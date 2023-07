Mr. T. Dinsmore joined Gabelli Funds, LLC in 2015. Mr. T. Dinsmore has served as a portfolio manager of the Bancroft Fund and the Ellsworth Fund since 1996 and the Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund since January 2016. From 1996 to 2015, Mr. T. Dinsmore was Chairman and CEO of Dinsmore Capital Management. He has a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of Business, and an M.A. in Economics from Fairleigh Dickinson University.