Trending ETFs

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
XIVHX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$11.61 -0.11 -0.94%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
(XIVHX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

XIVHX | Fund

$11.61

$215 M

0.00%

1.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.3%

1 yr return

-1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

Net Assets

$215 M

Holdings in Top 10

71.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XIVHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 6.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ivy Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 29, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    16570235
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Nelson

Fund Description

XIVHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XIVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -7.1% 10.3% 98.11%
1 Yr -1.4% -9.9% 18.7% 94.50%
3 Yr -3.8%* -11.1% 72.2% 86.76%
5 Yr -6.1%* -14.2% 37.5% 98.21%
10 Yr -5.0%* -9.1% 19.0% 97.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XIVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -33.4% 3.6% 96.34%
2021 0.8% -4.3% 5.4% 18.66%
2020 -1.1% -8.4% 70.9% 93.28%
2019 1.6% -1.1% 5.1% 73.27%
2018 -2.4% -4.0% 0.1% 95.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XIVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -14.3% 7.8% 91.58%
1 Yr -1.4% -18.1% 22.2% 88.44%
3 Yr -3.8%* -11.1% 72.2% 86.79%
5 Yr -6.1%* -14.2% 37.5% 98.15%
10 Yr -5.0%* -9.1% 19.0% 97.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XIVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -33.4% 3.6% 96.34%
2021 0.8% -4.3% 5.4% 18.82%
2020 -1.1% -8.4% 70.9% 93.28%
2019 1.6% -1.0% 5.1% 74.88%
2018 -2.4% -4.0% 0.2% 96.07%

NAV & Total Return History

XIVHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XIVHX Category Low Category High XIVHX % Rank
Net Assets 215 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 66.52%
Number of Holdings 237 2 2736 70.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 -16.2 M -492 M 2.55 B 99.42%
Weighting of Top 10 71.88% 3.0% 100.0% 1.73%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XIVHX % Rank
Bonds 		82.54% 0.00% 154.38% 94.69%
Cash 		11.88% -52.00% 100.00% 2.31%
Stocks 		2.50% -0.60% 52.82% 18.36%
Preferred Stocks 		1.70% 0.00% 14.10% 7.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.90% 0.00% 17.89% 61.38%
Other 		0.48% -63.70% 32.06% 12.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XIVHX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		63.96% 0.00% 100.00% 3.37%
Energy 		36.04% 0.00% 100.00% 47.41%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 88.08%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 88.34%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 87.82%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 89.90%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 87.05%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 87.31%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 91.97%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 89.90%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 88.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XIVHX % Rank
US 		1.58% -0.60% 47.59% 23.92%
Non US 		0.92% -0.01% 5.26% 3.31%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XIVHX % Rank
Corporate 		90.42% 0.00% 129.69% 77.34%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.77% 0.00% 99.98% 7.36%
Municipal 		0.81% 0.00% 4.66% 2.74%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 88.17%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 92.06%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 89.61%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XIVHX % Rank
US 		60.97% 0.00% 150.64% 90.49%
Non US 		21.57% 0.00% 118.12% 13.54%

XIVHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XIVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.82% 0.03% 18.97% 13.06%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.84% 97.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

XIVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XIVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XIVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.00% 1.00% 255.00% 33.28%

XIVHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XIVHX Category Low Category High XIVHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.22% 99.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XIVHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XIVHX Category Low Category High XIVHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.80% -2.39% 14.30% 2.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XIVHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

XIVHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Nelson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2013

8.5

8.5%

William M. Nelson graduated in 1982 with a BS in business administration from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA. He earned an MBA in finance and marketing from the University of Connecticut in 1986. He was previously affiliated with Xerox Credit Corporation in Stamford, CT from 1988 through 1994 in Corporate Finance. He held positions as an investment analyst, and beginning in 1991 as investment manager of a high-yield portfolio. Prior to 1988, he was a telecommunications marketing consultant to IBM Corporation in White Plains, N.Y. Mr. Nelson joined Waddell & Reed in January 1995 as a fixed-income investment analyst specializing in high-yield securities. He was named portfolio manager of the Ivy High Income Fund and the Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) in November 2013.

John McCarthy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 14, 2021

0.54

0.5%

John P. McCarthy is a senior portfolio manager for Delaware Management Company's high yield strategies, a role he assumed in July 2016. He is also co-head of credit research on the firm’s taxable fixed income team. McCarthy rejoined Delaware Investments in March 2007 as a senior research analyst after he worked in the firm’s fixed income area from 1990 to 2000 as a senior high yield analyst and high yield trader, and from 2001 to 2002 as a municipal bond trader. Prior to rejoining Delaware Investments, he was a senior high yield analyst/trader at Chartwell Investment Partners. McCarthy earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Babson College, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Adam Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 14, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Adam H. Brown, CFA , is a senior portfolio manager on the Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. He manages the bank loan portfolios and is a co-portfolio manager for the high yield, fixed rate multisector, and core plus strategies. Brown joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in April 2011 as part of the firm’s integration of Macquarie Four Corners Capital Management, where he had worked since 2002. At Four Corners, he was a co-portfolio manager on four collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and a senior research analyst supporting noninvestment grade portfolios. Before that, Brown was with the predecessor of Wells Fargo Securities, where he worked in the leveraged finance group arranging senior secured bank loans and high yield bond financings for financial sponsors and corporate issuers. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida and an MBA from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

