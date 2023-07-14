Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

mutual fund
XEDIX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$5.2 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
(XEDIX) Primary (EDI)
XEDIX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$5.2 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
(XEDIX) Primary (EDI)
XEDIX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$5.2 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
(XEDIX) Primary (EDI)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

XEDIX | Fund

$5.20

$59.6 M

0.00%

2.47%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.4%

1 yr return

18.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-12.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-16.6%

Net Assets

$59.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

XEDIX | Fund

$5.20

$59.6 M

0.00%

2.47%

XEDIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -16.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 8.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus Investment Partners Inc
  • Inception Date
    Oct 26, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    9941593
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Oliver

Fund Description

XEDIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XEDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -6.1% 13.6% 38.02%
1 Yr 18.2% -7.5% 19.8% 1.20%
3 Yr -12.3%* -17.0% 16.1% 98.40%
5 Yr -16.6%* -18.6% 8.6% 99.66%
10 Yr -13.4%* -14.7% 6.6% 99.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XEDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.2% -58.7% 15.1% 99.69%
2021 -5.4% -12.8% 25.4% 75.24%
2020 -6.1% -6.9% 25.9% 99.67%
2019 -1.2% -19.2% 4.3% 97.34%
2018 -6.6% -7.2% 5.2% 99.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XEDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -19.8% 11.3% 35.93%
1 Yr 18.2% -21.4% 19.8% 0.90%
3 Yr -12.3%* -17.0% 16.0% 98.39%
5 Yr -16.6%* -18.6% 8.5% 99.65%
10 Yr -13.4%* -14.7% 10.5% 99.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XEDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.2% -58.7% 15.1% 99.69%
2021 -5.4% -12.8% 25.4% 75.56%
2020 -6.1% -6.9% 25.9% 99.67%
2019 -1.2% -19.2% 4.3% 97.34%
2018 -6.6% -7.2% 5.2% 99.65%

NAV & Total Return History

XEDIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XEDIX Category Low Category High XEDIX % Rank
Net Assets 59.6 M 49.1 K 15.3 B 73.05%
Number of Holdings 131 4 2121 83.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.3 M -134 M 1.25 B 53.35%
Weighting of Top 10 49.77% 2.2% 95.0% 9.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ecuador (Republic Of) 0.5% 9.86%
  2. Ecuador (Republic Of) 0.5% 9.86%
  3. Ecuador (Republic Of) 0.5% 9.86%
  4. Ecuador (Republic Of) 0.5% 9.86%
  5. Ecuador (Republic Of) 0.5% 9.86%
  6. Ecuador (Republic Of) 0.5% 9.86%
  7. Ecuador (Republic Of) 0.5% 9.86%
  8. Ecuador (Republic Of) 0.5% 9.86%
  9. Ecuador (Republic Of) 0.5% 9.86%
  10. Ecuador (Republic Of) 0.5% 9.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XEDIX % Rank
Bonds 		116.66% -0.02% 116.66% 0.30%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 92.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 93.29%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 86.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.47% 96.95%
Cash 		-16.66% -16.66% 101.67% 100.00%

XEDIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XEDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.47% 0.17% 43.25% 8.75%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.10% 98.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.23% 0.02% 0.65% 77.39%

Sales Fees

XEDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XEDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XEDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 0.00% 218.00% 45.67%

XEDIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XEDIX Category Low Category High XEDIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 27.78% 99.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XEDIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XEDIX Category Low Category High XEDIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 8.64% -2.28% 9.04% 0.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XEDIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XEDIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Oliver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2012

9.6

9.6%

David joined the team in 2008. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, David served as a Managing Director for Sales and Trading in Emerging Markets Debt at Citigroup Global Markets. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society New York. He attained a BA from Northwestern University, MA from the University of Delaware, and MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

Kumaran Damodaran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2012

9.6

9.6%

Kumaran joined the team in 2015. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, Kumaran served as the Lead Emerging Markets Macro Portfolio Manager at GLG Partners in London. Previously, he worked as an Executive Vice President and Emerging Markets Portfolio Manager at PIMCO in Newport Beach. Prior to PIMCO, Kumaran was a Senior Vice President and Trader in Latin American Local Market Rates at Lehman Brothers in New York. Additionally, he served as a Director at Credit Suisse where he held various positions in Emerging Markets Credit, Rates & Currency Derivatives Trading in both London and New York. As a Marshall Scholar and National Science Foundation Graduate Fellow at Cambridge University, Kumaran attained a PhD in Theoretical Physics. He also has an A.B. in Physics with a Certificate in Applied and Computational Mathematics from Princeton University.

David Griffiths

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2012

9.6

9.6%

David joined the team in 1993. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, David served as a Senior Portfolio Manager, Economist and Investment Policy Committee member for Salomon Brothers Asset Management. His responsibilities included targeted analysis of client portfolios to identify market opportunities and hedging strategies, as well as the analysis and evaluation of alternative asset allocation strategies. Previously, he monitored European economic and interest rate developments for Salomon Brothers Inc. and served as a regular contributor to numerous research publications for international bond market research. He attained a BA in Economics and Statistics from Exeter University.

