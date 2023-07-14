Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

-0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$500 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XISDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc.
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 26, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    33256724
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Spano

Fund Description

XISDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XISDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -7.1% 10.3% 82.44%
1 Yr -0.9% -9.9% 18.7% 91.03%
3 Yr -4.1%* -11.1% 72.2% 88.89%
5 Yr -3.4%* -14.2% 37.5% 82.47%
10 Yr -3.2%* -9.1% 19.0% 89.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XISDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -33.4% 3.6% 95.17%
2021 0.8% -4.3% 5.4% 19.12%
2020 -0.6% -8.4% 70.9% 80.47%
2019 2.4% -1.1% 5.1% 12.08%
2018 -1.2% -4.0% 0.1% 16.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XISDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -14.3% 7.8% 79.39%
1 Yr -0.9% -18.1% 22.2% 85.12%
3 Yr -4.1%* -11.1% 72.2% 88.94%
5 Yr -3.4%* -14.2% 37.5% 84.71%
10 Yr -3.2%* -9.1% 19.0% 91.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XISDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -33.4% 3.6% 95.17%
2021 0.8% -4.3% 5.4% 19.27%
2020 -0.6% -8.4% 70.9% 80.47%
2019 2.4% -1.0% 5.1% 14.49%
2018 -1.2% -4.0% 0.2% 30.43%

NAV & Total Return History

XISDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XISDX Category Low Category High XISDX % Rank
Net Assets 500 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 49.64%
Number of Holdings 605 2 2736 22.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 83.1 M -492 M 2.55 B 42.94%
Weighting of Top 10 13.65% 3.0% 100.0% 36.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 3.81%
  2. Chesapeake Energy Corp Ordinary Shares - New 2.24%
  3. Prudential Invt Portfolios 2 1.71%
  4. Uniti Group LP/Uniti Fiber Holdings Inc/Uniti Group Finance 2019 Inc/CSL Ca 1.12%
  5. Vistra Operations Co LLC 5.625% 1.10%
  6. Refinitiv US Holdings Inc 8.25% 1.01%
  7. Bombardier Inc. 8.75% 0.96%
  8. Digicel Limited 6.75% 0.95%
  9. United Rentals (North America), Inc. 4.875% 0.94%
  10. OneMain Financial Corporation 7.125% 0.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XISDX % Rank
Bonds 		90.65% 0.00% 154.38% 75.61%
Cash 		4.60% -52.00% 100.00% 30.12%
Stocks 		3.70% -0.60% 52.82% 7.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.70% 0.00% 17.89% 66.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.35% 0.00% 14.10% 30.55%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 50.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XISDX % Rank
Energy 		92.11% 0.00% 100.00% 17.10%
Utilities 		5.68% 0.00% 100.00% 12.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.21% 0.00% 100.00% 28.76%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 48.19%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 39.90%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.52%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 38.34%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 46.11%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 63.47%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 41.97%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 45.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XISDX % Rank
US 		3.70% -0.60% 47.59% 7.64%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 50.00%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XISDX % Rank
Corporate 		93.56% 0.00% 129.69% 60.32%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.98% 0.00% 99.98% 28.43%
Derivative 		1.46% 0.00% 45.95% 9.52%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 60.46%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 29.73%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 51.95%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XISDX % Rank
US 		78.13% 0.00% 150.64% 67.58%
Non US 		12.52% 0.00% 118.12% 54.18%

XISDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XISDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.43% 0.03% 18.97% 23.89%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.84% 92.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

XISDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XISDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XISDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 1.00% 255.00% 0.48%

XISDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XISDX Category Low Category High XISDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.22% 93.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XISDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XISDX Category Low Category High XISDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.86% -2.39% 14.30% 6.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XISDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XISDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Spano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2012

10.1

10.1%

Robert Spano, CFA, CPA, is Principal and high yield portfolio manager for Prudential Fixed Income's High Yield Team. Prior to assuming his current position in 2007, Mr. Spano was a high yield credit analyst for 10 years in Prudential Fixed Income's Credit Research Group, covering the health, lodging, consumer, gaming, restaurants, and chemical industries. Earlier, he worked as an investment analyst in the Project Finance Unit of Prudential Financial’s private placement group. Mr. Spano also held positions in the internal audit and risk management units of Prudential Securities. He received a BS in Accounting from the University of Delaware and an MBA from New York University. Mr. Spano holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations.

Ryan Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2012

10.1

10.1%

Ryan Kelly, CFA, is Principal and high yield portfolio manager for Prudential Fixed Income's High Yield Team. Prior to assuming his current position in 2012, Mr. Kelly was a high yield credit analyst for nearly 10 years in Prudential Fixed Income's Credit Research Group, covering the automotive, energy, and finance sectors. Previously, Mr. Kelly was a senior high yield bond analyst at Muzinich & Company. Earlier, he was a senior associate at PNC Capital Markets/PNC Bank where he worked in the high yield bond, mergers and acquisition (M&A) and loan syndication groups. Mr. Kelly began his career as an investment banker at Chase Manhattan Bank, working on project finance transactions and M&A advisory mandates for the electric power sector. He earned a BA in Economics from Michigan State University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Daniel Thorogood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2012

10.1

10.1%

Daniel Thorogood, CFA, is a Principal and a high yield portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s High Yield Team. Mr. Thorogood is also responsible for portfolio strategy and managing high yield bond allocations in multi-sector portfolios. Prior to joining the High Yield Team, Mr. Thorogood was a member of PGIM Fixed Income’s Quantitative Research and Risk Management Group. Mr. Thorogood was the head of a team of portfolio analysts who support the firm's credit-related strategies, including investment grade corporate, high yield corporate, and emerging market debt sectors. The team was primarily responsible for performing detailed portfolio analysis relative to benchmarks, monitoring portfolio risk exposures, and analyzing performance through proprietary return attribution models. Prior to joining the Quantitative Research and Risk Management Group in 1996, Mr. Thorogood was Associate Manager in PGIM Fixed Income's Trade Support and Operations Unit. He received a BS in Finance from Florida State University and an MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. Mr. Thorogood holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Brian Clapp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2013

9.0

9.0%

Brian Clapp, CFA, is Principal and high yield portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income's High Yield Team. Previously, Mr. Clapp was a senior high yield credit analyst on PGIM Fixed Income’s Credit Research team. He joined Prudential Financial in 2006 from Muzinich & Co. While there, Mr. Clapp held several positions, including portfolio manager for a high yield bond based hedge fund, hedge fund credit analyst, and credit analyst covering the chemical, industrial, and transportation sectors. Earlier at Triton Partners, an institutional high yield fund manager, Mr. Clapp was a credit analyst covering the metals and mining, healthcare, homebuilding, building products and transportation sectors. He received a BS in Finance from Bryant College, and an MS in Computational Finance, and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon. Mr. Clapp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Robert Cignarella

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2014

8.24

8.2%

Robert Cignarella, CFA, is a Managing Director and Head of PGIM Fixed Income's Leveraged Finance Team, which includes the US and European High Yield Bond and Bank Loan sector teams. Mr. Cignarella is also the co-Head of the Global High Yield Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Mr. Cignarella was a managing director and co-head of high yield and bank loans at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He also held positions as a high yield portfolio manager and a high yield and investment grade credit analyst. Earlier, he was a financial analyst in the investment banking division of Salomon Brothers. Mr. Cignarella received an MBA from the University of Chicago, and a bachelor’s degree in operations research and industrial engineering from Cornell University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

