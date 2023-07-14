Home
Trending ETFs

XFGBX (Mutual Fund)

XFGBX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

8.1%

1 yr return

1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.3%

Net Assets

$57.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

63.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$3.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

XFGBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 8.87%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Special Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Advisors L.P.
  • Inception Date
    May 25, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    14367591
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Keller

Fund Description

XFGBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XFGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -26.1% 20.2% 11.34%
1 Yr 1.6% -27.6% 32.7% 44.33%
3 Yr 11.8%* -8.0% 19.1% 30.61%
5 Yr -9.3%* -17.3% 10.9% 95.65%
10 Yr -7.6%* -7.6% 13.0% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XFGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -56.2% 38.2% 65.63%
2021 11.8% -15.6% 24.2% 60.42%
2020 -16.2% -16.2% 26.6% 100.00%
2019 3.9% -24.2% 8.3% 89.58%
2018 -3.8% -9.3% 12.9% 41.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XFGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -21.8% 20.2% 9.28%
1 Yr 1.6% -27.5% 62.2% 33.33%
3 Yr 11.8%* -8.0% 18.7% 23.00%
5 Yr -9.3%* -12.9% 17.2% 95.74%
10 Yr -7.6%* -7.6% 17.9% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XFGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -56.2% 38.1% 65.63%
2021 11.8% -15.6% 24.2% 60.42%
2020 -16.2% -16.2% 26.6% 100.00%
2019 3.9% -24.2% 8.3% 89.58%
2018 -3.8% -8.6% 12.9% 44.44%

NAV & Total Return History

XFGBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XFGBX Category Low Category High XFGBX % Rank
Net Assets 57.6 M 1.36 M 31.9 B 73.74%
Number of Holdings 29 25 386 92.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 45.4 M 2.65 K 18.1 B 69.00%
Weighting of Top 10 63.39% 13.3% 84.7% 5.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hercules Capital Inc 8.77%
  2. Ares Capital Corp 7.62%
  3. Pennant Park Investment Corp 7.04%
  4. Main Street Capital Corp 6.76%
  5. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp 6.36%
  6. New Mountain Finance Corp 6.18%
  7. Golub Capital BDC Inc Class B 5.50%
  8. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp 5.43%
  9. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc 5.30%
  10. Stellus Capital Investment Corp 5.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XFGBX % Rank
Stocks 		98.40% 95.22% 107.75% 75.00%
Other 		1.47% -0.80% 1.47% 1.00%
Cash 		0.13% -8.24% 4.18% 86.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 96.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.10% 96.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.41% 96.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XFGBX % Rank
Financial Services 		96.82% 46.33% 100.00% 48.00%
Real Estate 		3.18% 0.00% 40.95% 18.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.37% 96.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.13% 97.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 5.08% 97.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 5.97% 96.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 6.18% 96.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.06% 97.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 96.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 42.54% 97.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.54% 96.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XFGBX % Rank
US 		98.40% 0.00% 106.12% 15.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 97.31% 100.00%

XFGBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XFGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.35% 0.08% 10.92% 9.00%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.03% 1.25% 95.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.34% N/A

Sales Fees

XFGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

XFGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XFGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 2.00% 406.00% 42.53%

XFGBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XFGBX Category Low Category High XFGBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.89% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XFGBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XFGBX Category Low Category High XFGBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 8.87% -0.76% 10.57% 2.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XFGBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

XFGBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Keller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2007

15.03

15.0%

As Chief Investment Officer, Mark provides overall leadership and oversees all of Confluence’s investment strategies and investment operations, including equity strategies (value and international), asset allocation and alternative investments. In addition to his active involvement in the investment decisions of the firm, Mark has been instrumental in product development. Mark has over 40 years of investment experience, with a focus on value-oriented equity analysis and management. Prior to joining Confluence, Mark was a senior vice president of A.G. Edwards & Sons, Inc. and of Gallatin Asset Management, Inc., and was a member of the Board of Directors of both companies. From 1994 to May 2008, he was Chief Investment Officer of Gallatin Asset Management, Inc., and its predecessor organization, A.G. Edwards Asset Management, the investment management arm of A.G. Edwards, Inc. Mark and his team were responsible for the management of over $10 billion of assets across various equity, asset allocation and fixed income strategies. From 1999 to 2008, Mark was Chairman of the A.G. Edwards Investment Strategy Committee, which set investment policy and established asset allocation models for the entire organization. He was a founding member of this body and served on it for over 20 years. Mark began his career with A.G. Edwards in 1978, serving as an equity analyst for the firm's Securities Research Department from 1979 to 1994. During his last five years in Securities Research, Mark was equity strategist and manager of the firm's Focus List. Mark earned his Bachelor of Arts from Wheaton College (Illinois) and is a CFA charter holder.

Daniel Winter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2007

15.03

15.0%

Daniel Winter, serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer - Value Equity of Confluence. Prior to joining Confluence in May 2008, Mr. Winter served as a Portfolio Manager and Analyst with Gallatin Asset Management, the investment management arm of A.G. Edwards, Inc. While at Gallatin, Mr. Winter chaired the portfolio management team responsible for the firm’s six value-oriented equity strategies. His responsibilities also included directing the strategy implementation and trading execution for the equity portfolios. Additionally, Mr. Winter co-managed the First Trust/Gallatin Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE: FGB), a closed-end fund whose primary focus was on Business Development Companies, a role he continues in his current capacity at Confluence. Mr. Winter also served as a portfolio manager for the Cyclical Growth ETF Portfolio and the Cyclical Growth and Income ETF Portfolio which were offered through variable annuities. He was also a member of the firm’s Allocation Advisor Committee which oversaw the A.G. Edwards exchange-traded fund focused strategies. Prior to joining the firm’s Asset Management division in 1996, Mr. Winter served as a portfolio manager for A.G. Edwards Trust Company. Mr. Winter earned a Bachelor of Arts in business management from Eckerd College and a Master of Business Administration from Saint Louis University. Mr. Winter is a CFA charterholder.

David Miyazaki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2007

15.03

15.0%

David is a portfolio manager at Confluence and manages specialty finance portfolios with an emphasis on business development companies (BDCs). This work includes co-managing the First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE: FGB). David is also a member of the firm’s Asset Allocation Investment Committee. In addition, he works with the firm’s balanced portfolios, with a particular focus on the fixed income investments. Prior to joining Confluence in 2008, David served as a portfolio manager and analyst with Gallatin Asset Management, the buy-side subsidiary of A.G. Edwards, Inc. At. Gallatin, David was responsible for separately managed accounts and co-managed the aforementioned FGB closed-end fund, as well as A.G. Edwards’ ETF-based asset allocation program. David also served as a member of the A.G. Edwards Investment Strategy Committee. Before joining A.G. Edwards in 1999, David was a portfolio manager at Koch Industries, where he managed a short-term interest rate arbitrage portfolio. Previously, he was also a private placement debt analyst at Prudential Capital Group and worked as a mortgage bond trader for Barre & Company. He has over 20 years of financial experience, starting in the industry in 1992. David received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Christian University and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 25.42 9.51 4.58

