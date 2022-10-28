Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|XEFLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|40.34%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|81.82%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-6.4%
|59.4%
|63.08%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|66.41%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XEFLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.8%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|33.79%
|2021
|0.5%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|52.82%
|2020
|-1.1%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|69.00%
|2019
|1.2%
|-2.1%
|2.6%
|4.94%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|95.63%
|XEFLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XEFLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|210 M
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|84.01%
|Number of Holdings
|404
|12
|1447
|46.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|29.9 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|80.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.90%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|68.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XEFLX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.15%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|20.96%
|Cash
|2.84%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|76.29%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.23%
|96.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|87.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|87.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|88.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XEFLX % Rank
|Corporate
|97.16%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|13.10%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.84%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|78.01%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|86.94%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|90.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|86.21%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|88.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XEFLX % Rank
|US
|89.59%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|11.34%
|Non US
|7.56%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|76.63%
|XEFLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.00%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|17.87%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.89%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.27%
|N/A
|XEFLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|XEFLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XEFLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.00%
|3.00%
|215.00%
|18.12%
|XEFLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XEFLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|98.01%
|XEFLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XEFLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XEFLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.31%
|1.56%
|10.22%
|18.75%
|XEFLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 18, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 10, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 18, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 19, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 10, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2017
4.84
4.8%
Craig Russ is vice president of CRM. Craig earned a B.A., cum laude, from Middlebury College in 1985 and studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is a member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Ms. McDermott is a Vice President of CRM, has been employed by the Eaton Vance organization for more than five years, has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since April 2018 and also manages other funds. Catherine earned her B.S. from Boston College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Andrew Sveen is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of bank loans and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s floating-rate loan team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s floating-rate loan strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 1999. Andrew began his career in the investment management industry in 1995. Previously at Eaton Vance, he was director of loan trading and capital markets. Before joining Eaton Vance, he worked as a corporate lending officer at State Street Bank. Andrew earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the William E. Simon School at the University of Rochester. He is a CFA charterholder. Andrew serves as a member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA). His commentary has appeared in Bloomberg, Financial Times and Reuters.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|23.43
|6.02
|3.25
