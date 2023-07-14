Home
Trending ETFs

XHTYX (Mutual Fund)

XHTYX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.6%

1 yr return

-2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.5%

Net Assets

$68.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 302.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

XHTYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Tax Advantage Global Shareholder Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Sep 26, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    10917997
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Harindra de Silva

Fund Description

XHTYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XHTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% -35.6% 29.2% 84.56%
1 Yr -2.5% 17.3% 252.4% 96.25%
3 Yr -4.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 98.78%
5 Yr -7.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 99.87%
10 Yr -7.6%* -6.9% 18.3% 97.96%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XHTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -24.3% 957.1% 99.65%
2021 1.1% -38.3% 47.1% 97.85%
2020 -6.0% -54.2% 0.6% 75.91%
2019 1.6% -76.0% 54.1% 97.22%
2018 -3.9% -26.1% 47.8% 98.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XHTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% -35.6% 29.2% 84.90%
1 Yr -2.5% 11.4% 252.4% 94.77%
3 Yr -4.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 98.54%
5 Yr -7.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 99.87%
10 Yr -7.6%* -6.9% 18.3% 97.77%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XHTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -24.3% 957.1% 99.65%
2021 1.1% -33.1% 47.1% 98.10%
2020 -6.0% -44.4% 1.8% 82.77%
2019 1.6% -6.5% 54.1% 99.12%
2018 -3.9% -14.4% 47.8% 98.88%

NAV & Total Return History

XHTYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XHTYX Category Low Category High XHTYX % Rank
Net Assets 68.5 M 199 K 133 B 76.32%
Number of Holdings 103 1 9075 31.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.8 M -18 M 37.6 B 80.18%
Weighting of Top 10 19.45% 9.1% 100.0% 82.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TotalEnergies SE 3.31%
  2. TotalEnergies SE 3.31%
  3. TotalEnergies SE 3.31%
  4. TotalEnergies SE 3.31%
  5. TotalEnergies SE 3.31%
  6. TotalEnergies SE 3.31%
  7. Total SE 2.83%
  8. Total SE 2.83%
  9. Total SE 2.83%
  10. Total SE 2.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XHTYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.03% 61.84% 125.47% 36.45%
Cash 		1.97% -174.70% 23.12% 57.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 79.85%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 81.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 77.86%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 78.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XHTYX % Rank
Technology 		15.18% 0.00% 49.87% 71.70%
Healthcare 		14.75% 0.00% 35.42% 44.38%
Financial Services 		14.35% 0.00% 38.42% 50.99%
Consumer Defense 		10.70% 0.00% 73.28% 16.74%
Utilities 		10.24% 0.00% 29.12% 5.84%
Industrials 		8.83% 0.00% 44.06% 59.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.74% 0.00% 40.94% 83.81%
Basic Materials 		7.50% 0.00% 38.60% 14.76%
Communication Services 		7.44% 0.00% 57.66% 60.79%
Energy 		3.27% 0.00% 21.15% 24.89%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 96.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XHTYX % Rank
US 		52.97% 0.13% 103.82% 49.23%
Non US 		45.06% 0.58% 99.46% 45.15%

XHTYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XHTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.42% 0.01% 44.27% 41.96%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.82% 97.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.76% 39.09%

Sales Fees

XHTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XHTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XHTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 302.00% 0.00% 395.00% 99.89%

XHTYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XHTYX Category Low Category High XHTYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 77.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XHTYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XHTYX Category Low Category High XHTYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.85% -4.27% 12.65% 0.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XHTYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XHTYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Harindra de Silva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2007

14.69

14.7%

Harindra (Harin) de Silva is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, Harin was a principal at Analysis Group, Inc., where he was responsible for providing economic research services to institutional investors, including investment managers, large pension funds, and endowments. He focuses on the ongoing research effort for equity and factor-based asset allocation strategies. Harin earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance, a master’s degree in econometrics from the University of Rochester, and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of California, Irvine. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Michael Welhoelter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2007

14.69

14.7%

Wolhoelter is a managing director,, portfolio manager and quantitative research analyst (since 2005), of Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. He was a director and portfolio manager of Columbia Management Group, Inc. (2001-2005).He was a Partner of Trident Investment Management (1998-2004). He began business career in 1995.

William Priest

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2007

14.69

14.7%

Mr. William Priest is a Co-Founder and serves as Chief Executive Officer, Portfolio Manager & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Epoch Investment Partners. Prior to cofounding Epoch in 2004 with David Pearl, Tim Taussig and Phil Clark, Bill was a Co-Managing Partner and portfolio manager at Steinberg Priest & Sloane Capital Management, LLC for three years. Before joining Steinberg

Gregory McMurran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2007

14.69

14.7%

Greg McMurran is chief investment officer and portfolio manager for the Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) Analytic Investors team. In this role, Greg focuses on day-to-day portfolio management and research related to derivatives-based investment strategies. Greg joined Analytic Investors in 1976. With 30 years of quantitative research, portfolio management and trading experience, Greg has an extensive background in managing quantitative investment portfolios. Greg is also recognized as an authority on options valuation and strategies and has authored several articles. Greg is a frequent participant of the CBOE Roundtable Committee, which meets and discusses industry trends, new product ideas and indexes. The introduction of the BXM Index and weekly options were inspired by this Committee. Greg earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Irvine, and master’s degree in economics from California State University, Fullerton.

Dennis Bein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2007

14.69

14.7%

Dennis Bein is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. In this role, he focuses on the day-to-day portfolio management and research related to equity-based investment strategies. Dennis joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining Systematic Edge, Dennis was a senior consultant for Analysis Group, Inc., where he provided investment consulting services for institutional investors and plan sponsors. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of California, Riverside. Dennis has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Kera Van Valen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2014

8.26

8.3%

Kera is a portfolio manager for Epoch's Equity Shareholder Yield strategies. Prior to joining the Shareholder Yield team Kera was an analyst within Epoch’s Quantitative Research and Risk Management team. Before joining Epoch in 2005, she was a portfolio manager of Structured Equities and Quantitative Research at Columbia Management Group where she was responsible for the day-to-day management of two index funds. She also worked at Credit Suisse Asset Management. Kera received her BA in Mathematics at Colgate University and her MBA at Columbia University, Graduate School of Business.

John Tobin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2014

8.26

8.3%

John is a portfolio manager for Epoch’s Equity Shareholder Yield strategies. Prior to joining Epoch in 2012, John taught undergraduate economics as a lecturer at Fordham University. Before that he spent four years at HSBC Global Asset Management as a senior research analyst and almost twenty years at Credit Suisse Asset Management where he was a senior research analyst for the U.S. High Yield Bond team. Previously he worked at Bankers Trust Company where he began his career. John received AB, AM and PhD degrees in Economics from Fordham University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

