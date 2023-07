Jon Poglitsch is a Managing Director at Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P.. In his previous role at HCM, he served as a Senior Portfolio Analyst on both the Institutional and Retail fund research teams. Prior to joining the HCM in 2007, Mr. Poglitsch was a consultant for Muse Stancil and Co. (“Muse”), where he provided mergers and acquisition, valuation, and strategic advisory services to a variety of clients in the midstream and downstream energy sectors, including integrated oil, independent refinery, pipeline, power, and renewable fuel companies. Prior to joining Muse, Mr. Poglitsch was a senior financial analyst for American Airlines. He received an MBA with a concentration in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Oklahoma. Mr. Poglitsch has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.