Trending ETFs

XHEQX (Mutual Fund)

XHEQX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.6%

1 yr return

-1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.8%

Net Assets

$159 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 120.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

XHEQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    May 26, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    12223813
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregg Thomas

Fund Description

XHEQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XHEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.6% -23.7% 16.4% 21.67%
1 Yr -1.6% -8.9% 48.3% 22.10%
3 Yr -1.6%* -2.2% 16.4% 87.31%
5 Yr -6.8%* -0.7% 13.4% 91.12%
10 Yr -4.9%* 0.9% 11.8% 67.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XHEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.0% -40.8% 20.6% 53.66%
2021 1.1% -21.0% 24.5% 99.54%
2020 -4.9% -24.2% 27.8% 96.50%
2019 0.7% -23.1% 11.7% 92.04%
2018 -3.9% -100.0% 20.6% 92.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XHEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.6% -23.7% 16.4% 21.03%
1 Yr -1.6% -12.8% 48.3% 21.19%
3 Yr -1.6%* -3.4% 16.4% 83.84%
5 Yr -6.8%* -1.1% 13.4% 89.93%
10 Yr -4.9%* 0.9% 11.8% 63.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XHEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.0% -40.8% 20.6% 53.66%
2021 1.1% -21.0% 24.5% 99.54%
2020 -4.9% -24.2% 27.8% 96.50%
2019 0.7% -23.1% 11.7% 94.54%
2018 -3.9% -2.9% 23.1% 94.82%

NAV & Total Return History

XHEQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XHEQX Category Low Category High XHEQX % Rank
Net Assets 159 M 1.12 M 110 B 69.33%
Number of Holdings 519 2 10961 34.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 522 K -31.7 M 22 B 98.54%
Weighting of Top 10 27.63% 10.8% 100.0% 47.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 19.87%
  2. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 19.87%
  3. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 19.87%
  4. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 19.87%
  5. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 19.87%
  6. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 19.87%
  7. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 19.87%
  8. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 19.87%
  9. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 19.87%
  10. Future on MSCI EAFE Dec20 19.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XHEQX % Rank
Stocks 		95.98% -45.72% 98.42% 0.42%
Cash 		4.05% -97.12% 185.58% 69.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 74.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.49% 81.00%
Bonds 		0.00% -39.76% 93.84% 93.74%
Other 		-0.02% -1.25% 197.12% 98.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XHEQX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.59% 0.00% 30.34% 4.67%
Healthcare 		14.05% 0.00% 30.30% 28.03%
Industrials 		12.33% 0.09% 32.39% 67.73%
Consumer Defense 		9.82% 0.00% 31.85% 21.02%
Technology 		9.07% 0.00% 39.48% 78.13%
Utilities 		7.02% 0.00% 40.29% 27.60%
Communication Services 		6.71% 0.00% 28.59% 43.74%
Energy 		5.44% 0.00% 38.61% 26.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.43% 0.00% 20.84% 62.63%
Basic Materials 		4.78% 0.00% 60.23% 35.67%
Real Estate 		2.78% 0.00% 90.14% 55.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XHEQX % Rank
US 		49.71% -4.82% 95.75% 1.67%
Non US 		46.27% -46.69% 57.06% 6.47%

XHEQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XHEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.16% 2.71% 38.62%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.70% 93.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

XHEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

XHEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XHEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 120.00% 0.00% 441.00% 82.30%

XHEQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XHEQX Category Low Category High XHEQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.92% 40.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XHEQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XHEQX Category Low Category High XHEQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.98% -5.20% 6.33% 6.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XHEQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

XHEQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregg Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2011

11.02

11.0%

Mr. Thomas joined Wellington Management in 2002, where he currently serves as Senior Managing Director and Associate Director, Investment Strategy and Risk. As associate director of Investment Strategy and Risk, Gregg conducts original research on portfolio and risk-management topics, leads various Wellington Management internal investment oversight processes, and analyzes key trends and investment risks across the equity, fixed income, asset allocation, and hedge fund product suites. In addition, he is a portfolio manager on certain multi-manager solutions offered by the firm, including Global Equities, International Equities, Hedged Equities, Japan Equities, and US Alpha strategies. Gregg is a member of a number of Wellington Management’s committees and oversight groups, including the Risk Management Committee, Fixed Income Risk Advisory Council, Equity Risk Advisory Council, Multi Asset Strategy Review Group, Equity Review Group II, New Product Working Group, and Philosophy and Process Panel, and represents Wellington Management as a member of the Buy Side Risk Managers Forum. Previously, Gregg was an equity portfolio specialist and analyst at Wellington Management (2002 – 2006). Prior to rejoining the firm in 2002, he worked as a quantitative business analyst at Zurich Scudder Investments (2001), as a business analyst and data analyst in Wellington Management’s Information Services Group (1997 – 2001), and in various financial markets-related positions at IDD Information Services (1993 – 1997). Gregg received his BS in finance, with high distinction, from the University of Rhode Island (1992). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Roberto Isch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2019

3.27

3.3%

Roberto is a member of the Fundamental Factor Platform Investment Team which applies a factor-based framework to create innovative, new strategies to solve client challenges and meet customized objectives. He is a member of Hedge Fund Review Group, Systematic Investor Review Group, and several risk advisory committees. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2012, Roberto spent six years at FactSet Research Systems Inc. (2006 – 2012) as a quantitative specialist (2008 – 2012) and as a consultant (2006 – 2008). Roberto earned his BA in political science from the College of the Holy Cross (2006). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

