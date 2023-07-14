Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-6.5%

1 yr return

-9.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

Net Assets

$215 M

Holdings in Top 10

64.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 3.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XHITX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 6.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco Advisers, Inc
  • Inception Date
    Nov 23, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    24139517
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Norris

Fund Description

XHITX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XHITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.5% -6.8% 8.5% 99.53%
1 Yr -9.5% -21.8% 8.5% 96.28%
3 Yr 0.9%* -11.3% 5.2% 9.95%
5 Yr -4.7%* -6.3% 4.6% 98.20%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 1.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XHITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.6% -38.3% 0.8% 15.17%
2021 2.7% -4.6% 5.0% 7.69%
2020 -5.4% -5.4% 4.2% 100.00%
2019 1.3% -0.3% 4.1% 88.82%
2018 -0.3% -2.8% 0.2% 7.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XHITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.5% -11.7% 8.5% 91.16%
1 Yr -9.5% -21.8% 8.5% 94.88%
3 Yr 0.9%* -11.3% 5.2% 17.58%
5 Yr -4.7%* -6.3% 2.9% 97.83%
10 Yr N/A* -1.9% 3.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XHITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.6% -38.3% 0.8% 15.17%
2021 2.7% -4.6% 5.0% 7.69%
2020 -5.4% -5.4% 4.2% 100.00%
2019 1.3% -0.3% 4.1% 88.82%
2018 -0.3% -2.7% 0.2% 10.37%

NAV & Total Return History

XHITX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XHITX Category Low Category High XHITX % Rank
Net Assets 215 M 403 K 22.2 B 52.51%
Number of Holdings 68 2 1465 20.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 140 M 118 K 21.9 B 45.66%
Weighting of Top 10 64.67% 5.2% 100.0% 79.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Wf-Rbs Com Mg Tst 5.03075% 9.07%
  2. JP Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp 4.09833% 8.77%
  3. MORGAN STANLEY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH TRUST 4.89612% 7.45%
  4. Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 4.41728% 6.61%
  5. COMM 2013-CCRE11 Mortgage Trust 5.11846% 6.60%
  6. J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 5.00368% 6.27%
  7. Commercial Mortgage Trust 4.91865% 5.49%
  8. COMM MORTGAGE TRUST 4.59833% 5.43%
  9. COMM MORTGAGE TRUST 4.73702% 4.63%
  10. GS Mortgage Securities Trust 4.08% 4.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XHITX % Rank
Bonds 		129.11% 0.62% 129.11% 0.46%
Preferred Stocks 		6.53% 0.00% 31.07% 3.65%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 95.89%
Other 		0.00% -0.49% 58.50% 78.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.12% 97.26%
Cash 		-35.64% -35.64% 53.61% 100.00%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XHITX % Rank
Securitized 		92.95% 0.00% 92.95% 0.46%
Corporate 		5.87% 0.00% 99.84% 83.11%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.97% 0.00% 99.07% 88.58%
Government 		0.21% 0.00% 99.79% 81.28%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 13.23% 95.89%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.98% 97.72%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XHITX % Rank
US 		129.11% 0.00% 129.11% 0.46%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 18.63% 98.17%

XHITX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XHITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.55% 0.02% 28.84% 8.92%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 0.77% 98.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

XHITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XHITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XHITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.00% 0.00% 121.26% 16.22%

XHITX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XHITX Category Low Category High XHITX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.01% 99.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XHITX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XHITX Category Low Category High XHITX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.83% -0.06% 6.83% 0.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XHITX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XHITX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Norris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 23, 2016

5.52

5.5%

Brian Norris is a Senior Portfolio Manager on the Structured Securities team. He is responsible for providing advice and trading for the mortgage-related products and working collectively with the Structured Securities team to implement strategies throughout the fixed income platform. Additionally, Mr. Norris is a mortgage-backed securities trader and director for Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc., a mortgage REIT sub-advised by Invesco Fixed Income. Mr. Norris has been in the industry since 1999. He began his investment career with Todd Investment Advisors in Louisville, Kentucky, as a securities trader. Mr. Norris joined Invesco in 2001 and served for five years as an account manager. In that role, he was responsible for communicating the fixed income investment process and strategy to both clients and consultants. Mr. Norris became a portfolio manager in 2006 and was named senior portfolio manager in 2014. Mr. Norris earned a BS degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Louisville. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Mario Clemente

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 23, 2016

5.52

5.5%

Mario Clemente is a Portfolio Manager. He has been associated with the Invesco Advisers, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2014.

Dan Saylor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 23, 2016

5.52

5.5%

Kevin Collins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 23, 2016

5.52

5.5%

Kevin Collins is the Head of Commercial Credit for Invesco Fixed Income. In this role, his primary responsibilities include evaluating, selecting, and positioning commercial mortgagebacked securities, commercial loans, and other debt investments across Invesco-managed institutional and retail fixed income funds, including Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., a public real estate investment trust externally managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc. Further, he is involved in identifying new investment strategies and creating related product offerings for Invesco Fixed Income. He played a role in launching Invesco Mortgage Capital, Invesco Mortgage Recovery Fund (closed to new investors and co-managed by WL Ross & Co. LLC), Invesco Real Estate, Invesco Fixed Income, and two of Invesco’s closed-end fund offerings. He currently serves as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Committee member on these strategies. Mr. Collins also serves as President of Invesco Mortgage Capital. Mr. Collins joined Invesco in 2007 as a senior analyst on the structured securities team. Prior to joining the firm, he structured various capital funding strategies — including bond securitizations, asset-backed commercial paper conduit transactions, and other secured lending facilities — for banks and specialty finance companies at Credit Suisse First Boston. Mr. Collins began his career in the New York-based structured finance advisory services practice at Ernst & Young, focusing on structured product cash flow modeling and collateral analytics. Mr. Collins earned a BS degree in accounting, magna cum laude, from Florida State University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He currently serves on the Florida State University Center for Real Estate Education and Research Executive Board and is a member of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council Board of Governors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 6.49 3.75

