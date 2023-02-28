Jim Phillips is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Invesco Municipal Bond team. Mr. Phillips joined Invesco when the firm combined with Van Kampen Investments in 2010. He joined Van Kampen in 1991 as a portfolio manager for municipal strategies. Prior to that, he was at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, where he managed a portfolio of distressed bank assets and at Underwood, Neuhaus & Co., where he structured municipal bond issues in the health care, senior living, and special tax sectors. He entered the financial industry in 1985. Mr. Phillips earned a BA degree in American literature from Empire State College, the independent study division of the State University of New York, and an MBA in finance from the State University of New York at Albany.