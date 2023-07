Joshua Shedroff joined CIG in 2008 as a credit analyst and is currently a Portfolio Manager for CIG with responsibility for senior loans and high yield. Previously he served as an Associate at The GlenRock Group, a private equity firm, where he evaluated and executed growth equity and leveraged buyout transactions. Prior to that, he worked in the Corporate Development Group at AboveNet, where he focused on their Chapter 11 restructuring. Mr. Shedroff began his career in the Investment Banking Division at Salomon Smith Barney. Mr. Shedroff received an M.B.A. with honors from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. with honors in Economics from Brandeis University.