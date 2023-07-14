Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund

XIDEX | Fund

$11.66

$203 M

0.00%

1.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.3%

1 yr return

8.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

Net Assets

$203 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XIDEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya Investments, LLC
  • Inception Date
    Jan 26, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    16511299
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peg DiOrio

Fund Description

XIDEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XIDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -2.8% 240.8% 21.34%
1 Yr 8.0% -4.3% 140.6% 16.52%
3 Yr 1.9%* -8.3% 18.3% 88.46%
5 Yr -5.3%* -5.0% 17.3% 50.85%
10 Yr -4.2%* -4.6% 13.2% 84.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XIDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -34.1% 904.0% 89.19%
2021 3.3% -28.6% 438.4% 84.97%
2020 -2.6% -93.5% 8.2% 97.93%
2019 1.0% -38.9% 19.8% 10.85%
2018 -5.4% -10.9% 12.8% 41.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XIDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -2.7% 244.0% 21.34%
1 Yr 8.0% -4.3% 140.6% 15.22%
3 Yr 1.9%* -8.3% 18.3% 87.82%
5 Yr -5.3%* -5.4% 17.3% 48.31%
10 Yr -4.2%* -4.6% 13.2% 84.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XIDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -34.1% 904.0% 89.19%
2021 3.3% -5.9% 438.4% 85.55%
2020 -2.6% -81.2% 8.2% 98.62%
2019 1.0% -29.0% 19.8% 15.50%
2018 -5.4% -10.9% 12.8% 57.28%

NAV & Total Return History

XIDEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XIDEX Category Low Category High XIDEX % Rank
Net Assets 203 M 25 17.4 B 25.47%
Number of Holdings 296 2 508 9.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 23.1 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 61.45%
Weighting of Top 10 11.75% 11.3% 100.0% 94.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cisco Systems Inc 2.13%
  2. BHP Group Ltd 1.99%
  3. BHP Group Ltd 1.99%
  4. BHP Group Ltd 1.99%
  5. BHP Group Ltd 1.99%
  6. BHP Group Ltd 1.99%
  7. BHP Group Ltd 1.99%
  8. BHP Group Ltd 1.99%
  9. BHP Group Ltd 1.99%
  10. BHP Group Ltd 1.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XIDEX % Rank
Stocks 		99.26% -3.92% 100.76% 30.15%
Cash 		0.74% -0.76% 100.29% 64.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 82.82%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 45.92% 85.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 84.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 97.96% 84.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XIDEX % Rank
Industrials 		37.35% 1.41% 43.91% 0.84%
Basic Materials 		23.84% 0.00% 60.58% 0.84%
Utilities 		14.35% 0.00% 13.35% 0.42%
Communication Services 		9.83% 0.00% 21.22% 73.53%
Technology 		8.48% 0.00% 44.43% 96.22%
Energy 		3.23% 0.00% 69.54% 71.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.29% 0.00% 19.02% 99.58%
Financial Services 		0.21% 0.00% 29.60% 99.16%
Consumer Defense 		0.21% 0.00% 22.87% 99.58%
Healthcare 		0.17% 0.00% 25.91% 99.58%
Real Estate 		0.04% 0.00% 9.74% 92.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XIDEX % Rank
Non US 		54.25% -2.17% 99.33% 8.40%
US 		45.01% -3.89% 100.00% 74.81%

XIDEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XIDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.20% 6.78% 42.80%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.20% 1.75% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.02% 0.28% 40.82%

Sales Fees

XIDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XIDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XIDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 0.00% 456.80% 58.93%

XIDEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XIDEX Category Low Category High XIDEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.76% 85.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XIDEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XIDEX Category Low Category High XIDEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.54% -2.54% 14.24% 15.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XIDEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

XIDEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peg DiOrio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2010

12.35

12.4%

Peg DiOrio, CFA, Portfolio Manager, is the head of quantitative equities at Voya IM and serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM in 2012, she was a quantitative analyst with Alliance Bernstein/Sanford C. Bernstein for sixteen years where she was responsible for multivariate and time series analysis for low volatility strategies, global equities, REITs and options. Previously she was a senior investment planning analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein.

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2010

12.35

12.4%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Steven Wetter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2010

12.35

12.4%

Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.

Vincent Costa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2010

12.35

12.4%

Vincent Costa is head of the value and global quantitative equities teams and also serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large cap value strategies. Vinnie joined Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) in April 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Prior to joining Voya IM, he managed quantitative equity investments at both Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a BS in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

