Kevin is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and heads the leveraged finance sector team, which selects high yield and leveraged loan securities for all portfolios. He is also the lead portfolio manager for the High Yield strategies, co-manager of the Multi-Sector Bond strategy and a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Kevin has served in a variety of roles since joining the firm in 1987. He has been investing in high yield over his entire career and has focused exclusively on high yield since 1995. He began his career at the firm as a generalist focusing on the private placement market. Kevin has been quoted in The New York Times, Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters and other financial press as well as appearances on CNBC for his seasoned views on the high yield asset class. Kevin graduated with a B.S. in Accounting from Rider University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.