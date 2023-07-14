Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-4.5%

1 yr return

-8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.5%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

30.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$613.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XGEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 7.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guggenheim Energy & Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guggenheim Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 13, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Hauser

Fund Description

XGEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XGEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.5% -27.3% 2.9% 88.64%
1 Yr -8.9% -14.9% 190.9% 99.62%
3 Yr -6.5%* -13.2% 32.9% 44.64%
5 Yr -10.5%* -10.4% 21.9% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 9.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XGEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -26.5% 144.0% 96.47%
2021 1.4% -15.7% 13.1% 13.14%
2020 -4.5% -13.0% 5.1% 91.63%
2019 -1.0% -3.3% 4.1% 98.45%
2018 -3.1% -3.1% 1.3% 100.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XGEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.5% -27.3% 2.9% 78.79%
1 Yr -8.9% -15.9% 190.9% 91.92%
3 Yr -6.5%* -13.2% 32.9% 46.75%
5 Yr -10.5%* -10.4% 21.9% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XGEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -26.5% 144.0% 96.47%
2021 1.4% -15.7% 13.1% 13.14%
2020 -4.5% -13.0% 5.1% 91.63%
2019 -1.0% -3.3% 4.1% 98.45%
2018 -3.1% -3.1% 1.3% 100.00%

NAV & Total Return History

XGEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XGEIX Category Low Category High XGEIX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 2.7 M 44.4 B N/A
Number of Holdings 113 5 9191 74.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.9 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 53.01%
Weighting of Top 10 30.34% 1.8% 100.0% 34.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Texgen Power Llc 5.10%
  2. Texgen Power Llc 5.10%
  3. Texgen Power Llc 5.10%
  4. Texgen Power Llc 5.10%
  5. Texgen Power Llc 5.10%
  6. Texgen Power Llc 5.10%
  7. Texgen Power Llc 5.10%
  8. Texgen Power Llc 5.10%
  9. Texgen Power Llc 5.10%
  10. Texgen Power Llc 5.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XGEIX % Rank
Bonds 		91.32% 15.65% 141.47% 76.69%
Stocks 		5.27% 0.00% 5.27% 0.38%
Other 		3.01% -0.89% 3.98% 0.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.39% 0.00% 9.18% 16.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.02% 0.00% 78.47% 78.20%
Cash 		0.00% -49.09% 10.75% 82.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XGEIX % Rank
Energy 		93.26% 0.00% 93.26% 4.00%
Financial Services 		6.74% 0.00% 100.00% 84.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 24.68% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 8.34% 100.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 14.32% 100.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 8.64% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 7.33% 100.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 11.22% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 3.60% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XGEIX % Rank
US 		5.27% 0.00% 5.27% 0.38%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.23% 93.23%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XGEIX % Rank
Corporate 		98.98% 41.80% 100.00% 24.81%
Securitized 		1.02% 0.00% 23.18% 43.98%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.02% 93.98%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 11.30% 95.49%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.62% 94.36%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 25.63% 94.74%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XGEIX % Rank
US 		81.88% 15.65% 108.09% 39.47%
Non US 		9.44% 0.00% 47.05% 85.71%

XGEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XGEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.62% 0.02% 5.60% 4.25%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.35% 99.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.02% 0.45% 3.49%

Sales Fees

XGEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XGEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XGEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 259.00% 15.35%

XGEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XGEIX Category Low Category High XGEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.33% 1.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XGEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Semi-Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XGEIX Category Low Category High XGEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 7.58% 0.38% 7.58% 0.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XGEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

XGEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Hauser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 13, 2015

6.8

6.8%

Thomas J. Hauser, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. He has co-managed Series F since November 2014 and Series P since January 2017. Mr. Hauser joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in 2002 and is a member of Guggenheim’s Corporate Credit Group. He is also a member of the Investment Committee overseeing Guggenheim’s corporate credit investing activities. Prior to his role as a portfolio manager, Mr. Hauser ran a team with Joseph McCurdy covering a variety of sectors including Technology, Media and Telecom, Education, Metals and Mining, Homebuilding, Healthcare, and Energy and Power. He has over 10 years' experience in the high yield and leverage loan class. During his career at the firm, Mr. Hauser has been an analyst covering a variety of sectors, including the Energy, Power, Transportation and Chemical sectors. Mr. Hauser received his B.S. in Finance from St. Johns University.

Richard de Wet

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 13, 2015

6.8

6.8%

Richard de Wet, Director and Portfolio Manager at the Investment Managers. Mr. de Wet joined Guggenheim Partners in March 2013 as part of the Portfolio Management team in the Corporate Credit Group. Mr. de Wet is responsible for the management of High Yield portfolios including the implementation of Investment Committee and firm Macroeconomic views. Prior to Guggenheim, he was with PIMCO where he spent 6 years and was part of the team sent from California to establish PIMCO’s New York Portfolio Management presence. He has more than 10 years of Investment Management experience across Multi-Sector Credit, Emerging Markets and Equities. Previously Mr. de Wet worked in Investment Banking at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital in Mergers and Acquisitions and Restructuring Advisory, and as an Assistant Vice President at the TCW Group. Mr. de Wet received a BBA in Finance and International Business from George Washington University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Adam Bloch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 13, 2015

6.8

6.8%

Adam Bloch, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Bloch joined Guggenheim Partners in 2012 and is a Portfolio Manager for the firm's Active Fixed Income and Total Return mandates. Mr. Bloch works with the Chief Investment Officers and other Portfolio Managers to develop portfolio strategy that is in line with the firm’s views. He oversees strategy implementation, working with research analysts and traders to generate trade ideas, hedge portfolios, and manage day-to-day risk. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he worked in Leveraged Finance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York where he structured high-yield bonds and leveraged loans for leveraged buyouts, restructurings, and corporate refinancings across multiple industries. Mr. Bloch graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

Steven Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 15, 2018

4.29

4.3%

Steve Brown, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners and Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. He has co-managed Series E since 2016. Mr. Brown joined Guggenheim Investments in 2010 and is a Portfolio Manager for Guggenheim Partners' Active Fixed Income and Total Return mandates. He works with the Chief Investment Officers and other members of the Portfolio Management team to develop and execute portfolio strategy. Additionally, he works closely with the Sector Teams and Portfolio Construction Group. Prior to joining Portfolio Management in 2012, Brown worked in Guggenheim Partners' Asset Backed Securities group. His responsibilities on that team included trading and evaluating investment opportunities and monitoring credit performance. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners in 2010, Mr. Brown held roles within structured products at ABN AMRO and Bank of America in Chicago and London. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.22 2.41

