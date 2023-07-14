Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

5.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.6%

Net Assets

$318 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 91.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XFENX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 6.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Advisors L.P.
  • Inception Date
    Jun 24, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    19449643
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Murchie

Fund Description

XFENX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XFENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -13.5% 29.4% 71.09%
1 Yr 5.9% -9.7% 32.0% 84.50%
3 Yr 6.8%* -4.1% 128.8% 89.84%
5 Yr -7.6%* -11.2% 33.1% 92.92%
10 Yr -7.4%* -13.0% 11.2% 76.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XFENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 7.7% -11.1% 56.2% 87.60%
2021 5.4% -6.1% 24.6% 94.53%
2020 -15.3% -24.8% 46.7% 81.89%
2019 2.0% -4.4% 5.2% 30.51%
2018 -5.2% -7.3% -1.8% 72.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XFENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -11.6% 30.4% 71.09%
1 Yr 5.9% -9.7% 48.8% 85.38%
3 Yr 6.8%* -8.0% 128.8% 86.82%
5 Yr -7.6%* -11.2% 34.1% 95.58%
10 Yr -7.4%* -13.0% 14.6% 90.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XFENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 7.7% -11.1% 56.2% 87.60%
2021 5.4% -6.1% 24.6% 94.53%
2020 -15.3% -24.8% 46.7% 82.68%
2019 2.0% -12.8% 5.2% 30.51%
2018 -5.2% -7.3% -1.8% 84.40%

NAV & Total Return History

XFENX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XFENX Category Low Category High XFENX % Rank
Net Assets 318 M 22 M 6.32 B 56.15%
Number of Holdings 64 1 175 6.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 200 M 0 5.88 B 64.00%
Weighting of Top 10 51.59% 39.8% 110.0% 88.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Enterprise Products Partners LP 8.79%
  2. Magellan Midstream Partners LP 7.60%
  3. TC Pipelines LP 7.53%
  4. Cheniere Energy Partners LP 6.24%
  5. Energy Transfer LP 5.76%
  6. TC Energy Corp 5.66%
  7. Williams Companies Inc 4.89%
  8. Shell Midstream Partners LP 3.92%
  9. AltaGas Ltd 3.89%
  10. Sempra Energy 3.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XFENX % Rank
Stocks 		98.46% 53.33% 133.88% 64.52%
Cash 		1.54% -58.21% 13.09% 29.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 36.29%
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 8.13% 28.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 27.42%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.12% 32.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XFENX % Rank
Energy 		68.14% 29.76% 100.00% 89.52%
Utilities 		28.78% 0.00% 48.96% 8.87%
Basic Materials 		2.55% 0.00% 8.62% 12.10%
Industrials 		0.44% 0.00% 10.08% 28.23%
Technology 		0.09% 0.00% 19.24% 22.58%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.30% 29.03%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 27.42%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 31.45%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 28.23%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 33.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.46% 33.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XFENX % Rank
US 		83.80% 48.92% 130.59% 54.84%
Non US 		14.66% 0.00% 37.36% 44.35%

XFENX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XFENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.93% 0.35% 8.56% 4.84%
Management Fee 1.38% 0.35% 1.38% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

XFENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

XFENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XFENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 91.00% 6.00% 248.00% 78.45%

XFENX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XFENX Category Low Category High XFENX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.04% 85.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XFENX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XFENX Category Low Category High XFENX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.88% -6.38% 9.57% 1.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XFENX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XFENX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Murchie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2007

14.72

14.7%

James Murchie co-founded EIP in 2003 with Linda Longville and Eva Pao. He is the President, CEO and Co-Portfolio Manager of EIP’s Funds and products which seek to focus on high-payout energy infrastructure securities such as Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), MLP affiliates, Utilities, Yield Corporations (YieldCos) and Energy Infrastructure Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). From late 2004 to mid-2006, while the EIP investment team was affiliated with Pequot Capital Management, Mr. Murchie served as a Managing Director. In July 2006, EIP re-established its independence. In 1998, he founded Lawhill Capital where he managed a long/short equity fund that invested in energy and cyclical equities and commodities until 2003. From 1995 to 1997, he was a Managing Director at Tiger Management where his primary responsibility was investments in energy, commodities and related equities. From 1990-1995, Mr. Murchie was a Principal at Sanford C. Bernstein where he was a top-ranked energy analyst and sat on the Research Department’s Recommendation Review Committee. Before joining Bernstein, he spent 8 years at British Petroleum in 7 operating and staff positions of increasing responsibility. He has served on the board of Clark Refining and Marketing Company and as President and Treasurer of the Oil Analysts Group of New York. Mr. Murchie received a B.A. from Rice University in 1979 and an M.A. in Energy Planning from Harvard University in 1982

Eva Pao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2007

14.72

14.7%

Eva Pao is a Co-Founder and Co-Portfolio Manager of EIP’s Funds and products. Eva Pao co-founded EIP in 2003, serving as Managing Director of EIP until the EIP investment team joined Pequot Capital Management. Ms. Pao served as Vice President of Pequot Capital Management from 2005 to mid-2006. Prior to Harvard Business School, Ms. Pao was a Manager at Enron Corp. where she managed a portfolio in Canadian oil and gas equities for Enron’s internal hedge fund that specialized in energy-related equities and managed a natural gas trading book. She received a B.A. from Rice University in 1996. She received an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School in 2002.

John Tysseland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2021

0.5

0.5%

John Tysseland is a Principal and Co-Portfolio Manager of EIP’s Funds and products. From 2005 to 2014, he worked at Citi Research most currently serving as a Managing Director where he covered midstream energy companies and MLPs. From 1998 to 2005, he worked at Raymond James & Associates as a Vice President who covered the oilfield service industry and established the firm’s initial coverage of MLPs in 2001. Prior to that, he was an Equity Trader at Momentum Securities from 1997 to 1998 and an Assistant Executive Director at Sumar Enterprises from 1996 to 1997. He graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1996 with a BA in economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

