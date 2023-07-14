Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
17.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-13.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-18.7%
Net Assets
$85.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.7%
Expense Ratio 2.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 127.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XEDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|55.99%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|1.50%
|3 Yr
|-13.6%*
|-17.0%
|16.1%
|99.04%
|5 Yr
|-18.7%*
|-18.6%
|8.6%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|-14.8%*
|-14.7%
|6.6%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|XEDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.0%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|99.38%
|2021
|-6.2%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|84.76%
|2020
|-6.9%
|-6.9%
|25.9%
|100.00%
|2019
|-2.6%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|99.00%
|2018
|-7.2%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|100.00%
|Period
|XEDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-19.8%
|11.3%
|52.69%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|1.20%
|3 Yr
|-13.6%*
|-17.0%
|16.0%
|99.04%
|5 Yr
|-18.7%*
|-18.6%
|8.5%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|-14.8%*
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|XEDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.0%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|99.38%
|2021
|-6.2%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|84.76%
|2020
|-6.9%
|-6.9%
|25.9%
|100.00%
|2019
|-2.6%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|99.00%
|2018
|-7.2%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|100.00%
|XEDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XEDFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|85.5 M
|49.1 K
|15.3 B
|62.57%
|Number of Holdings
|129
|4
|2121
|84.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|56.6 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|46.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.70%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|7.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XEDFX % Rank
|Bonds
|113.94%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|0.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.66%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|28.96%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|91.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|85.98%
|Cash
|-14.60%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|99.70%
|XEDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.56%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|7.19%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|98.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.02%
|0.65%
|73.04%
|XEDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|XEDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XEDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|127.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|89.97%
|XEDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XEDFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|99.40%
|XEDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XEDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XEDFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|9.04%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|0.31%
|XEDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2019
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2017
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2017
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2017
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2017
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2017
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2016
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2016
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2016
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2016
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2016
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2013
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2013
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2013
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2013
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2013
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2013
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2012
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2012
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2012
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2012
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2012
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2012
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2012
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2012
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2012
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2011
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2011
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2011
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2011
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2011
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2011
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 23, 2010
11.44
11.4%
David joined the team in 2008. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, David served as a Managing Director for Sales and Trading in Emerging Markets Debt at Citigroup Global Markets. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society New York. He attained a BA from Northwestern University, MA from the University of Delaware, and MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 23, 2010
11.44
11.4%
David joined the team in 1993. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, David served as a Senior Portfolio Manager, Economist and Investment Policy Committee member for Salomon Brothers Asset Management. His responsibilities included targeted analysis of client portfolios to identify market opportunities and hedging strategies, as well as the analysis and evaluation of alternative asset allocation strategies. Previously, he monitored European economic and interest rate developments for Salomon Brothers Inc. and served as a regular contributor to numerous research publications for international bond market research. He attained a BA in Economics and Statistics from Exeter University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 23, 2010
11.44
11.4%
