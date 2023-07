Caryn E. Rothman is a managing director at Manulife Investment Management, serving as co-head on the High Yield and Floating Rate Income strategies and as sector lead for Consumer and Healthcare on the U.S. Credit Research Team. Previously, Caryn was a senior research analyst for the fixed income team, providing coverage on the retail, consumer products, food & beverage, restaurants, healthcare and pharmaceuticals industries. Caryn is a value-oriented fundamental investor with over 20 years of experience investing across the full spectrum of leveraged credit opportunities.