Ellen Elberfeld, Managing Director, serves as a co-Portfolio Manager for the Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund Inc. and is a Senior Research Analyst for the Utility and Infrastructure team at Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Ms. Elberfeld concentrates her research on the global transportation and utilities sectors. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps in 2016, she was the lead transportation analyst for the global infrastructure group at Deutsche Bank Asset Management, and previously worked in debt capital markets at Credit Suisse and in risk management services at PricewaterhouseCoopers. She holds a BS in Applied Economics and Management, cum laude, from Cornell University, and an MBA in Finance and Accounting from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.