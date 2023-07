Ms. Padilla joined DoubleLine in 2009 as the Director of the Emerging Markets Group and is the lead Portfolio Manager. Prior to DoubleLine, she was a Managing Director at TCW. She began working at TCW in 1994, where she had served in a number of roles of increasing responsibility with the group, including Credit Analyst, Director of Research, Co-Portfolio Manager since December 2001, and lead Portfolio Manager since October 2006. She was involved in all aspects of building and managing TCW's Emerging Markets Fixed Income business including credit, securitization, trading and marketing. Ms. Padilla attended University of California at Berkeley as a fellow of the Robert A. Toigo Foundation and graduated with an MBA in 1994. Ms. Padilla received her BA in Economics in 1989 from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California.