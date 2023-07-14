Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential
YTD Return
-6.5%
1 yr return
-9.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
Net Assets
$215 M
Holdings in Top 10
64.7%
Expense Ratio 1.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 3.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|XHITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.5%
|-6.8%
|8.5%
|99.53%
|1 Yr
|-9.5%
|-21.8%
|8.5%
|96.28%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-11.3%
|5.2%
|9.95%
|5 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-6.3%
|4.6%
|98.20%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|1.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XHITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.6%
|-38.3%
|0.8%
|15.17%
|2021
|2.7%
|-4.6%
|5.0%
|7.69%
|2020
|-5.4%
|-5.4%
|4.2%
|100.00%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.3%
|4.1%
|88.82%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-2.8%
|0.2%
|7.41%
|XHITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XHITX % Rank
|Net Assets
|215 M
|403 K
|22.2 B
|52.51%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|2
|1465
|20.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|140 M
|118 K
|21.9 B
|45.66%
|Weighting of Top 10
|64.67%
|5.2%
|100.0%
|79.47%
|Bonds
|129.11%
|0.62%
|129.11%
|0.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|6.53%
|0.00%
|31.07%
|3.65%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|95.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.49%
|58.50%
|78.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.12%
|97.26%
|Cash
|-35.64%
|-35.64%
|53.61%
|100.00%
|Securitized
|92.95%
|0.00%
|92.95%
|0.46%
|Corporate
|5.87%
|0.00%
|99.84%
|83.11%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.97%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|88.58%
|Government
|0.21%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|81.28%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.23%
|95.89%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|97.72%
|US
|129.11%
|0.00%
|129.11%
|0.46%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.63%
|98.17%
|XHITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.55%
|0.02%
|28.84%
|8.92%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|0.77%
|98.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|XHITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|XHITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XHITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|3.00%
|0.00%
|121.26%
|16.22%
|XHITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XHITX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.01%
|99.54%
|XHITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|XHITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XHITX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|6.83%
|-0.06%
|6.83%
|0.50%
|XHITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 23, 2016
5.52
5.5%
Brian Norris is a Senior Portfolio Manager on the Structured Securities team. He is responsible for providing advice and trading for the mortgage-related products and working collectively with the Structured Securities team to implement strategies throughout the fixed income platform. Additionally, Mr. Norris is a mortgage-backed securities trader and director for Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc., a mortgage REIT sub-advised by Invesco Fixed Income. Mr. Norris has been in the industry since 1999. He began his investment career with Todd Investment Advisors in Louisville, Kentucky, as a securities trader. Mr. Norris joined Invesco in 2001 and served for five years as an account manager. In that role, he was responsible for communicating the fixed income investment process and strategy to both clients and consultants. Mr. Norris became a portfolio manager in 2006 and was named senior portfolio manager in 2014. Mr. Norris earned a BS degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Louisville. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 23, 2016
5.52
5.5%
Mario Clemente is a Portfolio Manager. He has been associated with the Invesco Advisers, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 23, 2016
5.52
5.5%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 23, 2016
5.52
5.5%
Kevin Collins is the Head of Commercial Credit for Invesco Fixed Income. In this role, his primary responsibilities include evaluating, selecting, and positioning commercial mortgagebacked securities, commercial loans, and other debt investments across Invesco-managed institutional and retail fixed income funds, including Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., a public real estate investment trust externally managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc. Further, he is involved in identifying new investment strategies and creating related product offerings for Invesco Fixed Income. He played a role in launching Invesco Mortgage Capital, Invesco Mortgage Recovery Fund (closed to new investors and co-managed by WL Ross & Co. LLC), Invesco Real Estate, Invesco Fixed Income, and two of Invesco’s closed-end fund offerings. He currently serves as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Committee member on these strategies. Mr. Collins also serves as President of Invesco Mortgage Capital. Mr. Collins joined Invesco in 2007 as a senior analyst on the structured securities team. Prior to joining the firm, he structured various capital funding strategies — including bond securitizations, asset-backed commercial paper conduit transactions, and other secured lending facilities — for banks and specialty finance companies at Credit Suisse First Boston. Mr. Collins began his career in the New York-based structured finance advisory services practice at Ernst & Young, focusing on structured product cash flow modeling and collateral analytics. Mr. Collins earned a BS degree in accounting, magna cum laude, from Florida State University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He currently serves on the Florida State University Center for Real Estate Education and Research Executive Board and is a member of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council Board of Governors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|6.49
|3.75
