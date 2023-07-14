Richard de Wet, Director and Portfolio Manager at the Investment Managers. Mr. de Wet joined Guggenheim Partners in March 2013 as part of the Portfolio Management team in the Corporate Credit Group. Mr. de Wet is responsible for the management of High Yield portfolios including the implementation of Investment Committee and firm Macroeconomic views. Prior to Guggenheim, he was with PIMCO where he spent 6 years and was part of the team sent from California to establish PIMCO’s New York Portfolio Management presence. He has more than 10 years of Investment Management experience across Multi-Sector Credit, Emerging Markets and Equities. Previously Mr. de Wet worked in Investment Banking at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital in Mergers and Acquisitions and Restructuring Advisory, and as an Assistant Vice President at the TCW Group. Mr. de Wet received a BBA in Finance and International Business from George Washington University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.