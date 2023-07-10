Home
XGERX (Mutual Fund)

XGERX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.7%

1 yr return

11.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

20.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

18.6%

Net Assets

$261 M

Holdings in Top 10

63.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 248.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XGERX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 20.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 18.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Sep 26, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    16194404
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kyri Loupis

Fund Description

XGERX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XGERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.7% -13.5% 29.4% 90.63%
1 Yr 11.0% -9.7% 32.0% 45.74%
3 Yr 20.0%* -4.1% 128.8% 38.28%
5 Yr 18.6%* -11.2% 33.1% 14.16%
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 11.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XGERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 22.8% -11.1% 56.2% 21.71%
2021 14.2% -6.1% 24.6% 51.56%
2020 28.5% -24.8% 46.7% 10.24%
2019 -0.5% -4.4% 5.2% 76.27%
2018 -5.9% -7.3% -1.8% 80.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XGERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.7% -11.6% 30.4% 90.63%
1 Yr 11.0% -9.7% 48.8% 50.77%
3 Yr 20.0%* -8.0% 128.8% 32.56%
5 Yr 18.6%* -11.2% 34.1% 14.16%
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 14.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XGERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 22.8% -11.1% 56.2% 22.48%
2021 14.2% -6.1% 24.6% 52.34%
2020 28.5% -24.8% 46.7% 10.24%
2019 -0.5% -12.8% 5.2% 83.90%
2018 -5.9% -7.3% -1.8% 88.07%

NAV & Total Return History

XGERX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XGERX Category Low Category High XGERX % Rank
Net Assets 261 M 22 M 6.32 B 60.00%
Number of Holdings 37 1 175 47.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 173 M 0 5.88 B 64.80%
Weighting of Top 10 63.46% 39.8% 110.0% 39.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MPLX LP Partnership Units 9.05%
  2. Energy Transfer LP 8.67%
  3. Magellan Midstream Partners LP 8.11%
  4. Western Midstream Partners LP 7.32%
  5. Enterprise Products Partners LP 6.57%
  6. Plains All American Pipeline LP 5.70%
  7. Williams Companies Inc 4.86%
  8. Crestwood Equity Partners LP 4.58%
  9. DCP Midstream LP 4.40%
  10. PBF Logistics LP 4.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XGERX % Rank
Stocks 		99.91% 53.33% 133.88% 24.19%
Cash 		0.10% -58.21% 13.09% 77.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 37.90%
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 8.13% 29.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 29.03%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.12% 33.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XGERX % Rank
Energy 		95.72% 29.76% 100.00% 43.55%
Utilities 		4.22% 0.00% 48.96% 39.52%
Technology 		0.06% 0.00% 19.24% 25.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.30% 30.65%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 54.84%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 29.03%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 33.06%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 29.84%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 34.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.46% 34.68%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 8.62% 58.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XGERX % Rank
US 		91.66% 48.92% 130.59% 37.90%
Non US 		8.25% 0.00% 37.36% 60.48%

XGERX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XGERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.83% 0.35% 8.56% 41.94%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.35% 1.38% 56.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

XGERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

XGERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XGERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 248.00% 6.00% 248.00% 100.00%

XGERX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XGERX Category Low Category High XGERX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.04% 87.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XGERX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XGERX Category Low Category High XGERX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.17% -6.38% 9.57% 83.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XGERX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XGERX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kyri Loupis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2014

7.68

7.7%

Mr. Loupis joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P in 2009 and is a portfolio manager and head of the Energy & Infrastructure team. Prior to joining the Goldman Sachs he spent over eight years at Lehman Brothers covering the energy sector, from 2000-2006 in the Investment Banking Division, and from 2006-2009 in the Private Equity group, where he co-founded an energy investment fund with a focus in MLPs.

Ganesh Jois

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2014

7.68

7.7%

Mr. Jois joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2009 and is a portfolio manager for the Energy & Infrastructure Team. Prior to joining the Goldman Sachs, he was an associate at Citigroup Investment Research covering MLPs, where he helped initiate coverage on several MLPs and had coverage responsibility for nearly 20 MLPs.

Matthew Cooper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2014

7.68

7.7%

Mr. Cooper joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2013 and is a portfolio manager for the Energy & Infrastructure Team. Prior to joining the Goldman Sachs , he worked in the Commodities Origination and Structuring group at Merrill Lynch beginning in 2011. Between 2007 and 2009 he worked as a research analyst in the Private Equity Group at Lehman Brothers covering the energy sector. Prior to that he worked as an Investment Banker in the Energy and Power Group at Merrill Lynch & Co.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

