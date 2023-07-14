Dividend Investing Ideas Center
0.4%
1 yr return
7.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-11.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.2%
Net Assets
$669 M
Holdings in Top 10
67.2%
Expense Ratio 1.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|YTD
|0.4%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|89.82%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|47.60%
|3 Yr
|-11.0%*
|-17.0%
|16.1%
|95.83%
|5 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-18.6%
|8.6%
|94.16%
|10 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-14.7%
|6.6%
|89.47%
* Annualized
|2022
|-25.3%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|90.99%
|2021
|-5.6%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|79.05%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-6.9%
|25.9%
|84.97%
|2019
|1.8%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|68.11%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|97.88%
|YTD
|0.4%
|-19.8%
|11.3%
|84.73%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|43.41%
|3 Yr
|-11.0%*
|-17.0%
|16.0%
|95.82%
|5 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-18.6%
|8.5%
|95.16%
|10 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|95.12%
* Annualized
|2022
|-25.3%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|90.99%
|2021
|-5.6%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|79.37%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-6.9%
|25.9%
|84.64%
|2019
|1.8%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|68.77%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|98.94%
|Net Assets
|669 M
|49.1 K
|15.3 B
|30.54%
|Number of Holdings
|284
|4
|2121
|41.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-134 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|67.22%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|1.24%
|Bonds
|90.18%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|63.41%
|Cash
|7.53%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|49.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.28%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|12.50%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|46.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.96%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|29.27%
|Expense Ratio
|1.59%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|29.06%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|84.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|34.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|17.99%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|93.11%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|6.43%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|4.64%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Mar 31, 2014
8.17
8.2%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Chief Investment Officer, 1990– – Greenwich Capital Markets – Portfolio Manager, 1988–1990 – The First Boston Corporation – Fixed Income Manager, 1980–1988 – National Bank of Detroit – Portfolio Manager, 1977–1980 – The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A., B.S., B.A., summa cum laude, 1972–1976
Feb 28, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Chia-Liang Lian is currently Head of Emerging Markets Debt at Western Asset. Mr. Lian joined Western Asset in 2011 after approximately six years with Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), where he served as Head of Emerging Asia Portfolio Management. Mr. Lian also spent eight years as a sovereign debt strategist at JPMorgan Chase and Merrill Lynch, and four years at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a senior economist responsible for formulating exchange rate policy. Under his leadership, Western Asset received Benchmark Magazine’s Best-In-Class House Award in Asia Fixed Income in 2012. Mr. Lian holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has an undergraduate degree in Economics from the National University of Singapore where he graduated as part of the MAS scholars program.
Jun 30, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Kevin J. Ritter is Portfolio Manager for Western Asset. Mr. Ritter re-joined Western Asset in 2006 after serving as the Emerging Markets Trader at Payden & Rygel from 2004 to 2005. He started his career in emerging markets in 1998, playing various roles in the capital markets groups at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein LLC and ING Barings LLC. Before joining Western Asset in 2003 as a Portfolio Analyst, Mr. Ritter worked as a Spring Associate at FH International Financial Services, Inc. Mr. Ritter is a graduate of Dartmouth College, where he majored in political science. He is also a CFA charter holder.
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
