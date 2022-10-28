Home
Trending ETFs

Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term

mutual fund
XEFLX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.66 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Bank Loan
share class
(XEFLX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term

XEFLX | Fund

$8.66

$210 M

0.00%

2.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$210 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XEFLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    23669994
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Craig Russ

Fund Description

XEFLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XEFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -5.8% 8.3% 40.34%
1 Yr 0.0% -12.8% 9.4% 81.82%
3 Yr -0.3%* -6.4% 59.4% 63.08%
5 Yr -2.2%* -8.4% 29.7% 66.41%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XEFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.8% -22.9% 5.1% 37.24%
2021 0.5% -6.3% 5.4% 52.46%
2020 -1.1% -4.9% 57.4% 69.00%
2019 1.2% -2.1% 2.4% 4.56%
2018 -1.5% -2.6% 0.6% 95.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XEFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -5.8% 8.3% 40.34%
1 Yr 0.0% -12.8% 24.7% 79.53%
3 Yr -0.3%* -6.4% 59.4% 62.86%
5 Yr -2.2%* -8.4% 29.7% 68.22%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XEFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.8% -22.9% 5.1% 33.79%
2021 0.5% -6.3% 5.4% 52.82%
2020 -1.1% -4.9% 57.4% 69.00%
2019 1.2% -2.1% 2.6% 4.94%
2018 -1.5% -2.6% 0.6% 95.63%

NAV & Total Return History

XEFLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XEFLX Category Low Category High XEFLX % Rank
Net Assets 210 M 26.3 M 13.1 B 84.01%
Number of Holdings 404 12 1447 46.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 29.9 M -191 M 2.54 B 80.41%
Weighting of Top 10 10.90% 4.6% 91.9% 68.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hyland Software, Inc. 1.32%
  2. Epicor 1.26%
  3. Applied Systems, Inc. 1.23%
  4. BMC Software 1.12%
  5. Virgin Media 1.11%
  6. TransDigm, Inc. 1.02%
  7. PactivEvergreen (Reynolds Group) 1.02%
  8. RealPage, Inc 0.98%
  9. Tibco Software Inc. 0.95%
  10. CenturyLink, Inc. 0.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XEFLX % Rank
Bonds 		97.15% 28.71% 161.82% 20.96%
Cash 		2.84% -61.90% 53.95% 76.29%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 51.23% 96.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -3.99% 1.54% 87.97%
Other 		0.00% -54.21% 26.58% 87.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.51% 88.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XEFLX % Rank
Corporate 		97.16% 0.00% 141.23% 13.10%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.84% 0.00% 54.60% 78.01%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 7.03% 86.94%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 91.68% 90.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.47% 86.21%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 4.12% 88.62%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XEFLX % Rank
US 		89.59% 14.05% 128.23% 11.34%
Non US 		7.56% 0.00% 84.20% 76.63%

XEFLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XEFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.00% 0.01% 15.84% 17.87%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.89% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.27% N/A

Sales Fees

XEFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XEFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XEFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 3.00% 215.00% 18.12%

XEFLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XEFLX Category Low Category High XEFLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.99% 98.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XEFLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XEFLX Category Low Category High XEFLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.31% 1.56% 10.22% 18.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XEFLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XEFLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Craig Russ

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2017

4.84

4.8%

Craig Russ is vice president of CRM. Craig earned a B.A., cum laude, from Middlebury College in 1985 and studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is a member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA).

Catherine McDermott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Ms. McDermott is a Vice President of CRM, has been employed by the Eaton Vance organization for more than five years, has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since April 2018 and also manages other funds. Catherine earned her B.S. from Boston College.

Andrew Sveen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Andrew Sveen is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of bank loans and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s floating-rate loan team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s floating-rate loan strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 1999. Andrew began his career in the investment management industry in 1995. Previously at Eaton Vance, he was director of loan trading and capital markets. Before joining Eaton Vance, he worked as a corporate lending officer at State Street Bank. Andrew earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the William E. Simon School at the University of Rochester. He is a CFA charterholder. Andrew serves as a member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA). His commentary has appeared in Bloomberg, Financial Times and Reuters.

Daniel McElaney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 23.43 6.02 3.25

