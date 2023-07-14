Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc

mutual fund
XESDX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.28 +0.04 +0.39%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
(XEMDX) Primary (XESDX) (EMD)
XESDX (Mutual Fund)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.28 +0.04 +0.39%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
(XEMDX) Primary (XESDX) (EMD)
XESDX (Mutual Fund)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.28 +0.04 +0.39%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
(XEMDX) Primary (XESDX) (EMD)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc

XESDX | Fund

$10.28

$669 M

0.00%

1.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

7.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-11.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.2%

Net Assets

$669 M

Holdings in Top 10

67.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc

XESDX | Fund

$10.28

$669 M

0.00%

1.59%

XESDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 6.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    60746012
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    S. Leech

Fund Description

XESDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XESDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -6.1% 13.6% 89.82%
1 Yr 7.1% -7.5% 19.8% 47.60%
3 Yr -11.0%* -17.0% 16.1% 95.83%
5 Yr -8.2%* -18.6% 8.6% 94.16%
10 Yr -6.5%* -14.7% 6.6% 89.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XESDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -58.7% 15.1% 90.99%
2021 -5.6% -12.8% 25.4% 79.05%
2020 -0.8% -6.9% 25.9% 84.97%
2019 1.8% -19.2% 4.3% 68.11%
2018 -3.5% -7.2% 5.2% 97.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XESDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -19.8% 11.3% 84.73%
1 Yr 7.1% -21.4% 19.8% 43.41%
3 Yr -11.0%* -17.0% 16.0% 95.82%
5 Yr -8.2%* -18.6% 8.5% 95.16%
10 Yr -6.5%* -14.7% 10.5% 95.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XESDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -58.7% 15.1% 90.99%
2021 -5.6% -12.8% 25.4% 79.37%
2020 -0.8% -6.9% 25.9% 84.64%
2019 1.8% -19.2% 4.3% 68.77%
2018 -3.5% -7.2% 5.2% 98.94%

NAV & Total Return History

XESDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XESDX Category Low Category High XESDX % Rank
Net Assets 669 M 49.1 K 15.3 B 30.54%
Number of Holdings 284 4 2121 41.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 -134 M -134 M 1.25 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 67.22% 2.2% 95.0% 1.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pershing Credit Agreement Loan 43.46%
  2. Pershing Credit Agreement Loan 43.46%
  3. Pershing Credit Agreement Loan 43.46%
  4. Pershing Credit Agreement Loan 43.46%
  5. Pershing Credit Agreement Loan 43.46%
  6. Pershing Credit Agreement Loan 43.46%
  7. Pershing Credit Agreement Loan 43.46%
  8. Pershing Credit Agreement Loan 43.46%
  9. Pershing Credit Agreement Loan 43.46%
  10. Pershing Credit Agreement Loan 43.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XESDX % Rank
Bonds 		90.18% -0.02% 116.66% 63.41%
Cash 		7.53% -16.66% 101.67% 49.39%
Convertible Bonds 		2.28% 0.00% 8.47% 12.50%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 46.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 28.96%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 29.27%

XESDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XESDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.59% 0.17% 43.25% 29.06%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.10% 84.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

XESDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XESDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XESDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 0.00% 218.00% 17.99%

XESDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XESDX Category Low Category High XESDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 27.78% 93.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XESDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XESDX Category Low Category High XESDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.43% -2.28% 9.04% 4.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XESDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XESDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

S. Leech

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2014

8.17

8.2%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Chief Investment Officer, 1990– – Greenwich Capital Markets – Portfolio Manager, 1988–1990 – The First Boston Corporation – Fixed Income Manager, 1980–1988 – National Bank of Detroit – Portfolio Manager, 1977–1980 – The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A., B.S., B.A., summa cum laude, 1972–1976

Chia-Liang Lian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2015

7.26

7.3%

Chia-Liang Lian is currently Head of Emerging Markets Debt at Western Asset. Mr. Lian joined Western Asset in 2011 after approximately six years with Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), where he served as Head of Emerging Asia Portfolio Management. Mr. Lian also spent eight years as a sovereign debt strategist at JPMorgan Chase and Merrill Lynch, and four years at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a senior economist responsible for formulating exchange rate policy. Under his leadership, Western Asset received Benchmark Magazine’s Best-In-Class House Award in Asia Fixed Income in 2012. Mr. Lian holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has an undergraduate degree in Economics from the National University of Singapore where he graduated as part of the MAS scholars program.

Kevin Ritter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2015

6.92

6.9%

Kevin J. Ritter is Portfolio Manager for Western Asset. Mr. Ritter re-joined Western Asset in 2006 after serving as the Emerging Markets Trader at Payden & Rygel from 2004 to 2005. He started his career in emerging markets in 1998, playing various roles in the capital markets groups at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein LLC and ING Barings LLC. Before joining Western Asset in 2003 as a Portfolio Analyst, Mr. Ritter worked as a Spring Associate at FH International Financial Services, Inc. Mr. Ritter is a graduate of Dartmouth College, where he majored in political science. He is also a CFA charter holder.

Mark Hughes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×