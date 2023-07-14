Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks

Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.6%
1 yr return
-1.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.8%
Net Assets
$159 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.6%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 120.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XHEQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.6%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|21.67%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|22.10%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|87.31%
|5 Yr
|-6.8%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|91.12%
|10 Yr
|-4.9%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|67.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|XHEQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.6%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|21.03%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|21.19%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|83.84%
|5 Yr
|-6.8%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|89.93%
|10 Yr
|-4.9%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|63.54%
* Annualized
|XHEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XHEQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|159 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|69.33%
|Number of Holdings
|519
|2
|10961
|34.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|522 K
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|98.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.63%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|47.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XHEQX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.98%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|0.42%
|Cash
|4.05%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|69.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|74.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|81.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|93.74%
|Other
|-0.02%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|98.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XHEQX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.59%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|4.67%
|Healthcare
|14.05%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|28.03%
|Industrials
|12.33%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|67.73%
|Consumer Defense
|9.82%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|21.02%
|Technology
|9.07%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|78.13%
|Utilities
|7.02%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|27.60%
|Communication Services
|6.71%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|43.74%
|Energy
|5.44%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|26.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.43%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|62.63%
|Basic Materials
|4.78%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|35.67%
|Real Estate
|2.78%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|55.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XHEQX % Rank
|US
|49.71%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|1.67%
|Non US
|46.27%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|6.47%
|XHEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|38.62%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|93.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|XHEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|XHEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XHEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|120.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|82.30%
|XHEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XHEQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|40.75%
|XHEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XHEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XHEQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.98%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|6.75%
|XHEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.323
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.323
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.323
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.323
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.323
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.334
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.324
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.308
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2011
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 26, 2011
11.02
11.0%
Mr. Thomas joined Wellington Management in 2002, where he currently serves as Senior Managing Director and Associate Director, Investment Strategy and Risk. As associate director of Investment Strategy and Risk, Gregg conducts original research on portfolio and risk-management topics, leads various Wellington Management internal investment oversight processes, and analyzes key trends and investment risks across the equity, fixed income, asset allocation, and hedge fund product suites. In addition, he is a portfolio manager on certain multi-manager solutions offered by the firm, including Global Equities, International Equities, Hedged Equities, Japan Equities, and US Alpha strategies. Gregg is a member of a number of Wellington Management’s committees and oversight groups, including the Risk Management Committee, Fixed Income Risk Advisory Council, Equity Risk Advisory Council, Multi Asset Strategy Review Group, Equity Review Group II, New Product Working Group, and Philosophy and Process Panel, and represents Wellington Management as a member of the Buy Side Risk Managers Forum. Previously, Gregg was an equity portfolio specialist and analyst at Wellington Management (2002 – 2006). Prior to rejoining the firm in 2002, he worked as a quantitative business analyst at Zurich Scudder Investments (2001), as a business analyst and data analyst in Wellington Management’s Information Services Group (1997 – 2001), and in various financial markets-related positions at IDD Information Services (1993 – 1997). Gregg received his BS in finance, with high distinction, from the University of Rhode Island (1992). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 21, 2019
3.27
3.3%
Roberto is a member of the Fundamental Factor Platform Investment Team which applies a factor-based framework to create innovative, new strategies to solve client challenges and meet customized objectives. He is a member of Hedge Fund Review Group, Systematic Investor Review Group, and several risk advisory committees. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2012, Roberto spent six years at FactSet Research Systems Inc. (2006 – 2012) as a quantitative specialist (2008 – 2012) and as a consultant (2006 – 2008). Roberto earned his BA in political science from the College of the Holy Cross (2006). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society Boston.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25

