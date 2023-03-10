Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
1.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.0%
Net Assets
$107 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.2%
Expense Ratio 2.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 62.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XDEWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|86.05%
|1 Yr
|1.6%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|63.52%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|81.96%
|5 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|89.49%
|10 Yr
|-3.9%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|50.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|XDEWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.1%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|44.57%
|2021
|2.0%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|88.15%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|72.43%
|2019
|2.6%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|100.00%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|22.34%
|Period
|XDEWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|85.41%
|1 Yr
|1.6%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|57.63%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|77.73%
|5 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|87.87%
|10 Yr
|-3.9%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|47.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|XDEWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.1%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|44.57%
|2021
|2.0%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|88.15%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|75.70%
|2019
|2.6%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|100.00%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|53.95%
|XDEWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XDEWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|107 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|79.48%
|Number of Holdings
|472
|2
|10961
|43.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|24.9 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|77.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.21%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|70.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XDEWX % Rank
|Stocks
|71.29%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|74.74%
|Bonds
|44.87%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|9.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|12.46%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|3.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.43%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|8.77%
|Other
|0.34%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|4.18%
|Cash
|-30.39%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|98.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XDEWX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|21.34%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|2.76%
|Healthcare
|16.71%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|0.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.85%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|4.67%
|Technology
|13.36%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|81.10%
|Industrials
|8.91%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|63.69%
|Communication Services
|8.29%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|33.76%
|Financial Services
|5.10%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|87.05%
|Basic Materials
|4.42%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|69.21%
|Energy
|3.77%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|97.66%
|Utilities
|1.63%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|80.68%
|Real Estate
|0.61%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|90.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XDEWX % Rank
|Non US
|51.79%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|6.26%
|US
|19.50%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|95.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XDEWX % Rank
|Corporate
|75.71%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|6.47%
|Government
|11.66%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|68.89%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.15%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|87.47%
|Derivative
|1.47%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|45.72%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|94.15%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|92.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XDEWX % Rank
|US
|27.98%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|15.45%
|Non US
|16.89%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|11.48%
|XDEWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.47%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|33.82%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|94.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|XDEWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|XDEWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XDEWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|62.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|53.11%
|XDEWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XDEWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|92.31%
|XDEWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XDEWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XDEWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.00%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|14.38%
|XDEWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2019
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2019
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2018
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2018
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2016
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2016
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2014
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2014
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2013
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2013
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2013
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2013
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2013
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2013
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2012
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2012
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2012
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2012
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2012
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2012
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2011
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2011
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2011
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2011
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2011
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2011
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2011
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2011
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2010
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2010
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2010
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2010
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2010
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2010
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2009
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2009
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2009
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2009
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2009
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2009
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2009
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2009
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2009
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2008
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2008
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2008
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2008
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2008
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2008
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2008
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2008
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2008
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2007
