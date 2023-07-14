Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

-6.8%

1 yr return

-10.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

Net Assets

$80 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 2.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XHTAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco Advisers, Inc
  • Inception Date
    Dec 04, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    8785662
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Collins

Fund Description

XHTAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XHTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.8% -6.8% 8.5% 100.00%
1 Yr -10.5% -21.8% 8.5% 98.60%
3 Yr 0.7%* -11.3% 5.2% 10.95%
5 Yr -4.4%* -6.3% 4.6% 92.81%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 1.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XHTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.1% -38.3% 0.8% 30.33%
2021 3.6% -4.6% 5.0% 3.85%
2020 -4.7% -5.4% 4.2% 99.46%
2019 1.9% -0.3% 4.1% 53.95%
2018 -0.2% -2.8% 0.2% 5.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XHTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.8% -11.7% 8.5% 92.56%
1 Yr -10.5% -21.8% 8.5% 98.60%
3 Yr 0.7%* -11.3% 5.2% 19.78%
5 Yr -4.4%* -6.3% 2.9% 97.10%
10 Yr N/A* -1.9% 3.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XHTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.1% -38.3% 0.8% 30.33%
2021 3.6% -4.6% 5.0% 3.85%
2020 -4.7% -5.4% 4.2% 99.46%
2019 1.9% -0.3% 4.1% 57.24%
2018 -0.2% -2.7% 0.2% 8.15%

NAV & Total Return History

XHTAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XHTAX Category Low Category High XHTAX % Rank
Net Assets 80 M 403 K 22.2 B 73.52%
Number of Holdings 53 2 1465 21.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 37.6 M 118 K 21.9 B 73.52%
Weighting of Top 10 46.67% 5.2% 100.0% 80.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Commercial Mortgage Trust 2014-Ubs4 4.8% 7.77%
  2. Fremf Mortgage Trust 2017-K71 3.88% 7.15%
  3. Commercial Mortgage Trust 4.87% 6.94%
  4. COMM MORTGAGE TRUST 3.94017% 5.64%
  5. JPMBB COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE SECURITIES TRUST 3.87952% 5.62%
  6. COMM MORTGAGE TRUST 3.495% 4.83%
  7. Commercial Mortgage Trust 4.69692% 4.63%
  8. Comm Mtg Tr 2014-Twc 4.07518% 4.61%
  9. MORGAN STANLEY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH TRUST 4.20745% 4.54%
  10. Morgan Stanley BAML Trust 3.25% 4.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XHTAX % Rank
Bonds 		109.30% 0.62% 129.11% 0.91%
Preferred Stocks 		11.70% 0.00% 31.07% 0.91%
Convertible Bonds 		3.70% 0.00% 7.12% 2.74%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 79.45%
Other 		0.00% -0.49% 58.50% 57.99%
Cash 		-24.70% -35.64% 53.61% 99.54%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XHTAX % Rank
Securitized 		81.91% 0.00% 92.95% 0.91%
Corporate 		11.42% 0.00% 99.84% 79.91%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.57% 0.00% 99.07% 64.38%
Government 		0.10% 0.00% 99.79% 82.65%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 13.23% 55.71%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.98% 78.54%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XHTAX % Rank
US 		109.30% 0.00% 129.11% 0.91%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 18.63% 88.13%

XHTAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XHTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.63% 0.02% 28.84% 7.98%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 0.77% 97.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

XHTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XHTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XHTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 2.00% 0.00% 121.26% 12.43%

XHTAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XHTAX Category Low Category High XHTAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.01% 67.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XHTAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XHTAX Category Low Category High XHTAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.71% -0.06% 6.83% 1.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XHTAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XHTAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Collins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2017

4.49

4.5%

Kevin Collins is the Head of Commercial Credit for Invesco Fixed Income. In this role, his primary responsibilities include evaluating, selecting, and positioning commercial mortgagebacked securities, commercial loans, and other debt investments across Invesco-managed institutional and retail fixed income funds, including Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., a public real estate investment trust externally managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc. Further, he is involved in identifying new investment strategies and creating related product offerings for Invesco Fixed Income. He played a role in launching Invesco Mortgage Capital, Invesco Mortgage Recovery Fund (closed to new investors and co-managed by WL Ross & Co. LLC), Invesco Real Estate, Invesco Fixed Income, and two of Invesco’s closed-end fund offerings. He currently serves as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Committee member on these strategies. Mr. Collins also serves as President of Invesco Mortgage Capital. Mr. Collins joined Invesco in 2007 as a senior analyst on the structured securities team. Prior to joining the firm, he structured various capital funding strategies — including bond securitizations, asset-backed commercial paper conduit transactions, and other secured lending facilities — for banks and specialty finance companies at Credit Suisse First Boston. Mr. Collins began his career in the New York-based structured finance advisory services practice at Ernst & Young, focusing on structured product cash flow modeling and collateral analytics. Mr. Collins earned a BS degree in accounting, magna cum laude, from Florida State University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He currently serves on the Florida State University Center for Real Estate Education and Research Executive Board and is a member of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council Board of Governors.

Brian Norris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2017

4.49

4.5%

Brian Norris is a Senior Portfolio Manager on the Structured Securities team. He is responsible for providing advice and trading for the mortgage-related products and working collectively with the Structured Securities team to implement strategies throughout the fixed income platform. Additionally, Mr. Norris is a mortgage-backed securities trader and director for Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc., a mortgage REIT sub-advised by Invesco Fixed Income. Mr. Norris has been in the industry since 1999. He began his investment career with Todd Investment Advisors in Louisville, Kentucky, as a securities trader. Mr. Norris joined Invesco in 2001 and served for five years as an account manager. In that role, he was responsible for communicating the fixed income investment process and strategy to both clients and consultants. Mr. Norris became a portfolio manager in 2006 and was named senior portfolio manager in 2014. Mr. Norris earned a BS degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Louisville. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Mario Clemente

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2017

4.49

4.5%

Mario Clemente is a Portfolio Manager. He has been associated with the Invesco Advisers, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2014.

Dan Saylor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2017

4.49

4.5%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 6.49 3.75

