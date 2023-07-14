Chia-Liang Lian is currently Head of Emerging Markets Debt at Western Asset. Mr. Lian joined Western Asset in 2011 after approximately six years with Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), where he served as Head of Emerging Asia Portfolio Management. Mr. Lian also spent eight years as a sovereign debt strategist at JPMorgan Chase and Merrill Lynch, and four years at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a senior economist responsible for formulating exchange rate policy. Under his leadership, Western Asset received Benchmark Magazine’s Best-In-Class House Award in Asia Fixed Income in 2012. Mr. Lian holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has an undergraduate degree in Economics from the National University of Singapore where he graduated as part of the MAS scholars program.