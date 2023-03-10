Chris Gowlland is the head of equity quantitative research, a role he assumed in July 2019. As part of his role, he also serves as portfolio manager for certain portfolios managed by the Global Equity team and for several different strategies in multi-asset class offerings of Delaware Management Company. Previously, he was a senior quantitative analyst for the firm's equity department. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management in May 2007, he spent seven years working in fundamental equity research and corporate finance for Morgan Stanley and Commerzbank Securities, followed by two years as a quantitative strategist at Morgan Stanley and at State Street Global Markets. Gowlland holds a bachelor's degree in Chinese and Spanish from the University of Leeds (U.K.), a master's degree in development studies from Brown University, and another master's degree in international management from Thunderbird. He also spent several years in a Ph.D. program in political economy at Harvard University. Gowlland is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society New York, the CFA Society of Philadelphia, and the Society of Quantitative Analysts.