YTD Return
-0.6%
1 yr return
-2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.5%
Net Assets
$68.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.5%
Expense Ratio 1.42%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 302.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|XHTYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.6%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|84.56%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|96.25%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|98.78%
|5 Yr
|-7.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|99.87%
|10 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|97.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|XHTYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.7%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|99.65%
|2021
|1.1%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|97.85%
|2020
|-6.0%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|75.91%
|2019
|1.6%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|97.22%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|98.56%
|XHTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XHTYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|68.5 M
|199 K
|133 B
|76.32%
|Number of Holdings
|103
|1
|9075
|31.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.8 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|80.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.45%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|82.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XHTYX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.03%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|36.45%
|Cash
|1.97%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|57.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|79.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|81.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|77.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|78.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XHTYX % Rank
|Technology
|15.18%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|71.70%
|Healthcare
|14.75%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|44.38%
|Financial Services
|14.35%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|50.99%
|Consumer Defense
|10.70%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|16.74%
|Utilities
|10.24%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|5.84%
|Industrials
|8.83%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|59.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.74%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|83.81%
|Basic Materials
|7.50%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|14.76%
|Communication Services
|7.44%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|60.79%
|Energy
|3.27%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|24.89%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|96.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XHTYX % Rank
|US
|52.97%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|49.23%
|Non US
|45.06%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|45.15%
|XHTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.42%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|41.96%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|97.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|39.09%
|XHTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|XHTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XHTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|302.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|99.89%
|XHTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XHTYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|77.79%
|XHTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|XHTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XHTYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.85%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|0.45%
|XHTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 26, 2007
14.69
14.7%
Harindra (Harin) de Silva is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, Harin was a principal at Analysis Group, Inc., where he was responsible for providing economic research services to institutional investors, including investment managers, large pension funds, and endowments. He focuses on the ongoing research effort for equity and factor-based asset allocation strategies. Harin earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance, a master’s degree in econometrics from the University of Rochester, and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of California, Irvine. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 26, 2007
14.69
14.7%
Wolhoelter is a managing director,, portfolio manager and quantitative research analyst (since 2005), of Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. He was a director and portfolio manager of Columbia Management Group, Inc. (2001-2005).He was a Partner of Trident Investment Management (1998-2004). He began business career in 1995.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 26, 2007
14.69
14.7%
Mr. William Priest is a Co-Founder and serves as Chief Executive Officer, Portfolio Manager & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Epoch Investment Partners. Prior to cofounding Epoch in 2004 with David Pearl, Tim Taussig and Phil Clark, Bill was a Co-Managing Partner and portfolio manager at Steinberg Priest & Sloane Capital Management, LLC for three years. Before joining Steinberg
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 26, 2007
14.69
14.7%
Greg McMurran is chief investment officer and portfolio manager for the Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) Analytic Investors team. In this role, Greg focuses on day-to-day portfolio management and research related to derivatives-based investment strategies. Greg joined Analytic Investors in 1976. With 30 years of quantitative research, portfolio management and trading experience, Greg has an extensive background in managing quantitative investment portfolios. Greg is also recognized as an authority on options valuation and strategies and has authored several articles. Greg is a frequent participant of the CBOE Roundtable Committee, which meets and discusses industry trends, new product ideas and indexes. The introduction of the BXM Index and weekly options were inspired by this Committee. Greg earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Irvine, and master’s degree in economics from California State University, Fullerton.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 26, 2007
14.69
14.7%
Dennis Bein is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. In this role, he focuses on the day-to-day portfolio management and research related to equity-based investment strategies. Dennis joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining Systematic Edge, Dennis was a senior consultant for Analysis Group, Inc., where he provided investment consulting services for institutional investors and plan sponsors. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of California, Riverside. Dennis has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Kera is a portfolio manager for Epoch's Equity Shareholder Yield strategies. Prior to joining the Shareholder Yield team Kera was an analyst within Epoch’s Quantitative Research and Risk Management team. Before joining Epoch in 2005, she was a portfolio manager of Structured Equities and Quantitative Research at Columbia Management Group where she was responsible for the day-to-day management of two index funds. She also worked at Credit Suisse Asset Management. Kera received her BA in Mathematics at Colgate University and her MBA at Columbia University, Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
John is a portfolio manager for Epoch’s Equity Shareholder Yield strategies. Prior to joining Epoch in 2012, John taught undergraduate economics as a lecturer at Fordham University. Before that he spent four years at HSBC Global Asset Management as a senior research analyst and almost twenty years at Credit Suisse Asset Management where he was a senior research analyst for the U.S. High Yield Bond team. Previously he worked at Bankers Trust Company where he began his career. John received AB, AM and PhD degrees in Economics from Fordham University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
