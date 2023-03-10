Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.3%
1 yr return
-1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.1%
Net Assets
$215 M
Holdings in Top 10
71.9%
Expense Ratio 1.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 55.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XIVHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|98.11%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|94.50%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|86.76%
|5 Yr
|-6.1%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|98.21%
|10 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|97.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|XIVHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|96.34%
|2021
|0.8%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|18.66%
|2020
|-1.1%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|93.28%
|2019
|1.6%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|73.27%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|95.90%
|Period
|XIVHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|91.58%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|88.44%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|86.79%
|5 Yr
|-6.1%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|98.15%
|10 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|97.84%
* Annualized
|Period
|XIVHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|96.34%
|2021
|0.8%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|18.82%
|2020
|-1.1%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|93.28%
|2019
|1.6%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|74.88%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|96.07%
|XIVHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XIVHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|215 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|66.52%
|Number of Holdings
|237
|2
|2736
|70.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-16.2 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|99.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|71.88%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|1.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XIVHX % Rank
|Bonds
|82.54%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|94.69%
|Cash
|11.88%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|2.31%
|Stocks
|2.50%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|18.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.70%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|7.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.90%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|61.38%
|Other
|0.48%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|12.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XIVHX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|63.96%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.37%
|Energy
|36.04%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|47.41%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.08%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|88.34%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|87.82%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|89.90%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|87.05%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.31%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|91.97%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|89.90%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XIVHX % Rank
|US
|1.58%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|23.92%
|Non US
|0.92%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|3.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XIVHX % Rank
|Corporate
|90.42%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|77.34%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.77%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|7.36%
|Municipal
|0.81%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|2.74%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|88.17%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|92.06%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|89.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XIVHX % Rank
|US
|60.97%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|90.49%
|Non US
|21.57%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|13.54%
|XIVHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.82%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|13.06%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|97.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|XIVHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|XIVHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XIVHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|33.28%
|XIVHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XIVHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|99.86%
|XIVHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XIVHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XIVHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|6.80%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|2.94%
|XIVHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2014
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.156
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2013
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2013
8.5
8.5%
William M. Nelson graduated in 1982 with a BS in business administration from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA. He earned an MBA in finance and marketing from the University of Connecticut in 1986. He was previously affiliated with Xerox Credit Corporation in Stamford, CT from 1988 through 1994 in Corporate Finance. He held positions as an investment analyst, and beginning in 1991 as investment manager of a high-yield portfolio. Prior to 1988, he was a telecommunications marketing consultant to IBM Corporation in White Plains, N.Y. Mr. Nelson joined Waddell & Reed in January 1995 as a fixed-income investment analyst specializing in high-yield securities. He was named portfolio manager of the Ivy High Income Fund and the Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) in November 2013.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 14, 2021
0.54
0.5%
John P. McCarthy is a senior portfolio manager for Delaware Management Company's high yield strategies, a role he assumed in July 2016. He is also co-head of credit research on the firm’s taxable fixed income team. McCarthy rejoined Delaware Investments in March 2007 as a senior research analyst after he worked in the firm’s fixed income area from 1990 to 2000 as a senior high yield analyst and high yield trader, and from 2001 to 2002 as a municipal bond trader. Prior to rejoining Delaware Investments, he was a senior high yield analyst/trader at Chartwell Investment Partners. McCarthy earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Babson College, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 14, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Adam H. Brown, CFA , is a senior portfolio manager on the Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. He manages the bank loan portfolios and is a co-portfolio manager for the high yield, fixed rate multisector, and core plus strategies. Brown joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in April 2011 as part of the firm’s integration of Macquarie Four Corners Capital Management, where he had worked since 2002. At Four Corners, he was a co-portfolio manager on four collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and a senior research analyst supporting noninvestment grade portfolios. Before that, Brown was with the predecessor of Wells Fargo Securities, where he worked in the leveraged finance group arranging senior secured bank loans and high yield bond financings for financial sponsors and corporate issuers. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida and an MBA from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...