Edwin Gutierrez is the Head of Emerging Market Sovereign Debt at abrdn. Edwin joined the company via the acquisition of Deutsche Asset Management’s London and Philadelphia fixed income businesses in 2005, where he held the same role since joining Deutsche in 2000. Edwin joined Deutsche Asset Management from Invesco Asset Management where he was an emerging debt portfolio manager. Prior to that, Edwin was a Latin American economist at LGT Asset Management. Edwin has an MS from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University and BA in Political Economy from the University of California, Berkeley.