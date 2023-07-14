Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.1%
1 yr return
2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$74.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.0%
Expense Ratio 1.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 70.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XJAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|67.49%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|27.35%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|10.05%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XJAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.1%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|4.25%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|64.95%
|2020
|-1.1%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|93.13%
|2019
|1.3%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|81.00%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|XJAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|62.41%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|21.68%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|10.14%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XJAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.1%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|4.25%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|64.80%
|2020
|-1.1%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|93.13%
|2019
|1.3%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|81.16%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|XJAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XJAAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|74.7 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|86.00%
|Number of Holdings
|88
|2
|2736
|94.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26.6 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|69.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.01%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|8.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XJAAX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.25%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|29.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.75%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|7.49%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|70.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|44.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|35.16%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|90.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XJAAX % Rank
|Corporate
|98.95%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|6.20%
|Government
|1.04%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|16.59%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|26.26%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|97.84%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|45.45%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|7.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XJAAX % Rank
|US
|79.93%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|57.20%
|Non US
|16.32%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|23.92%
|XJAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|28.78%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|30.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|XJAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|XJAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XJAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|70.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|65.44%
|XJAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XJAAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|91.83%
|XJAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XJAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XJAAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.14%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|64.32%
|XJAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 26, 2019
3.18
3.2%
Kevin is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and heads the leveraged finance sector team, which selects high yield and leveraged loan securities for all portfolios. He is also the lead portfolio manager for the High Yield strategies, co-manager of the Multi-Sector Bond strategy and a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Kevin has served in a variety of roles since joining the firm in 1987. He has been investing in high yield over his entire career and has focused exclusively on high yield since 1995. He began his career at the firm as a generalist focusing on the private placement market. Kevin has been quoted in The New York Times, Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters and other financial press as well as appearances on CNBC for his seasoned views on the high yield asset class. Kevin graduated with a B.S. in Accounting from Rider University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 17, 2020
1.79
1.8%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 17, 2020
1.79
1.8%
Mr. Williams joined Oak Ridge Investments in 2012 with responsibility for sales and marketing. Mr. Williams is a member of the Executive Committee. Prior to joining Oak Ridge he was Managing Director for the Chicago region of Barclays Wealth and Investment Management. Previously, Mr. Williams was a Managing Director for Credit Suisse, managing a regional office for their Private Bank. He was also a Senior Vice President of Bank of America’s Private Bank. Prior to B of A Mr. Williams spent over 20 years in wealth management with Morgan Stanley and Smith Barney leading business units in Chicago, Los Angeles, St. Louis and Minneapolis. A native of Chicago, Illinois, Mr. Williams graduated from University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and English and completed a two year Morgan Stanley sponsored executive education program at Wharton Graduate School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...