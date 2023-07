Eric is the Head of the Global Credit team, Co-Head of the Credit Committee and a member of the Investment Policy Committee. Eric is responsible for leadership and oversight of the team’s strategies, spanning high yield, loans and investment grade credit. Before joining the Global Credit team, Eric served as a Managing Director on the MacKay High Yield team. Over his tenure at MacKay Shields, Eric has been active in credit analysis and portfolio construction, covering a wide array of industry sectors across the credit universe. Prior to joining MacKay Shields in 2010, he was a sell-side Analyst covering the telecommunications, cable and media sectors at Sterne Agee & Leach, Inc. Previously, he was an Analyst at BlackRock and a sell-side Analyst at Grantchester Securities where he was ranked by Institutional Investor as the #1 analyst in the wireless telecommunications sector for 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002. Eric received a BA from Vassar College and an MBA from New York University. He has been working in the investment industry since 1987.