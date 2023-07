Mr. Timothy M. Winter, CFA, joined Gabelli & Company in April of 2009 and covers the utility industry. He has over 20 years’ experience as an equity research analyst covering this industry, including the years 1992-2007 at AG Edwards from where he received industry recognition as a 3 time Wall Street Journal All-Star and was a senior member of the Institutional Investor (I.I.) #1 ranked Electric Utility Team for the years 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005. He was most recently recognized in the 2017 Thomson Reuters US Analyst Awards as a “Top Stock Picker” in the gas utility industry. Mr. Winter received his B.A. in Economics in 1991 from Rollins College and M.B.A. in Finance from Notre Dame in 1992.