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2007
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2007
14.93
14.9%
Nikhil G. Lalvani, CFA Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Team Leader — Large-Cap Value Equity Nikhil G. Lalvani is a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s Large-Cap Value team and assumed the role of Team Leader in October 2018. At Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) Lalvani has worked as both a fundamental and quantitative analyst. Prior to joining the firm in 1997 as an account analyst, he was a research associate with Bloomberg. Lalvani holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from The Pennsylvania State University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 27, 2016
5.85
5.9%
Adam H. Brown, CFA , is a senior portfolio manager on the Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. He manages the bank loan portfolios and is a co-portfolio manager for the high yield, fixed rate multisector, and core plus strategies. Brown joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in April 2011 as part of the firm’s integration of Macquarie Four Corners Capital Management, where he had worked since 2002. At Four Corners, he was a co-portfolio manager on four collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and a senior research analyst supporting noninvestment grade portfolios. Before that, Brown was with the predecessor of Wells Fargo Securities, where he worked in the leveraged finance group arranging senior secured bank loans and high yield bond financings for financial sponsors and corporate issuers. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida and an MBA from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Klaus Petersen is a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in June 2018. Petersen has been a portfolio manager since 2006. Previously, he worked for ATP, Denmark’s largest pension fund, beginning in 1999 as a senior portfolio manager and later in the role as team leader of the technology, media, and telecommunications team. He joined Codan Bank in 1996, first as a senior sales analyst and later as a senior portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 26, 2019
2.85
2.9%
Chris Gowlland is the head of equity quantitative research, a role he assumed in July 2019. As part of his role, he also serves as portfolio manager for certain portfolios managed by the Global Equity team and for several different strategies in multi-asset class offerings of Delaware Management Company. Previously, he was a senior quantitative analyst for the firm's equity department. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management in May 2007, he spent seven years working in fundamental equity research and corporate finance for Morgan Stanley and Commerzbank Securities, followed by two years as a quantitative strategist at Morgan Stanley and at State Street Global Markets. Gowlland holds a bachelor's degree in Chinese and Spanish from the University of Leeds (U.K.), a master's degree in development studies from Brown University, and another master's degree in international management from Thunderbird. He also spent several years in a Ph.D. program in political economy at Harvard University. Gowlland is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society New York, the CFA Society of Philadelphia, and the Society of Quantitative Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 22, 2021
1.35
1.4%
Michael G. Wildstein is a member of fixed income portfolio management team at Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. Before joining the team, he was a senior corporate bond analyst focused on the telecommunications sector for high-grade and high yield portfolios. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in March 2007 as a senior research analyst, Wildstein spent five years at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in various roles that included portfolio manager for the core bond team, corporate bond research analyst, and corporate bond trader. Before moving into investment management, Wildstein worked in finance, corporate strategy, and business development with several firms including RCN Corporation and AT&T Local Services. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tampa and an MBA from Drexel University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 22, 2021
1.35
1.4%
Scot Thompson Managing Director, Co-Head of Systematic Investments, Portfolio Manager Scot Thompson is the co-head of the Macquarie Systematic Investments (MSI) team, a role he assumed in August 2014. His responsibilities include the day-to-day management of the global portfolios, oversight of the trading function, development of new strategies, and client engagement. From June 2003 to August 2014, Thompson was the equities head of product, responsible for product design, development, and client relationships for the firm’s Australian and global equities product range. Before that, he was a member of the firm’s private equity fund-of-fund and performance analytics teams. Prior to joining Macquarie in November 2001 as a quantitative performance analyst, he worked on the performance analytics team for Cogent Investment Administration, where he was responsible for investment performance and attribution reporting for a variety of clients over all asset classes. Thompson also work in civil engineering before moving to finance, working for several Australian companies as a project manager focusing on underground installations, quarrying, and mining. He received a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from the University of Sydney and a Master of Applied Finance from Macquarie University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 22, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Allan Saustrup Jensen joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in May 2020 as a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. He has more than 20 years of experience in the asset management industry. Prior to joining MIM, he spent five years at European Capital Partners as a fund manager. From 2010 to 2015, Jensen was a trader at European Value Partners. Prior to that, he spent four years at UBS Wealth Management as a portfolio manager. He began his investment career at Nordea Bank. Jensen attended Copenhagen Business School where he earned a Graduate Diploma in finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 22, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Jürgen Wurzer rejoined Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK) in April 2018 as deputy head of portfolio management for the firm’s global multi asset team based in Vienna. Prior to that, he worked at Erste Asset Management as a senior fund manager on the multi asset management team, where he worked from September 2016 to March 2018. Wurzer previously worked at MIMAK from January 2007 to August 2016, leaving the firm as senior investment manager on the global multi asset team. He graduated from University of Applied Sciences Wiener Neustadt with a master’s degree. Wurzer is a lecturer for asset allocation, quantitative finance, portfolio, and risk management at several educational institutions.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 22, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Stefan Löwenthal is the chief investment officer for Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), a role he assumed in February 2013. He heads the global multi asset team based in Vienna, which is responsible for all asset allocation and security selection decisions, the management of mutual funds, as well as the development of new investment strategies. In addition, Löwenthal oversees the investment policy committee, which is responsible for strategic investment decisions at MIMAK. He began his career with Macquarie in February 2008 as a portfolio manager. He holds a Master of Management Science from Vienna University of Economics and Business. Löwenthal is a lecturer for economics at the IMC University of applied sciences in Krems (Austria) and the Qiongzhou University in Sanya (China).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 05, 2022
0.15
0.2%
Mr. Young is Vice President of IICO and WRIMCO and Vice President of the Trust. He joined IICO in 2005 as a fixed-income analyst with an emphasis in credit research and derivative securities. Mr. Young joined the Asset Strategy team as an investment analyst in 2007. He has served as an assistant portfolio manager of investment companies managed by IICO and WRIMCO since 2012. Mr. Young earned a BA in Philosophy from the University of Missouri and holds an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Strategy from the Olin School of Business at Washington University
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...