Stuart joined the team in 2014. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, Stuart served as Managing Director/Head of Emerging Markets Desk Strategy at Goldman Sachs. Previously, Stuart served as Executive Director/Global Head of EM Macro Strategy at JP Morgan Chase Securities. While at JP Morgan Chase Securities, he also served in a series of roles, including Executive Director of Emerging Markets Proprietary Trading and Vice President/Head of Trade Strategy. Earlier in his career, Stuart was a Research Assistant in the U.S. Macro Research Department at PaineWebber and an Assistant Economist in the Domestic Research Department at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Stuart attained a BA in Economics from Vassar College and an MA in Economics from Boston University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 23, 2010
11.44
11.4%
Peter founded the team in 1989. Prior to founding Stone Harbor in 2006, Peter was Chief Investment Officer of North American Fixed Income at Citigroup Asset Management, as well as a member of Citigroup Asset Management’s Executive Committee. Additionally, he served as Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for directing investment policy and strategy for all Emerging Markets Debt and High Yield portfolios. Peter was the Head of Fixed Income, a Senior Portfolio Manager for Emerging Markets Debt and High Yield, and a member of the Investment Policy Committee at Salomon Brothers Asset Management. Earlier in his career Peter was at Prudential Investment Co. where he was a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager specializing in High Yield Debt securities and also Director of the Credit Research Unit, responsible for all Corporate and Sovereign Credit Research. He began his career at Deloitte, Haskin & Sells where he served in the Audit and Tax Department. He is a Certified Public Accountant and member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society New York, and the Council on Foreign Relations. He attained a BBA and MBA in Accounting from Pace University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 23, 2010
11.44
11.4%
Darin joined the team in 2011 and has 22 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, Darin served as a Director of Latin America Integrated Credit Trading at Deutsche Bank Securities where he was responsible for structured debt and equity transactions for Latin American corporates as well as managing all phases of transactions including initial pitches, pricing, due diligence, legal documentation and syndication. Prior to his time at Deutsche Bank, he served as a Director and Senior Vice President of Equity Strategies at Lehman Brothers, Inc./ Barclays Capital as well as an Associate Director of Emerging Markets Fixed Income Research at Bear Stearns & Co. Inc. Additionally, Darin served as an Emerging Markets Fixed Income Analyst at Orix USA, and then subsequently as a Vice President and Head of Emerging Markets Corporate Research at BCP Securities. Prior to his time at Orix USA, he served as a High Yield Research Associate in the Emerging Markets Group at Credit Suisse First Boston/ Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and also as a High Yield Research Associate at the Banque Nationale de Paris in New York. Darin began his career as an Investment Banking Associate at Deutsche Bank Securities. He attained a BS in Business Administration from Kansas State University and an MBA with an emphasis in Finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 23, 2010
11.44
11.4%
Steffen joined the team in 2009. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, Steffen served as an Economist for the Asia and Pacific Department as well as an Economist for Policy Development and Review at the International Monetary Fund. He attained an M.Phil in Economics from Johann Wolfgang Goethe-Universität in Frankfurt, Germany and an MA and PhD in Economics from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 23, 2010
11.44
11.4%
William joined the team in 2012. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, William served as an Emerging Markets Corporate Portfolio Manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Prior to Morgan Stanley, William served as a Managing Director/Portfolio Manager in the Global Special Opportunities Group for Latin American Special Situations at JPMorgan/Chase. While at JPMorgan, he also served in a series of roles including Credit Risk Manager for the Global Head of Emerging Markets, Co-Head of Emerging Markets Corporate Research, and as a Vice President for Global Emerging Markets Debt Restructuring, and Latin American Capital Market. Prior to JPMorgan, William served as a Senior Associate in the Investment Banking Group at Bank of America Securities Inc. William began his career as an Associate in the Petroleum Division at Irving Trust Company. He attained a BA in International Relations and Economics from Colgate University and an MBA in Finance from the Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 23, 2010
11.44
11.4%
Kumaran joined the team in 2015. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, Kumaran served as the Lead Emerging Markets Macro Portfolio Manager at GLG Partners in London. Previously, he worked as an Executive Vice President and Emerging Markets Portfolio Manager at PIMCO in Newport Beach. Prior to PIMCO, Kumaran was a Senior Vice President and Trader in Latin American Local Market Rates at Lehman Brothers in New York. Additionally, he served as a Director at Credit Suisse where he held various positions in Emerging Markets Credit, Rates & Currency Derivatives Trading in both London and New York. As a Marshall Scholar and National Science Foundation Graduate Fellow at Cambridge University, Kumaran attained a PhD in Theoretical Physics. He also has an A.B. in Physics with a Certificate in Applied and Computational Mathematics from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 23, 2010
11.44
11.4%
Richard joined the team in 2010. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, Richard served as a Trader for Autonomy Capital Group in London where he was responsible for private equity and debt investments in emerging market corporates. Prior to his time spent at Autonomy Capital, Richard served as the Director for Latin America Corporate Credit Trading at Deutsche Bank. He attained a BA in Finance and Accounting from the Institut Commercial Superieur in Paris and an MBA from the Executive Program at Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 23, 2010
11.44
11.4%
Jeffrey joined the team in 2010. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, Jeffrey served as a Senior Associate in Private Equity, Business Services and Technology for General Atlantic LLC. Prior to his time at General Atlantic, he served as an Analyst for Emerging Markets Corporate Trading and Special Situations Group at Deutsche Bank AG. He attained a BS in Finance and Marketing from New York University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.36
|6.11
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
