Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund

XFEOX | Fund

$9.64

$55.1 M

0.00%

1.48%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

-1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-11.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.2%

Net Assets

$55.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XFEOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Advisors L.P.
  • Inception Date
    Aug 28, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    4991802
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Max Wolman

Fund Description

XFEOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XFEOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -11.0% 30.2% 89.49%
1 Yr -1.2% -12.7% 29.2% 96.32%
3 Yr -11.9%* -17.0% 12.8% 99.03%
5 Yr -9.2%* -9.8% 36.3% 99.69%
10 Yr -7.7%* -12.3% 12.5% 99.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XFEOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.6% -50.1% 7.2% 87.63%
2021 -7.2% -18.2% 13.6% 84.05%
2020 0.9% -7.2% 79.7% 91.61%
2019 2.1% -4.4% 9.2% 95.32%
2018 -4.2% -7.2% 7.0% 61.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XFEOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -30.3% 30.2% 89.36%
1 Yr -1.2% -48.9% 29.2% 88.31%
3 Yr -11.9%* -16.3% 12.8% 99.44%
5 Yr -9.2%* -9.8% 36.3% 99.68%
10 Yr -7.7%* -12.3% 12.5% 99.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XFEOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.6% -50.1% 7.2% 87.63%
2021 -7.2% -18.2% 13.6% 84.05%
2020 0.9% -7.2% 79.7% 91.61%
2019 2.1% -4.4% 9.2% 95.32%
2018 -4.2% -7.2% 7.0% 66.94%

NAV & Total Return History

XFEOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XFEOX Category Low Category High XFEOX % Rank
Net Assets 55.1 M 717 K 102 B 79.37%
Number of Holdings 186 10 6734 27.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.3 M 340 K 19.3 B 79.42%
Weighting of Top 10 28.67% 2.8% 71.7% 60.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. South Africa (Republic of) 9% 5.05%
  2. Secretaria Tesouro Nacional 10% 4.87%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 4.63%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 4.63%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 4.63%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 4.63%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 4.63%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 4.63%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 4.63%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 4.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XFEOX % Rank
Bonds 		55.68% -0.03% 55.68% 0.13%
Stocks 		41.53% 0.90% 110.97% 99.87%
Cash 		2.78% -23.67% 20.19% 43.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 80.81%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 77.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 77.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XFEOX % Rank
Technology 		27.48% 0.00% 47.50% 20.74%
Financial Services 		25.22% 0.00% 48.86% 21.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.55% 0.00% 48.94% 27.78%
Basic Materials 		9.38% 0.00% 30.03% 33.93%
Consumer Defense 		6.32% 0.00% 28.13% 46.35%
Industrials 		5.97% 0.00% 43.53% 50.70%
Communication Services 		5.83% 0.00% 39.29% 81.18%
Healthcare 		1.76% 0.00% 93.26% 84.25%
Utilities 		1.22% 0.00% 39.12% 51.22%
Real Estate 		1.19% 0.00% 17.15% 63.25%
Energy 		1.08% 0.00% 24.80% 83.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XFEOX % Rank
Non US 		41.19% -4.71% 112.57% 99.49%
US 		0.34% -1.60% 104.72% 58.07%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XFEOX % Rank
Government 		48.76% 0.00% 70.66% 2.58%
Derivative 		27.97% 0.00% 99.80% 1.54%
Corporate 		19.78% 0.00% 100.00% 10.71%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.49% 0.00% 100.00% 96.92%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.79% 76.90%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 76.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XFEOX % Rank
Non US 		55.37% -2.67% 55.37% 0.13%
US 		0.31% -0.59% 27.81% 2.92%

XFEOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XFEOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.48% 0.03% 41.06% 38.65%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 80.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

XFEOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XFEOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XFEOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 0.00% 190.00% 58.87%

XFEOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XFEOX Category Low Category High XFEOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 92.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XFEOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XFEOX Category Low Category High XFEOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.40% -1.98% 17.62% 4.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XFEOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

XFEOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Max Wolman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2006

15.77

15.8%

Max is a Senior Investment Manager on the EMD team. Max joined Aberdeen in 2001, from Liontrust Asset Management, initially covering FX dealing at Aberdeen. In 2003 he joined the EMD team bringing his knowledge of currencies to help analysis local EM markets. He has since covered EM corporates and helped launch Aberdeen’s EM corporate strategy, offering a top down view when investing in the asset class. Max graduated with a BA (Hons) in Business and Hospitality Management from Leeds University and he has a Graduate Diploma in Finance from the University of London. Max is a CFA Charterholder.

