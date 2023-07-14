Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-5.7%
1 yr return
-14.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$338 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.3%
Expense Ratio 3.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.82%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|XFINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.7%
|-27.3%
|2.9%
|90.15%
|1 Yr
|-14.9%
|-14.9%
|190.9%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|-9.3%*
|-13.2%
|32.9%
|98.66%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.4%
|21.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|9.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|XFINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XFINX % Rank
|Net Assets
|338 M
|2.7 M
|44.4 B
|60.00%
|Number of Holdings
|201
|5
|9191
|66.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|83.8 M
|-29.6 M
|3.34 B
|35.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.30%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|52.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFINX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.07%
|15.65%
|141.47%
|77.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|9.18%
|0.00%
|9.18%
|0.38%
|Stocks
|0.39%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|1.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.38%
|0.00%
|78.47%
|72.56%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.89%
|3.98%
|56.77%
|Cash
|-0.01%
|-49.09%
|10.75%
|87.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFINX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|68.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.68%
|56.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.34%
|64.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.32%
|64.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|60.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.64%
|56.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.33%
|56.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.22%
|72.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.60%
|72.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFINX % Rank
|US
|0.39%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|1.13%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.23%
|59.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFINX % Rank
|Corporate
|88.70%
|41.80%
|100.00%
|57.89%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.30%
|0.00%
|11.30%
|0.38%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.02%
|65.41%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.18%
|85.71%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|78.95%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.63%
|88.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFINX % Rank
|US
|86.59%
|15.65%
|108.09%
|23.31%
|Non US
|3.48%
|0.00%
|47.05%
|94.36%
|XFINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.22%
|0.02%
|5.60%
|1.93%
|Management Fee
|1.35%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|XFINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|XFINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XFINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.82%
|0.00%
|259.00%
|6.44%
|XFINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XFINX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.33%
|95.11%
|XFINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XFINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XFINX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.97%
|0.38%
|7.58%
|1.48%
|XFINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 19, 1998
|$1.460
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 1997
|$1.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 1996
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 1996
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 1995
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 1995
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 1994
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 1994
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 1993
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 1993
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 1992
|$0.720
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 1992
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 1991
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 1991
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 1990
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 1990
|$1.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 1989
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 1989
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2019
3.01
3.0%
Sreeni is a co-founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Angel Oak Capital and is responsible for the overall investment strategy of the firm. Prior to Angel Oak, Sreeni was the Chief Investment Officer of the investment portfolio at Washington Mutual Bank in Seattle where he managed a $25 billion portfolio. He was also part of the macro asset strategy team at the bank. Sreeni previously worked for six years at SunTrust Bank in Atlanta, where he was responsible for investment strategies and served as Head Portfolio Manager for the $3 billion commercial mortgage-backed securities portfolio. He began his career at SunTrust in 1998 as a Bank Analyst focused on asset/liability management and liquidity strategies. Sreeni holds a B.B.A. degree in Economics from Georgia College and State University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Georgia State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2019
3.01
3.0%
Johannes is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and a Portfolio Manager for the Financials Income Fund, Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and the Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust. Johannes’ primary focus is on investment research and management of community and regional bank debt across the firm’s strategies. Prior to joining Angel Oak in 2011, Johannes served as Chief Financial Officer for The Brand Banking Company, where he managed the overall finance function. He began his career at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey in 1996, where the scope of his responsibilities included interest rate risk modeling and investment strategies. Johannes holds a B.S. degree in Finance from Georgia State University and an M.B.A. from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 07, 2019
2.98
3.0%
Cheryl is a Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Financials Income Fund, Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and the Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust. Cheryl has more than 15 years’ experience in financial services and primarily focuses on investment research and credit underwriting, particularly in the non-bank financials and community banking sectors. Cheryl joined Angel Oak in 2017 from Morgan Stanley, where she was an Executive Director and Head of Consumer & Specialty Finance Equity Research. Her research coverage included the consumer finance, specialty finance, mortgage servicing/originations, mortgage REIT, payments, fintech and banking industries. Cheryl holds an M.B.A. from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a B.S. in Commerce (Finance) from the University of British Columbia. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.76
|6.22
|2.41
