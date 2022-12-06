Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
-1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-11.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.2%
Net Assets
$55.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.7%
Expense Ratio 1.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|XFEOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|89.49%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|96.32%
|3 Yr
|-11.9%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|99.03%
|5 Yr
|-9.2%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|99.69%
|10 Yr
|-7.7%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|99.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|XFEOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.6%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|87.63%
|2021
|-7.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|84.05%
|2020
|0.9%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|91.61%
|2019
|2.1%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|95.32%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|61.24%
|Period
|XFEOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|89.36%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|88.31%
|3 Yr
|-11.9%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|99.44%
|5 Yr
|-9.2%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|99.68%
|10 Yr
|-7.7%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|99.73%
* Annualized
|Period
|XFEOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.6%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|87.63%
|2021
|-7.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|84.05%
|2020
|0.9%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|91.61%
|2019
|2.1%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|95.32%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|66.94%
|XFEOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XFEOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|55.1 M
|717 K
|102 B
|79.37%
|Number of Holdings
|186
|10
|6734
|27.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.3 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|79.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.67%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|60.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFEOX % Rank
|Bonds
|55.68%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|0.13%
|Stocks
|41.53%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|99.87%
|Cash
|2.78%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|43.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|80.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|77.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|77.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFEOX % Rank
|Technology
|27.48%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|20.74%
|Financial Services
|25.22%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|21.64%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.55%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|27.78%
|Basic Materials
|9.38%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|33.93%
|Consumer Defense
|6.32%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|46.35%
|Industrials
|5.97%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|50.70%
|Communication Services
|5.83%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|81.18%
|Healthcare
|1.76%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|84.25%
|Utilities
|1.22%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|51.22%
|Real Estate
|1.19%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|63.25%
|Energy
|1.08%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|83.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFEOX % Rank
|Non US
|41.19%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|99.49%
|US
|0.34%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|58.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFEOX % Rank
|Government
|48.76%
|0.00%
|70.66%
|2.58%
|Derivative
|27.97%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|1.54%
|Corporate
|19.78%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.71%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.49%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|96.92%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.79%
|76.90%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|76.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFEOX % Rank
|Non US
|55.37%
|-2.67%
|55.37%
|0.13%
|US
|0.31%
|-0.59%
|27.81%
|2.92%
|XFEOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.48%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|38.65%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|80.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|XFEOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|XFEOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XFEOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|58.87%
|XFEOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XFEOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|92.04%
|XFEOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|XFEOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XFEOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.40%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|4.09%
|XFEOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.292
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2006
15.77
15.8%
Max is a Senior Investment Manager on the EMD team. Max joined Aberdeen in 2001, from Liontrust Asset Management, initially covering FX dealing at Aberdeen. In 2003 he joined the EMD team bringing his knowledge of currencies to help analysis local EM markets. He has since covered EM corporates and helped launch Aberdeen’s EM corporate strategy, offering a top down view when investing in the asset class. Max graduated with a BA (Hons) in Business and Hospitality Management from Leeds University and he has a Graduate Diploma in Finance from the University of London. Max is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Devan Kaloo is Head of Global Emerging Markets Equities for abrdn, taking up that position in 2005. He is also Global Head of Equities for the group. Devan joined the company in 2000 as part of the Asian equities team in Singapore, before later transferring to London. He started in fund management with Martin Currie in 1994 covering Latin America, before subsequently working with the North American equities, global asset allocation and eventually the Asian equities teams.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Mr. Daly is an Investment Director on the EMD team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Kevin joined Aberdeen Asset Management in 2007 having spent the previous ten years at Standard & Poor’s in London and Singapore. During that time Kevin worked as a Credit Market Analyst covering global emerging debt and was Head of Origination for Global Sovereign Ratings. Kevin was a regular participant on the Global Sovereign Ratings Committee and was one of the initial members of the Emerging Market Council, formed in 2006 to advise senior management on business and market developments in emerging markets.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Nick Robinson is a Senior Investment Director on the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team at abrdn. Nick joined the company in 2000 and spent eight years on the North American Equities team, including three years based in the company’s US offices. In 2008 he joined the Global Emerging Markets Equity team. Nick relocated to São Paulo in 2009 to start abrdn’s operations in Brazil. In 2016 he returned to London. Nick graduated with an MSc in Chemistry from Lincoln College, Oxford and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Joanne Irvine is Head ofEmerging Markets (ex-Asia) on the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team of Aberdeen Standard Investments. Ms. Irvine joined Legacy Aberdeen in 1996 in a group development role and moved to the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team in 1997. Prior to joining Legacy Aberdeen, Ms. Irvine was with Rutherford Manson Dowds (subsequently acquired by Deloitte), specializing in raising private equity and bank funding for private companies. Joanne has a BA in Accounting from Caledonian University and qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Hardie Caldwell LLP in Glasgow, Scotland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Edwin Gutierrez is the Head of Emerging Market Sovereign Debt at abrdn. Edwin joined the company via the acquisition of Deutsche Asset Management’s London and Philadelphia fixed income businesses in 2005, where he held the same role since joining Deutsche in 2000. Edwin joined Deutsche Asset Management from Invesco Asset Management where he was an emerging debt portfolio manager. Prior to that, Edwin was a Latin American economist at LGT Asset Management. Edwin has an MS from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University and BA in Political Economy from the University of California, Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Brett Diment is the Head of Emerging Markets Debt at abrdn. Brett joined the company via the acquisition of Deutsche Asset Management’s London and Philadelphia fixed income businesses in 2005, where he held the same role since 1999. Brett joined Deutsche Asset Management in 1991 as a graduate and began researching emerging markets in 1995. Brett graduated with a BSc from the London School of Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Stephen Parr is a Senior Investment Manager on the Global Emerging Markets Equity team. Stephen joined Aberdeen in July 2009 following the acquisition of certain asset management businesses from Credit Suisse Asset Management. Previously, Stephen worked for Energis Communications as Head of Strategy. Prior to that, Stephen worked for Ernst & Young Management Consultants as a Managing Consultant and prior to that for Energis Communications, Northern Telecom, and CASE Communications in strategic planning and marketing management. Stephen graduated with a BA (Hons) in Geography from the University of Manchester, a PhD in Geography from the University of Keele and an MBA from Warwick Business Schoo
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
