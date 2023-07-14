Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-3.4%
1 yr return
-10.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.6%
Net Assets
$471 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.6%
Expense Ratio 1.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|XDFPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.4%
|-7.5%
|8.3%
|55.56%
|1 Yr
|-10.4%
|-12.2%
|3.2%
|92.59%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-7.5%
|10.9%
|93.59%
|5 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-8.3%
|4.8%
|80.00%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-5.4%
|5.9%
|42.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|XDFPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.0%
|-26.1%
|-8.2%
|96.15%
|2021
|0.7%
|-1.5%
|11.1%
|37.18%
|2020
|0.4%
|-9.1%
|2.9%
|31.08%
|2019
|4.4%
|1.6%
|7.2%
|11.27%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-3.2%
|-0.5%
|94.20%
|Period
|XDFPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.4%
|-12.1%
|3.6%
|38.27%
|1 Yr
|-10.4%
|-12.2%
|16.6%
|89.16%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-7.5%
|9.3%
|93.42%
|5 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-7.7%
|6.1%
|78.26%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-3.4%
|7.0%
|40.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|XDFPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.0%
|-26.1%
|-8.2%
|96.15%
|2021
|0.7%
|-1.5%
|11.1%
|37.18%
|2020
|0.4%
|-9.1%
|2.9%
|31.08%
|2019
|4.4%
|1.7%
|7.2%
|11.27%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-3.2%
|-0.4%
|98.55%
|XDFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XDFPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|471 M
|19 M
|13 B
|62.96%
|Number of Holdings
|209
|32
|500
|68.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|190 M
|2.16 M
|2.37 B
|55.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.55%
|12.4%
|48.5%
|30.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XDFPX % Rank
|Preferred Stocks
|45.61%
|2.27%
|115.85%
|30.00%
|Bonds
|33.49%
|0.00%
|83.26%
|71.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|20.21%
|0.00%
|31.65%
|51.25%
|Cash
|0.69%
|-27.79%
|4.60%
|66.25%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.04%
|56.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|11.21%
|43.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XDFPX % Rank
|Corporate
|98.93%
|62.31%
|100.00%
|26.25%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.07%
|0.00%
|8.83%
|71.25%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.03%
|45.00%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|31.25%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.00%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|73.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XDFPX % Rank
|US
|25.88%
|0.00%
|66.52%
|71.25%
|Non US
|7.61%
|0.00%
|22.86%
|62.50%
|XDFPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.87%
|0.11%
|4.45%
|12.82%
|Management Fee
|0.58%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|27.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.55%
|N/A
|XDFPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|XDFPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XDFPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|12.00%
|199.00%
|4.23%
|XDFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XDFPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.98%
|87.95%
|XDFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XDFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XDFPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|7.40%
|0.88%
|7.54%
|2.60%
|XDFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 24, 2013
9.02
9.0%
Mr. Stone joined Flaherty & Crumrine in 2003 after a 20-year career on Wall Street. Based in Summit, New Jersey, he is a member of the firm’s portfolio management team and is responsible for macroeconomic and quantitative research and analysis and directs our credit research group. Together with Mr. Chadwick and Mr. Conwell, he serves on the firm’s board of directors and is a member of the executive management committee. He also serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Treasurer of the U.S. Flaherty & Crumrine funds. From 2001 until joining Flaherty & Crumrine, he was Director of U.S. Market Strategy at Barclays Capital in New York, where he advised clients on market strategies across U.S. treasuries, agencies, and interest rate derivative products. Prior to Barclays, he spent 14 years at Goldman Sachs, where he most recently held the position of Director – Interest Rate Product Strategy, Americas. He was a regular member of Institutional Investor’s All-America Fixed Income Research Team, earning the top ranking in Derivatives Strategy in 2001. He began his career at Salomon Brothers as an options trader and derivative salesperson. Mr. Stone earned his M.B.A. from Wharton Graduate School of Business and his A.B. in Economics from Dartmouth College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 24, 2013
9.02
9.0%
Mr. Chadwick has managed preferred securities at Flaherty & Crumrine since 1999 and is a member of the firm’s portfolio management team. As one of the firm's traders, he shares responsibility for implementing investment strategies. Mr. Chadwick is also involved in the development of tools for managing the portfolios and developing firm-wide systems. Together with Mr. Conwell and Mr. Stone, he serves on the firm's board of directors and is a member of the executive management committee. He also serves as President of the U.S. Flaherty & Crumrine closed-end funds. Prior to joining Flaherty & Crumrine in 1999, he worked at Koch Industries Inc. where he was responsible for managing sizable portfolios of both preferred securities and corporate bonds. He was also responsible for developing analytical tools used in the management of the portfolios, and providing fundamental research on a broad range of credits. Mr. Chadwick earned his M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and his B.S. in Economics from the University of Kansas.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|30.32
|7.94
|11.42
