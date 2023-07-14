Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-4.5%
1 yr return
-8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-10.5%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
30.3%
Expense Ratio 2.62%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|XGEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.5%
|-27.3%
|2.9%
|88.64%
|1 Yr
|-8.9%
|-14.9%
|190.9%
|99.62%
|3 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-13.2%
|32.9%
|44.64%
|5 Yr
|-10.5%*
|-10.4%
|21.9%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|9.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|XGEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XGEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|2.7 M
|44.4 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|113
|5
|9191
|74.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.9 M
|-29.6 M
|3.34 B
|53.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.34%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|34.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XGEIX % Rank
|Bonds
|91.32%
|15.65%
|141.47%
|76.69%
|Stocks
|5.27%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|0.38%
|Other
|3.01%
|-0.89%
|3.98%
|0.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.39%
|0.00%
|9.18%
|16.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.02%
|0.00%
|78.47%
|78.20%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-49.09%
|10.75%
|82.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XGEIX % Rank
|Energy
|93.26%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|4.00%
|Financial Services
|6.74%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.68%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.34%
|100.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.32%
|100.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.64%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.33%
|100.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.22%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.60%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XGEIX % Rank
|US
|5.27%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|0.38%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.23%
|93.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XGEIX % Rank
|Corporate
|98.98%
|41.80%
|100.00%
|24.81%
|Securitized
|1.02%
|0.00%
|23.18%
|43.98%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.02%
|93.98%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.30%
|95.49%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|94.36%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.63%
|94.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XGEIX % Rank
|US
|81.88%
|15.65%
|108.09%
|39.47%
|Non US
|9.44%
|0.00%
|47.05%
|85.71%
|XGEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.62%
|0.02%
|5.60%
|4.25%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|99.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.45%
|3.49%
|XGEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|XGEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XGEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|0.00%
|259.00%
|15.35%
|XGEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XGEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.33%
|1.50%
|XGEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Semi-Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XGEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XGEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|7.58%
|0.38%
|7.58%
|0.49%
|XGEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$26.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$24.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$24.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$24.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$24.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$24.375
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 13, 2015
6.8
6.8%
Thomas J. Hauser, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. He has co-managed Series F since November 2014 and Series P since January 2017. Mr. Hauser joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in 2002 and is a member of Guggenheim’s Corporate Credit Group. He is also a member of the Investment Committee overseeing Guggenheim’s corporate credit investing activities. Prior to his role as a portfolio manager, Mr. Hauser ran a team with Joseph McCurdy covering a variety of sectors including Technology, Media and Telecom, Education, Metals and Mining, Homebuilding, Healthcare, and Energy and Power. He has over 10 years' experience in the high yield and leverage loan class. During his career at the firm, Mr. Hauser has been an analyst covering a variety of sectors, including the Energy, Power, Transportation and Chemical sectors. Mr. Hauser received his B.S. in Finance from St. Johns University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 13, 2015
6.8
6.8%
Richard de Wet, Director and Portfolio Manager at the Investment Managers. Mr. de Wet joined Guggenheim Partners in March 2013 as part of the Portfolio Management team in the Corporate Credit Group. Mr. de Wet is responsible for the management of High Yield portfolios including the implementation of Investment Committee and firm Macroeconomic views. Prior to Guggenheim, he was with PIMCO where he spent 6 years and was part of the team sent from California to establish PIMCO’s New York Portfolio Management presence. He has more than 10 years of Investment Management experience across Multi-Sector Credit, Emerging Markets and Equities. Previously Mr. de Wet worked in Investment Banking at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital in Mergers and Acquisitions and Restructuring Advisory, and as an Assistant Vice President at the TCW Group. Mr. de Wet received a BBA in Finance and International Business from George Washington University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 13, 2015
6.8
6.8%
Adam Bloch, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Bloch joined Guggenheim Partners in 2012 and is a Portfolio Manager for the firm's Active Fixed Income and Total Return mandates. Mr. Bloch works with the Chief Investment Officers and other Portfolio Managers to develop portfolio strategy that is in line with the firm’s views. He oversees strategy implementation, working with research analysts and traders to generate trade ideas, hedge portfolios, and manage day-to-day risk. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he worked in Leveraged Finance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York where he structured high-yield bonds and leveraged loans for leveraged buyouts, restructurings, and corporate refinancings across multiple industries. Mr. Bloch graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 15, 2018
4.29
4.3%
Steve Brown, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners and Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. He has co-managed Series E since 2016. Mr. Brown joined Guggenheim Investments in 2010 and is a Portfolio Manager for Guggenheim Partners' Active Fixed Income and Total Return mandates. He works with the Chief Investment Officers and other members of the Portfolio Management team to develop and execute portfolio strategy. Additionally, he works closely with the Sector Teams and Portfolio Construction Group. Prior to joining Portfolio Management in 2012, Brown worked in Guggenheim Partners' Asset Backed Securities group. His responsibilities on that team included trading and evaluating investment opportunities and monitoring credit performance. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners in 2010, Mr. Brown held roles within structured products at ABN AMRO and Bank of America in Chicago and London. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.76
|6.22
|2.41
