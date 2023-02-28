Home
Trending ETFs

XIIMX (Mutual Fund)

XIIMX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

Net Assets

$672 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

XIIMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Insured Municipal Income Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco Advisers, Inc
  • Inception Date
    Feb 26, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    47068439
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Paris

Fund Description

XIIMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XIIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -60.4% 31.9% 81.54%
1 Yr -5.7% -45.4% 15.3% 98.67%
3 Yr -7.1%* -20.5% 51.6% 98.91%
5 Yr -3.7%* -11.5% 29.2% 98.09%
10 Yr -1.4%* -5.4% 14.1% 93.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XIIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.3% -76.8% 4.7% 96.59%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 73.02%
2020 0.8% -66.1% 60.0% 20.65%
2019 1.4% -57.4% 18.9% 11.85%
2018 -0.9% -30.0% 2.1% 91.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XIIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -60.4% 31.9% 80.09%
1 Yr -5.7% -45.4% 15.1% 97.17%
3 Yr -7.1%* -20.5% 51.6% 98.92%
5 Yr -3.7%* -11.5% 29.3% 98.13%
10 Yr -1.4%* -5.4% 14.1% 94.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XIIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.3% -76.8% 4.7% 96.59%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 73.02%
2020 0.8% -66.1% 60.0% 20.71%
2019 1.4% -57.4% 18.9% 12.30%
2018 -0.9% -30.0% 2.1% 91.46%

NAV & Total Return History

XIIMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XIIMX Category Low Category High XIIMX % Rank
Net Assets 672 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 39.23%
Number of Holdings 590 1 14000 22.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 77.6 M -317 M 8.64 B 46.35%
Weighting of Top 10 8.87% 2.4% 101.7% 87.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NORTH TEX TWY AUTH REV 0% 1.56%
  2. NEW JERSEY ST TRANSN TR FD AUTH 0% 1.41%
  3. CALIFORNIA INFRASTRUCTURE & ECONOMIC DEV BK REV 6.55% 0.99%
  4. BUCKEYE OHIO TOB SETTLEMENT FING AUTH 5% 0.96%
  5. WM S HART CALIF UN HIGH SCH DIST 0% 0.87%
  6. COLORADO HEALTH FACS AUTH REV 5.5% 0.81%
  7. PIEDMONT MUN PWR AGY S C ELEC REV 5.75% 0.74%
  8. POWAY CALIF UNI SCH DIST 0% 0.74%
  9. CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBERG HOSP AUTH N C HEALTH CARE SYS REV 0.02% 0.71%
  10. POWAY CALIF UNI SCH DIST 0% 0.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XIIMX % Rank
Bonds 		101.17% 65.51% 150.86% 4.22%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 92.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 91.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 91.61%
Cash 		-0.37% -50.86% 33.96% 91.96%
Other 		-0.80% -13.03% 30.01% 99.65%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XIIMX % Rank
Municipal 		99.81% 44.39% 100.00% 27.31%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.19% 0.00% 33.95% 71.82%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 91.61%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 91.90%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 93.92%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 92.42%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XIIMX % Rank
US 		97.32% 37.86% 142.23% 42.88%
Non US 		3.85% 0.00% 62.14% 21.01%

XIIMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XIIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.44% 0.02% 6.50% 16.24%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.10% 94.49%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.44% 29.33%

Sales Fees

XIIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XIIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XIIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 0.00% 283.00% 24.18%

XIIMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XIIMX Category Low Category High XIIMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.45% 99.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XIIMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XIIMX Category Low Category High XIIMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.52% -0.53% 5.33% 1.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XIIMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

XIIMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Paris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 06, 2015

7.24

7.2%

Mark Paris is Chief Investment Officer and Head of Municipal Strategies for Invesco Fixed Income. In this capacity, he is responsible for the oversight and implementationof all municipal bond strategies. Mr. Paris entered the financial industry in 1990 and joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen investments. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Paris was a trader and then a portfolio manager on the muncipal fixed income team at Morgan Stanley/Van Kampen, which he joing in 2002. He also was previously a trader and portfolio manager at Oppenheimer Funds, head underwriter at Chase Manhattan Bank, and a trader and underwriter at NatWest Bank. Mr. Paris earned a BBA in finance from Baruch College of the City University of New York.

Julius Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 06, 2015

7.24

7.2%

Julius Williams is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco municipal strategies. Mr. Williams entered the industry in 2000. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a portfolio manager and trader for municipal funds at Van Kampen. He joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen. Mr. Williams earned a BA degree in economics and sociology, and a Master of Education degree in educational psychology from the University of Virginia.

Jim Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 06, 2015

7.24

7.2%

Jim Phillips is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Invesco Municipal Bond team. Mr. Phillips joined Invesco when the firm combined with Van Kampen Investments in 2010. He joined Van Kampen in 1991 as a portfolio manager for municipal strategies. Prior to that, he was at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, where he managed a portfolio of distressed bank assets and at Underwood, Neuhaus & Co., where he structured municipal bond issues in the health care, senior living, and special tax sectors. He entered the financial industry in 1985. Mr. Phillips earned a BA degree in American literature from Empire State College, the independent study division of the State University of New York, and an MBA in finance from the State University of New York at Albany.

Tim O’Reilly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Tim O'Reilly is a Portfolio Manager for Invesco Municipal Strategies. Mr. O'Reilly joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen, where he served as a senior unit trust fixed income portfolio manager, with responsibilities that included fixed income trading, risk management and credit analysis. He has a diverse knowledge base, with trading experience in municipals, corporates and equities. He joined Van Kampen in 2001. Mr. O'Reilly earned a BS degree in finance from Eastern Illinois University and an MBA in finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He holds the Series 7, 63 and 79 registrations.

Jack Connelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Jack Connelly is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Invesco Municipal Bond team. Mr. Connelly joined Invesco in 2016. Prior to joining the firm, he was senior vice president of municipal sales for Raymond James & Associates, where he entered the industry in 1994. Mr. Connelly earned a BA degree in philosophy from Wheaton College and master's degrees from the University of Rhode Island and Yale University.

John Schorle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2018

3.93

3.9%

John Schorle, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2018 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

Joshua Cooney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2021

1.22

1.2%

Joshua Cooney has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 1999.

Rebecca Setcavage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2021

1.22

1.2%

Rebecca Setcavage, Portfolio Manager, has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to that, Ms. Setcavage was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm, since 2017. From 2004 to 2017, she was employed by T. Rowe Price where she last served as a Portfolio Investment Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

