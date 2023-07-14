Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term

XFINX | Fund

$13.71

$338 M

0.00%

3.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

-5.7%

1 yr return

-14.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$338 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.82%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XFINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term
  • Fund Family Name
    Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC
  • Inception Date
    May 29, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    20305331
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sreeniwas (Sreeni) Prabhu

Fund Description

XFINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XFINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.7% -27.3% 2.9% 90.15%
1 Yr -14.9% -14.9% 190.9% 100.00%
3 Yr -9.3%* -13.2% 32.9% 98.66%
5 Yr N/A* -10.4% 21.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 9.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XFINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -26.5% 144.0% 54.51%
2021 -2.4% -15.7% 13.1% 69.49%
2020 -2.7% -13.0% 5.1% 89.30%
2019 N/A -3.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 1.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XFINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.7% -27.3% 2.9% 80.30%
1 Yr -14.9% -15.9% 190.9% 99.62%
3 Yr -9.3%* -13.2% 32.9% 98.70%
5 Yr N/A* -10.4% 21.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XFINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -26.5% 144.0% 54.51%
2021 -2.4% -15.7% 13.1% 69.49%
2020 -2.7% -13.0% 5.1% 89.30%
2019 N/A -3.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

XFINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XFINX Category Low Category High XFINX % Rank
Net Assets 338 M 2.7 M 44.4 B 60.00%
Number of Holdings 201 5 9191 66.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 83.8 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 35.71%
Weighting of Top 10 17.30% 1.8% 100.0% 52.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ameris Bank 5.88% 2.54%
  2. First Business Financial Services Inc. 5.5% 2.29%
  3. Luther Burbank Corporation 6.5% 2.11%
  4. CLEAR BLUE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LLC 7% 2.09%
  5. EQUITY BANCSHARES INC 7% 1.90%
  6. BankGuam Holding Company 6.35% 1.87%
  7. BYLINE BANCORP INC 6% 1.74%
  8. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. 4.88% 1.67%
  9. Equity Bancshares Inc 7% 1.66%
  10. Bank of Commerce Holdings 6.88% 1.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XFINX % Rank
Bonds 		90.07% 15.65% 141.47% 77.82%
Preferred Stocks 		9.18% 0.00% 9.18% 0.38%
Stocks 		0.39% 0.00% 5.27% 1.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.38% 0.00% 78.47% 72.56%
Other 		0.00% -0.89% 3.98% 56.77%
Cash 		-0.01% -49.09% 10.75% 87.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XFINX % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 4.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 68.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 24.68% 56.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 8.34% 64.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 14.32% 64.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 88.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 93.26% 60.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 8.64% 56.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 7.33% 56.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 11.22% 72.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 3.60% 72.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XFINX % Rank
US 		0.39% 0.00% 5.27% 1.13%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.23% 59.02%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XFINX % Rank
Corporate 		88.70% 41.80% 100.00% 57.89%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.30% 0.00% 11.30% 0.38%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.02% 65.41%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.18% 85.71%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.62% 78.95%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 25.63% 88.35%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XFINX % Rank
US 		86.59% 15.65% 108.09% 23.31%
Non US 		3.48% 0.00% 47.05% 94.36%

XFINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XFINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.22% 0.02% 5.60% 1.93%
Management Fee 1.35% 0.00% 1.35% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

XFINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XFINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XFINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.82% 0.00% 259.00% 6.44%

XFINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XFINX Category Low Category High XFINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.33% 95.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XFINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XFINX Category Low Category High XFINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.97% 0.38% 7.58% 1.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XFINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

XFINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sreeniwas (Sreeni) Prabhu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2019

3.01

3.0%

Sreeni is a co-founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Angel Oak Capital and is responsible for the overall investment strategy of the firm. Prior to Angel Oak, Sreeni was the Chief Investment Officer of the investment portfolio at Washington Mutual Bank in Seattle where he managed a $25 billion portfolio. He was also part of the macro asset strategy team at the bank. Sreeni previously worked for six years at SunTrust Bank in Atlanta, where he was responsible for investment strategies and served as Head Portfolio Manager for the $3 billion commercial mortgage-backed securities portfolio. He began his career at SunTrust in 1998 as a Bank Analyst focused on asset/liability management and liquidity strategies. Sreeni holds a B.B.A. degree in Economics from Georgia College and State University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Georgia State University.

Johannes Palsson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2019

3.01

3.0%

Johannes is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and a Portfolio Manager for the Financials Income Fund, Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and the Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust. Johannes’ primary focus is on investment research and management of community and regional bank debt across the firm’s strategies. Prior to joining Angel Oak in 2011, Johannes served as Chief Financial Officer for The Brand Banking Company, where he managed the overall finance function. He began his career at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey in 1996, where the scope of his responsibilities included interest rate risk modeling and investment strategies. Johannes holds a B.S. degree in Finance from Georgia State University and an M.B.A. from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.

Cheryl Pate

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 07, 2019

2.98

3.0%

Cheryl is a Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Financials Income Fund, Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and the Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust. Cheryl has more than 15 years’ experience in financial services and primarily focuses on investment research and credit underwriting, particularly in the non-bank financials and community banking sectors. Cheryl joined Angel Oak in 2017 from Morgan Stanley, where she was an Executive Director and Head of Consumer & Specialty Finance Equity Research. Her research coverage included the consumer finance, specialty finance, mortgage servicing/originations, mortgage REIT, payments, fintech and banking industries. Cheryl holds an M.B.A. from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a B.S. in Commerce (Finance) from the University of British Columbia. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.22 2.41

