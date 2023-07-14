Darin joined the team in 2011 and has 22 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, Darin served as a Director of Latin America Integrated Credit Trading at Deutsche Bank Securities where he was responsible for structured debt and equity transactions for Latin American corporates as well as managing all phases of transactions including initial pitches, pricing, due diligence, legal documentation and syndication. Prior to his time at Deutsche Bank, he served as a Director and Senior Vice President of Equity Strategies at Lehman Brothers, Inc./ Barclays Capital as well as an Associate Director of Emerging Markets Fixed Income Research at Bear Stearns & Co. Inc. Additionally, Darin served as an Emerging Markets Fixed Income Analyst at Orix USA, and then subsequently as a Vice President and Head of Emerging Markets Corporate Research at BCP Securities. Prior to his time at Orix USA, he served as a High Yield Research Associate in the Emerging Markets Group at Credit Suisse First Boston/ Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and also as a High Yield Research Associate at the Banque Nationale de Paris in New York. Darin began his career as an Investment Banking Associate at Deutsche Bank Securities. He attained a BS in Business Administration from Kansas State University and an MBA with an emphasis in Finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.