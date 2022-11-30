Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
|Period
|XDSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|67.69%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|40.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.9%
|28.6%
|91.52%
|5 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-14.3%
|15.6%
|94.04%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XDSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.7%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|55.75%
|2021
|-5.2%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|90.48%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|80.86%
|2019
|1.5%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|67.32%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|94.59%
|Period
|XDSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|67.69%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-52.8%
|40.2%
|38.33%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.5%
|28.6%
|91.41%
|5 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-14.1%
|16.7%
|95.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.9%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XDSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.7%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|55.75%
|2021
|-5.2%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|90.48%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|80.86%
|2019
|1.5%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|67.32%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|95.27%
|XDSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XDSCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|818 K
|5.18 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|3
|2670
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|1.5%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XDSCX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|N/A
|XDSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.87%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|61.71%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|62.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|XDSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|XDSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XDSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.08%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|11.35%
|XDSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XDSCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|81.11%
|XDSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|XDSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XDSCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.98%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|89.89%
|XDSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 04, 2021
|$18.908
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2015
7.0
7.0%
Neil Kuttner is a Managing Member of the Management Company and the General Partner and serves as chief operations officer, with responsibility for finance, operations and compliance. Mr. Kuttner worked in the financial services industry for 24 years before forming the Management Company in November 2002. From 1982 through 2001, he was employed by Bernstein as a principal, holding positions of chief financial officer and treasurer. After the sale of Bernstein to Alliance Capital in 2000, he worked on a number of special assignments for the combined company as well as teaching tax planning at Lehman College. Mr. Kuttner began his career at Coopers and Lybrand as a CPA and supervising auditor. Mr. Kuttner earned a B.A. in economics from City College of New York and a Master’s degree in business administration from the Wharton School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2015
7.0
7.0%
Benjamin Bloomstone is a Managing Member of the Management Company and the General Partner and shares responsibility for research and the overall investment process with Mr. Linell. Mr. Bloomstone worked in the financial services industry for 24 years before forming Cross Shore. From 1989 until 2003 he was a Managing Director and equity product manager at Credit Suisse First Boston, where he was responsible for the institutional equity sales business for the Boston office. Prior to joining Credit Suisse First Boston, Mr. Bloomstone was a Principal of Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., Inc. in institutional equity sales. He started his career at Price Waterhouse where he was a CPA in the audit and tax divisions. Mr. Bloomstone received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the State University of New York at Albany.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2015
7.0
7.0%
Victor Linell is a Managing Member of the Management Company and the General Partner and shares responsibility for research and the overall investment process with Mr. Bloomstone. Mr. Linell worked in the financial services industry for 24 years before forming Cross Shore. From 1987 until 2002 he was a Principal of Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., Inc., where he was responsible for institutional equity sales for many of Bernstein’s largest accounts, including Fidelity Management and Research Co., Wellington Management Co., Massachusetts Financial Services Inc., and State Street Research and Management Co. Prior to joining Bernstein, Mr. Linell was a Vice President and Financial Advisor with Shearson Lehman American Express. He started his career at Price Waterhouse where he was a CPA in the audit and tax divisions. Mr. Linell received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Maryland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2016
5.43
5.4%
Stephan Togher joined Cross Shore Capital Management, LLC in September, 2014 as Director of Research. From 2010 until joining the firm, Mr. Togher was the Director of Research and Co-Chair of the Investment Committee for 6800 Capital (“6800”), an alternative investment advisor specializing in multi-manager funds. Before his work at 6800, Mr. Togher was a Managing Director at Fortigent, LLC, where he oversaw their alternative investment platform and the use of hedge fund and other non-traditional investments in client portfolios. From 2004 to 2006, Mr. Togher was a Senior Vice President in the Alternative Investment Group at Oppenheimer & Company, where he was Portfolio Manager for The Whistler Fund, Oppenheimer’s proprietary hedge fund of funds. Prior to Oppenheimer, he was a Vice President in the Private Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Togher earned a B.A. in Computer Information Systems and a MBA (Finance) from Bernard Baruch College, where he also served as an Adjunct Lecturer in the Department of Mathematics. Mr. Togher holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.97
|7.93
