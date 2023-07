Scott Fleming serves as President and CEO of Stonebridge setting the strategic direction of Stonebridge including operations, business and product development, and marketing strategies. Mr. Fleming leads the Investment Committee and oversees investment policies and strategies for all of the company’s portfolio management activities. Additionally, Mr. Fleming directs the daily management of preferred stock portfolios. Prior to founding Stonebridge in 2004, Mr. Fleming co-founded Spectrum Asset Management, Inc., an investment advisor that specializes in preferred securities asset management for institutional clients and mutual funds. During his 13-year tenure there, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer. Under his leadership, Spectrum grew to be the largest preferred securities manager in the country. Mr. Fleming previously served as Vice President, Portfolio Manager for DBL Preferred Management, Inc. in New York City. Mr. Fleming received a B.S. in Accounting from Bentley College in Waltham, MA and his MBA in Finance from Babson College in Wellesley, MA.