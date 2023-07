Tim Heaney is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager of municipal securities at Newfleet Asset Management. Mr. Heaney specializes in both taxable and tax-exempt municipal bonds. He manages a variety of municipal bond portfolios, including the Virtus Newfleet Tax-Exempt Bond Fund, high-net-worth portfolios for Newfleet, as well as institutional portfolios and the DTF Tax-Free Income, Inc., a closed-end fund, for affiliated manager Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Mr. Heaney has been with Newfleet and its affiliates since 1992 in successive fixed income roles. Prior to joining Newfleet in 2011, he was a senior vice president and portfolio manager of Virtus Investment Advisers (VIA) from 2008 to 2011. Previously, he was associated with Phoenix Investment Counsel, formerly an affiliate of VIA, and was also managing director, fixed income (1997-2007); director, fixed income research (1996-1997); and investment analyst (1995-1996). He was an investment analyst of Phoenix Life Insurance Company from 1992 to 1994. Previously, Mr. Heaney was a senior credit analyst in the commercial lending division at Connecticut National Bank. Mr. Heaney holds a B.S. and an M.B.A. from the University of Connecticut. He is a CFA® (Chartered Financial Analyst®) charterholder. He began his career in the investment industry in 1990.