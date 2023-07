Cindy Clemson is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. She joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Cindy began her career in the investment management industry in 1985. She has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 1985. Cindy earned a B.A. from Mount Holyoke College and an MBA from Boston University. She is a member of the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum, the CFA Society of Boston, the Municipal Bond Buyer Conference and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.