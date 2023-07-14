Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

mutual fund
XDFPX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$19.51 -0.03 -0.15%
primary theme
Preferred Stock
share class
(XDFPX) Primary
XDFPX (Mutual Fund)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$19.51 -0.03 -0.15%
primary theme
Preferred Stock
share class
(XDFPX) Primary
XDFPX (Mutual Fund)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$19.51 -0.03 -0.15%
primary theme
Preferred Stock
share class
(XDFPX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

XDFPX | Fund

$19.51

$471 M

0.00%

1.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

-3.4%

1 yr return

-10.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

Net Assets

$471 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

XDFPX | Fund

$19.51

$471 M

0.00%

1.87%

XDFPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 7.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Flaherty & Crumrine
  • Inception Date
    May 24, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    20507866
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bradford Stone

Fund Description

XDFPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XDFPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.4% -7.5% 8.3% 55.56%
1 Yr -10.4% -12.2% 3.2% 92.59%
3 Yr -6.9%* -7.5% 10.9% 93.59%
5 Yr -4.6%* -8.3% 4.8% 80.00%
10 Yr -1.7%* -5.4% 5.9% 42.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XDFPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.0% -26.1% -8.2% 96.15%
2021 0.7% -1.5% 11.1% 37.18%
2020 0.4% -9.1% 2.9% 31.08%
2019 4.4% 1.6% 7.2% 11.27%
2018 -3.1% -3.2% -0.5% 94.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XDFPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.4% -12.1% 3.6% 38.27%
1 Yr -10.4% -12.2% 16.6% 89.16%
3 Yr -6.9%* -7.5% 9.3% 93.42%
5 Yr -4.6%* -7.7% 6.1% 78.26%
10 Yr -1.7%* -3.4% 7.0% 40.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XDFPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.0% -26.1% -8.2% 96.15%
2021 0.7% -1.5% 11.1% 37.18%
2020 0.4% -9.1% 2.9% 31.08%
2019 4.4% 1.7% 7.2% 11.27%
2018 -3.1% -3.2% -0.4% 98.55%

NAV & Total Return History

XDFPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XDFPX Category Low Category High XDFPX % Rank
Net Assets 471 M 19 M 13 B 62.96%
Number of Holdings 209 32 500 68.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 190 M 2.16 M 2.37 B 55.00%
Weighting of Top 10 24.55% 12.4% 48.5% 30.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Citigroup Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1/1000th 6 7/8 % Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series 3.99%
  2. Liberty Mutual Group, Inc. 7.8% 3.61%
  3. MetLife Inc. 9.25% 3.03%
  4. Lloyds Banking Group PLC 2.57%
  5. Morgan Stanley Deposit Shs Repr 1/1000th Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -F- 2.36%
  6. PNC Financial Services Group Inc Perpetual Preferred Share class-P 2.32%
  7. Fifth Third Bancorp Deposit Shs Repr 1/1000th Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series - 2.31%
  8. Lloyds Banking Group PLC 3.369% 2.21%
  9. M&T Bank Corp Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -E- 2.03%
  10. Regions Financial Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1/40th Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series 1.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XDFPX % Rank
Preferred Stocks 		45.61% 2.27% 115.85% 30.00%
Bonds 		33.49% 0.00% 83.26% 71.25%
Convertible Bonds 		20.21% 0.00% 31.65% 51.25%
Cash 		0.69% -27.79% 4.60% 66.25%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 34.04% 56.25%
Other 		0.00% -0.16% 11.21% 43.75%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XDFPX % Rank
Corporate 		98.93% 62.31% 100.00% 26.25%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.07% 0.00% 8.83% 71.25%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 12.03% 45.00%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 31.25%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 30.00%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 21.71% 73.75%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XDFPX % Rank
US 		25.88% 0.00% 66.52% 71.25%
Non US 		7.61% 0.00% 22.86% 62.50%

XDFPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XDFPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.87% 0.11% 4.45% 12.82%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 1.00% 27.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.55% N/A

Sales Fees

XDFPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

XDFPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XDFPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 12.00% 199.00% 4.23%

XDFPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XDFPX Category Low Category High XDFPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.98% 87.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XDFPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XDFPX Category Low Category High XDFPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 7.40% 0.88% 7.54% 2.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XDFPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XDFPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bradford Stone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 24, 2013

9.02

9.0%

Mr. Stone joined Flaherty & Crumrine in 2003 after a 20-year career on Wall Street. Based in Summit, New Jersey, he is a member of the firm’s portfolio management team and is responsible for macroeconomic and quantitative research and analysis and directs our credit research group. Together with Mr. Chadwick and Mr. Conwell, he serves on the firm’s board of directors and is a member of the executive management committee. He also serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Treasurer of the U.S. Flaherty & Crumrine funds. From 2001 until joining Flaherty & Crumrine, he was Director of U.S. Market Strategy at Barclays Capital in New York, where he advised clients on market strategies across U.S. treasuries, agencies, and interest rate derivative products. Prior to Barclays, he spent 14 years at Goldman Sachs, where he most recently held the position of Director – Interest Rate Product Strategy, Americas. He was a regular member of Institutional Investor’s All-America Fixed Income Research Team, earning the top ranking in Derivatives Strategy in 2001. He began his career at Salomon Brothers as an options trader and derivative salesperson. Mr. Stone earned his M.B.A. from Wharton Graduate School of Business and his A.B. in Economics from Dartmouth College.

R. Eric Chadwick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 24, 2013

9.02

9.0%

Mr. Chadwick has managed preferred securities at Flaherty & Crumrine since 1999 and is a member of the firm’s portfolio management team. As one of the firm's traders, he shares responsibility for implementing investment strategies. Mr. Chadwick is also involved in the development of tools for managing the portfolios and developing firm-wide systems. Together with Mr. Conwell and Mr. Stone, he serves on the firm's board of directors and is a member of the executive management committee. He also serves as President of the U.S. Flaherty & Crumrine closed-end funds. Prior to joining Flaherty & Crumrine in 1999, he worked at Koch Industries Inc. where he was responsible for managing sizable portfolios of both preferred securities and corporate bonds. He was also responsible for developing analytical tools used in the management of the portfolios, and providing fundamental research on a broad range of credits. Mr. Chadwick earned his M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and his B.S. in Economics from the University of Kansas.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 30.32 7.94 11.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×