Stuart Sclater-Booth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2012

9.6

9.6%

Stuart joined the team in 2014. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, Stuart served as Managing Director/Head of Emerging Markets Desk Strategy at Goldman Sachs. Previously, Stuart served as Executive Director/Global Head of EM Macro Strategy at JP Morgan Chase Securities. While at JP Morgan Chase Securities, he also served in a series of roles, including Executive Director of Emerging Markets Proprietary Trading and Vice President/Head of Trade Strategy. Earlier in his career, Stuart was a Research Assistant in the U.S. Macro Research Department at PaineWebber and an Assistant Economist in the Domestic Research Department at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Stuart attained a BA in Economics from Vassar College and an MA in Economics from Boston University.

Peter Wilby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2012

9.6

9.6%

Peter founded the team in 1989. Prior to founding Stone Harbor in 2006, Peter was Chief Investment Officer of North American Fixed Income at Citigroup Asset Management, as well as a member of Citigroup Asset Management’s Executive Committee. Additionally, he served as Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for directing investment policy and strategy for all Emerging Markets Debt and High Yield portfolios. Peter was the Head of Fixed Income, a Senior Portfolio Manager for Emerging Markets Debt and High Yield, and a member of the Investment Policy Committee at Salomon Brothers Asset Management. Earlier in his career Peter was at Prudential Investment Co. where he was a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager specializing in High Yield Debt securities and also Director of the Credit Research Unit, responsible for all Corporate and Sovereign Credit Research. He began his career at Deloitte, Haskin & Sells where he served in the Audit and Tax Department. He is a Certified Public Accountant and member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society New York, and the Council on Foreign Relations. He attained a BBA and MBA in Accounting from Pace University.

Richard Lange

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2012

9.6

9.6%

Richard joined the team in 2010. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, Richard served as a Trader for Autonomy Capital Group in London where he was responsible for private equity and debt investments in emerging market corporates. Prior to his time spent at Autonomy Capital, Richard served as the Director for Latin America Corporate Credit Trading at Deutsche Bank. He attained a BA in Finance and Accounting from the Institut Commercial Superieur in Paris and an MBA from the Executive Program at Columbia University.

Jeffrey Kaczmarski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2012

9.6

9.6%

Jeffrey joined the team in 2010. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, Jeffrey served as a Senior Associate in Private Equity, Business Services and Technology for General Atlantic LLC. Prior to his time at General Atlantic, he served as an Analyst for Emerging Markets Corporate Trading and Special Situations Group at Deutsche Bank AG. He attained a BS in Finance and Marketing from New York University.

Darin Batchman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2012

9.6

9.6%

Darin joined the team in 2011 and has 22 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, Darin served as a Director of Latin America Integrated Credit Trading at Deutsche Bank Securities where he was responsible for structured debt and equity transactions for Latin American corporates as well as managing all phases of transactions including initial pitches, pricing, due diligence, legal documentation and syndication. Prior to his time at Deutsche Bank, he served as a Director and Senior Vice President of Equity Strategies at Lehman Brothers, Inc./ Barclays Capital as well as an Associate Director of Emerging Markets Fixed Income Research at Bear Stearns & Co. Inc. Additionally, Darin served as an Emerging Markets Fixed Income Analyst at Orix USA, and then subsequently as a Vice President and Head of Emerging Markets Corporate Research at BCP Securities. Prior to his time at Orix USA, he served as a High Yield Research Associate in the Emerging Markets Group at Credit Suisse First Boston/ Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and also as a High Yield Research Associate at the Banque Nationale de Paris in New York. Darin began his career as an Investment Banking Associate at Deutsche Bank Securities. He attained a BS in Business Administration from Kansas State University and an MBA with an emphasis in Finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

Steffen Reichold

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2012

9.6

9.6%

Steffen joined the team in 2009. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, Steffen served as an Economist for the Asia and Pacific Department as well as an Economist for Policy Development and Review at the International Monetary Fund. He attained an M.Phil in Economics from Johann Wolfgang Goethe-Universität in Frankfurt, Germany and an MA and PhD in Economics from Columbia University.

William Perry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2012

9.6

9.6%

William joined the team in 2012. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, William served as an Emerging Markets Corporate Portfolio Manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Prior to Morgan Stanley, William served as a Managing Director/Portfolio Manager in the Global Special Opportunities Group for Latin American Special Situations at JPMorgan/Chase. While at JPMorgan, he also served in a series of roles including Credit Risk Manager for the Global Head of Emerging Markets, Co-Head of Emerging Markets Corporate Research, and as a Vice President for Global Emerging Markets Debt Restructuring, and Latin American Capital Market. Prior to JPMorgan, William served as a Senior Associate in the Investment Banking Group at Bank of America Securities Inc. William began his career as an Associate in the Petroleum Division at Irving Trust Company. He attained a BA in International Relations and Economics from Colgate University and an MBA in Finance from the Columbia Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×