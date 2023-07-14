Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.1%
1 yr return
1.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.3%
Net Assets
$57.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
63.4%
Expense Ratio 2.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XFGBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|-26.1%
|20.2%
|11.34%
|1 Yr
|1.6%
|-27.6%
|32.7%
|44.33%
|3 Yr
|11.8%*
|-8.0%
|19.1%
|30.61%
|5 Yr
|-9.3%*
|-17.3%
|10.9%
|95.65%
|10 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-7.6%
|13.0%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|XFGBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-56.2%
|38.2%
|65.63%
|2021
|11.8%
|-15.6%
|24.2%
|60.42%
|2020
|-16.2%
|-16.2%
|26.6%
|100.00%
|2019
|3.9%
|-24.2%
|8.3%
|89.58%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-9.3%
|12.9%
|41.11%
|Period
|XFGBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|-21.8%
|20.2%
|9.28%
|1 Yr
|1.6%
|-27.5%
|62.2%
|33.33%
|3 Yr
|11.8%*
|-8.0%
|18.7%
|23.00%
|5 Yr
|-9.3%*
|-12.9%
|17.2%
|95.74%
|10 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-7.6%
|17.9%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|XFGBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-56.2%
|38.1%
|65.63%
|2021
|11.8%
|-15.6%
|24.2%
|60.42%
|2020
|-16.2%
|-16.2%
|26.6%
|100.00%
|2019
|3.9%
|-24.2%
|8.3%
|89.58%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-8.6%
|12.9%
|44.44%
|XFGBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XFGBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|57.6 M
|1.36 M
|31.9 B
|73.74%
|Number of Holdings
|29
|25
|386
|92.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|45.4 M
|2.65 K
|18.1 B
|69.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|63.39%
|13.3%
|84.7%
|5.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFGBX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.40%
|95.22%
|107.75%
|75.00%
|Other
|1.47%
|-0.80%
|1.47%
|1.00%
|Cash
|0.13%
|-8.24%
|4.18%
|86.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|96.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|96.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|96.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFGBX % Rank
|Financial Services
|96.82%
|46.33%
|100.00%
|48.00%
|Real Estate
|3.18%
|0.00%
|40.95%
|18.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.37%
|96.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.13%
|97.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.08%
|97.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.97%
|96.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.18%
|96.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.06%
|97.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|96.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.54%
|97.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.54%
|96.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFGBX % Rank
|US
|98.40%
|0.00%
|106.12%
|15.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.31%
|100.00%
|XFGBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.35%
|0.08%
|10.92%
|9.00%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|95.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.34%
|N/A
|XFGBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|XFGBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XFGBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|2.00%
|406.00%
|42.53%
|XFGBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XFGBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.89%
|100.00%
|XFGBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|XFGBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XFGBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|8.87%
|-0.76%
|10.57%
|2.04%
|XFGBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|May 31, 2019
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2014
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2013
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2012
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2012
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2011
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2011
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2010
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2010
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2009
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2009
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2009
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2009
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2008
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2008
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2008
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2008
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2007
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2007
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 25, 2007
15.03
15.0%
As Chief Investment Officer, Mark provides overall leadership and oversees all of Confluence’s investment strategies and investment operations, including equity strategies (value and international), asset allocation and alternative investments. In addition to his active involvement in the investment decisions of the firm, Mark has been instrumental in product development. Mark has over 40 years of investment experience, with a focus on value-oriented equity analysis and management. Prior to joining Confluence, Mark was a senior vice president of A.G. Edwards & Sons, Inc. and of Gallatin Asset Management, Inc., and was a member of the Board of Directors of both companies. From 1994 to May 2008, he was Chief Investment Officer of Gallatin Asset Management, Inc., and its predecessor organization, A.G. Edwards Asset Management, the investment management arm of A.G. Edwards, Inc. Mark and his team were responsible for the management of over $10 billion of assets across various equity, asset allocation and fixed income strategies. From 1999 to 2008, Mark was Chairman of the A.G. Edwards Investment Strategy Committee, which set investment policy and established asset allocation models for the entire organization. He was a founding member of this body and served on it for over 20 years. Mark began his career with A.G. Edwards in 1978, serving as an equity analyst for the firm's Securities Research Department from 1979 to 1994. During his last five years in Securities Research, Mark was equity strategist and manager of the firm's Focus List. Mark earned his Bachelor of Arts from Wheaton College (Illinois) and is a CFA charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 25, 2007
15.03
15.0%
Daniel Winter, serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer - Value Equity of Confluence. Prior to joining Confluence in May 2008, Mr. Winter served as a Portfolio Manager and Analyst with Gallatin Asset Management, the investment management arm of A.G. Edwards, Inc. While at Gallatin, Mr. Winter chaired the portfolio management team responsible for the firm’s six value-oriented equity strategies. His responsibilities also included directing the strategy implementation and trading execution for the equity portfolios. Additionally, Mr. Winter co-managed the First Trust/Gallatin Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE: FGB), a closed-end fund whose primary focus was on Business Development Companies, a role he continues in his current capacity at Confluence. Mr. Winter also served as a portfolio manager for the Cyclical Growth ETF Portfolio and the Cyclical Growth and Income ETF Portfolio which were offered through variable annuities. He was also a member of the firm’s Allocation Advisor Committee which oversaw the A.G. Edwards exchange-traded fund focused strategies. Prior to joining the firm’s Asset Management division in 1996, Mr. Winter served as a portfolio manager for A.G. Edwards Trust Company. Mr. Winter earned a Bachelor of Arts in business management from Eckerd College and a Master of Business Administration from Saint Louis University. Mr. Winter is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 25, 2007
15.03
15.0%
David is a portfolio manager at Confluence and manages specialty finance portfolios with an emphasis on business development companies (BDCs). This work includes co-managing the First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE: FGB). David is also a member of the firm’s Asset Allocation Investment Committee. In addition, he works with the firm’s balanced portfolios, with a particular focus on the fixed income investments. Prior to joining Confluence in 2008, David served as a portfolio manager and analyst with Gallatin Asset Management, the buy-side subsidiary of A.G. Edwards, Inc. At. Gallatin, David was responsible for separately managed accounts and co-managed the aforementioned FGB closed-end fund, as well as A.G. Edwards’ ETF-based asset allocation program. David also served as a member of the A.G. Edwards Investment Strategy Committee. Before joining A.G. Edwards in 1999, David was a portfolio manager at Koch Industries, where he managed a short-term interest rate arbitrage portfolio. Previously, he was also a private placement debt analyst at Prudential Capital Group and worked as a mortgage bond trader for Barre & Company. He has over 20 years of financial experience, starting in the industry in 1992. David received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Christian University and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|25.42
|9.51
|4.58