Devan Kaloo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Devan Kaloo is Head of Global Emerging Markets Equities for abrdn, taking up that position in 2005. He is also Global Head of Equities for the group. Devan joined the company in 2000 as part of the Asian equities team in Singapore, before later transferring to London. He started in fund management with Martin Currie in 1994 covering Latin America, before subsequently working with the North American equities, global asset allocation and eventually the Asian equities teams.

Kevin Daly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Mr. Daly is an Investment Director on the EMD team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Kevin joined Aberdeen Asset Management in 2007 having spent the previous ten years at Standard & Poor’s in London and Singapore. During that time Kevin worked as a Credit Market Analyst covering global emerging debt and was Head of Origination for Global Sovereign Ratings. Kevin was a regular participant on the Global Sovereign Ratings Committee and was one of the initial members of the Emerging Market Council, formed in 2006 to advise senior management on business and market developments in emerging markets.

Nick Robinson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Nick Robinson is a Senior Investment Director on the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team at abrdn. Nick joined the company in 2000 and spent eight years on the North American Equities team, including three years based in the company’s US offices. In 2008 he joined the Global Emerging Markets Equity team. Nick relocated to São Paulo in 2009 to start abrdn’s operations in Brazil. In 2016 he returned to London. Nick graduated with an MSc in Chemistry from Lincoln College, Oxford and is a CFA charterholder.

Joanne Irvine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Joanne Irvine is Head ofEmerging Markets (ex-Asia) on the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team of Aberdeen Standard Investments. Ms. Irvine joined Legacy Aberdeen in 1996 in a group development role and moved to the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team in 1997. Prior to joining Legacy Aberdeen, Ms. Irvine was with Rutherford Manson Dowds (subsequently acquired by Deloitte), specializing in raising private equity and bank funding for private companies. Joanne has a BA in Accounting from Caledonian University and qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Hardie Caldwell LLP in Glasgow, Scotland.

Edwin Gutierrez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Edwin Gutierrez is the Head of Emerging Market Sovereign Debt at abrdn. Edwin joined the company via the acquisition of Deutsche Asset Management’s London and Philadelphia fixed income businesses in 2005, where he held the same role since joining Deutsche in 2000. Edwin joined Deutsche Asset Management from Invesco Asset Management where he was an emerging debt portfolio manager. Prior to that, Edwin was a Latin American economist at LGT Asset Management. Edwin has an MS from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University and BA in Political Economy from the University of California, Berkeley.

Brett Diment

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Brett Diment is the Head of Emerging Markets Debt at abrdn. Brett joined the company via the acquisition of Deutsche Asset Management’s London and Philadelphia fixed income businesses in 2005, where he held the same role since 1999. Brett joined Deutsche Asset Management in 1991 as a graduate and began researching emerging markets in 1995. Brett graduated with a BSc from the London School of Economics.

Stephen Parr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Stephen Parr is a Senior Investment Manager on the Global Emerging Markets Equity team. Stephen joined Aberdeen in July 2009 following the acquisition of certain asset management businesses from Credit Suisse Asset Management. Previously, Stephen worked for Energis Communications as Head of Strategy. Prior to that, Stephen worked for Ernst & Young Management Consultants as a Managing Consultant and prior to that for Energis Communications, Northern Telecom, and CASE Communications in strategic planning and marketing management. Stephen graduated with a BA (Hons) in Geography from the University of Manchester, a PhD in Geography from the University of Keele and an MBA from Warwick Business Schoo

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

