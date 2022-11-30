Home
Trending ETFs

XDSCX (Mutual Fund)

XDSCX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cross Shore Discovery Fund

XDSCX | Fund

$77.23

-

0.00%

$0.00

1.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$76.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.08%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Cross Shore Discovery Fund

XDSCX | Fund

$77.23

-

0.00%

$0.00

1.87%

XDSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cross Shore Discovery Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cross Shore
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neil Kuttner

Fund Description

XDSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XDSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -14.1% 30.8% 67.69%
1 Yr N/A -16.2% 40.2% 40.00%
3 Yr N/A* -21.9% 28.6% 91.52%
5 Yr -6.4%* -14.3% 15.6% 94.04%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XDSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -54.0% 17.4% 55.75%
2021 -5.2% -22.5% 24.1% 90.48%
2020 -0.7% -19.4% 24.1% 80.86%
2019 1.5% -5.5% 12.9% 67.32%
2018 -4.4% -14.0% 2.4% 94.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XDSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -33.0% 30.8% 67.69%
1 Yr N/A -52.8% 40.2% 38.33%
3 Yr N/A* -21.5% 28.6% 91.41%
5 Yr -6.4%* -14.1% 16.7% 95.24%
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XDSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -54.0% 17.4% 55.75%
2021 -5.2% -22.5% 24.1% 90.48%
2020 -0.7% -19.4% 24.1% 80.86%
2019 1.5% -5.5% 12.9% 67.32%
2018 -4.4% -14.0% 2.4% 95.27%

NAV & Total Return History

XDSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XDSCX Category Low Category High XDSCX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 818 K 5.18 B N/A
Number of Holdings N/A 3 2670 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -175 M 1.1 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.5% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XDSCX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% -2.90% 119.13% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% N/A
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -67.46% 106.99% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% N/A

XDSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XDSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.87% 0.44% 13.51% 61.71%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.50% 62.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

XDSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XDSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XDSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.08% 0.00% 479.00% 11.35%

XDSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XDSCX Category Low Category High XDSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 81.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XDSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XDSCX Category Low Category High XDSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.98% -3.33% 2.16% 89.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XDSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XDSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Kuttner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2015

7.0

7.0%

Neil Kuttner is a Managing Member of the Management Company and the General Partner and serves as chief operations officer, with responsibility for finance, operations and compliance. Mr. Kuttner worked in the financial services industry for 24 years before forming the Management Company in November 2002. From 1982 through 2001, he was employed by Bernstein as a principal, holding positions of chief financial officer and treasurer. After the sale of Bernstein to Alliance Capital in 2000, he worked on a number of special assignments for the combined company as well as teaching tax planning at Lehman College. Mr. Kuttner began his career at Coopers and Lybrand as a CPA and supervising auditor. Mr. Kuttner earned a B.A. in economics from City College of New York and a Master’s degree in business administration from the Wharton School.

Benjamin Bloomstone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2015

7.0

7.0%

Benjamin Bloomstone is a Managing Member of the Management Company and the General Partner and shares responsibility for research and the overall investment process with Mr. Linell. Mr. Bloomstone worked in the financial services industry for 24 years before forming Cross Shore. From 1989 until 2003 he was a Managing Director and equity product manager at Credit Suisse First Boston, where he was responsible for the institutional equity sales business for the Boston office. Prior to joining Credit Suisse First Boston, Mr. Bloomstone was a Principal of Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., Inc. in institutional equity sales. He started his career at Price Waterhouse where he was a CPA in the audit and tax divisions. Mr. Bloomstone received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the State University of New York at Albany.

Victor Linell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2015

7.0

7.0%

Victor Linell is a Managing Member of the Management Company and the General Partner and shares responsibility for research and the overall investment process with Mr. Bloomstone. Mr. Linell worked in the financial services industry for 24 years before forming Cross Shore. From 1987 until 2002 he was a Principal of Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., Inc., where he was responsible for institutional equity sales for many of Bernstein’s largest accounts, including Fidelity Management and Research Co., Wellington Management Co., Massachusetts Financial Services Inc., and State Street Research and Management Co. Prior to joining Bernstein, Mr. Linell was a Vice President and Financial Advisor with Shearson Lehman American Express. He started his career at Price Waterhouse where he was a CPA in the audit and tax divisions. Mr. Linell received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Maryland.

Stephan Togher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2016

5.43

5.4%

Stephan Togher joined Cross Shore Capital Management, LLC in September, 2014 as Director of Research. From 2010 until joining the firm, Mr. Togher was the Director of Research and Co-Chair of the Investment Committee for 6800 Capital (“6800”), an alternative investment advisor specializing in multi-manager funds. Before his work at 6800, Mr. Togher was a Managing Director at Fortigent, LLC, where he oversaw their alternative investment platform and the use of hedge fund and other non-traditional investments in client portfolios. From 2004 to 2006, Mr. Togher was a Senior Vice President in the Alternative Investment Group at Oppenheimer & Company, where he was Portfolio Manager for The Whistler Fund, Oppenheimer’s proprietary hedge fund of funds. Prior to Oppenheimer, he was a Vice President in the Private Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Togher earned a B.A. in Computer Information Systems and a MBA (Finance) from Bernard Baruch College, where he also served as an Adjunct Lecturer in the Department of Mathematics. Mr. Togher holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.97 7.93

×