank of America’s Private Bank. Prior to B of A Mr. Williams spent over 20 years in wealth management with Morgan Stanley and Smith Barney leading business units in Chicago, Los Angeles, St. Louis and Minneapolis. A native of Chicago, Illinois, Mr. Williams graduated from University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and English and completed a two year Morgan Stanley sponsored executive education program at Wharton Graduate School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

