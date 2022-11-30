Victor Linell is a Managing Member of the Management Company and the General Partner and shares responsibility for research and the overall investment process with Mr. Bloomstone. Mr. Linell worked in the financial services industry for 24 years before forming Cross Shore. From 1987 until 2002 he was a Principal of Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., Inc., where he was responsible for institutional equity sales for many of Bernstein’s largest accounts, including Fidelity Management and Research Co., Wellington Management Co., Massachusetts Financial Services Inc., and State Street Research and Management Co. Prior to joining Bernstein, Mr. Linell was a Vice President and Financial Advisor with Shearson Lehman American Express. He started his career at Price Waterhouse where he was a CPA in the audit and tax divisions. Mr. Linell received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Maryland.