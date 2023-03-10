Home
Vitals

YTD Return

2.6%

1 yr return

1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.0%

Net Assets

$107 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XDEWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income
  • Fund Family Name
    Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    11216903
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nikhil Lalvani

Fund Description

XDEWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XDEWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -23.7% 16.4% 86.05%
1 Yr 1.6% -8.9% 48.3% 63.52%
3 Yr -3.2%* -2.2% 16.4% 81.96%
5 Yr -6.0%* -0.7% 13.4% 89.49%
10 Yr -3.9%* 0.9% 11.8% 50.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XDEWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% -40.8% 20.6% 44.57%
2021 2.0% -21.0% 24.5% 88.15%
2020 -1.5% -24.2% 27.8% 72.43%
2019 2.6% -23.1% 11.7% 100.00%
2018 -5.1% -100.0% 20.6% 22.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XDEWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -23.7% 16.4% 85.41%
1 Yr 1.6% -12.8% 48.3% 57.63%
3 Yr -3.2%* -3.4% 16.4% 77.73%
5 Yr -6.0%* -1.1% 13.4% 87.87%
10 Yr -3.9%* 0.9% 11.8% 47.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XDEWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% -40.8% 20.6% 44.57%
2021 2.0% -21.0% 24.5% 88.15%
2020 -1.5% -24.2% 27.8% 75.70%
2019 2.6% -23.1% 11.7% 100.00%
2018 -5.1% -2.9% 23.1% 53.95%

NAV & Total Return History

XDEWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XDEWX Category Low Category High XDEWX % Rank
Net Assets 107 M 1.12 M 110 B 79.48%
Number of Holdings 472 2 10961 43.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.9 M -31.7 M 22 B 77.87%
Weighting of Top 10 23.21% 10.8% 100.0% 70.95%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XDEWX % Rank
Stocks 		71.29% -45.72% 98.42% 74.74%
Bonds 		44.87% -39.76% 93.84% 9.19%
Convertible Bonds 		12.46% 0.00% 25.49% 3.34%
Preferred Stocks 		1.43% -0.03% 14.00% 8.77%
Other 		0.34% -1.25% 197.12% 4.18%
Cash 		-30.39% -97.12% 185.58% 98.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XDEWX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		21.34% 0.00% 31.85% 2.76%
Healthcare 		16.71% 0.00% 30.30% 0.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.85% 0.00% 20.84% 4.67%
Technology 		13.36% 0.00% 39.48% 81.10%
Industrials 		8.91% 0.09% 32.39% 63.69%
Communication Services 		8.29% 0.00% 28.59% 33.76%
Financial Services 		5.10% 0.00% 30.34% 87.05%
Basic Materials 		4.42% 0.00% 60.23% 69.21%
Energy 		3.77% 0.00% 38.61% 97.66%
Utilities 		1.63% 0.00% 40.29% 80.68%
Real Estate 		0.61% 0.00% 90.14% 90.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XDEWX % Rank
Non US 		51.79% -46.69% 57.06% 6.26%
US 		19.50% -4.82% 95.75% 95.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XDEWX % Rank
Corporate 		75.71% 0.00% 99.90% 6.47%
Government 		11.66% 0.00% 98.64% 68.89%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.15% 0.10% 100.00% 87.47%
Derivative 		1.47% 0.00% 41.88% 45.72%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 94.15%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 92.07%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XDEWX % Rank
US 		27.98% -177.12% 87.76% 15.45%
Non US 		16.89% -39.00% 137.36% 11.48%

XDEWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XDEWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.47% 0.16% 2.71% 33.82%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.70% 94.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

XDEWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

XDEWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XDEWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 0.00% 441.00% 53.11%

XDEWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XDEWX Category Low Category High XDEWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.92% 92.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XDEWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XDEWX Category Low Category High XDEWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.00% -5.20% 6.33% 14.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XDEWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XDEWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nikhil Lalvani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2007

14.93

14.9%

Nikhil G. Lalvani, CFA Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Team Leader — Large-Cap Value Equity Nikhil G. Lalvani is a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s Large-Cap Value team and assumed the role of Team Leader in October 2018. At Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) Lalvani has worked as both a fundamental and quantitative analyst. Prior to joining the firm in 1997 as an account analyst, he was a research associate with Bloomberg. Lalvani holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from The Pennsylvania State University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Adam Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2016

5.85

5.9%

Adam H. Brown, CFA , is a senior portfolio manager on the Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. He manages the bank loan portfolios and is a co-portfolio manager for the high yield, fixed rate multisector, and core plus strategies. Brown joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in April 2011 as part of the firm’s integration of Macquarie Four Corners Capital Management, where he had worked since 2002. At Four Corners, he was a co-portfolio manager on four collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and a senior research analyst supporting noninvestment grade portfolios. Before that, Brown was with the predecessor of Wells Fargo Securities, where he worked in the leveraged finance group arranging senior secured bank loans and high yield bond financings for financial sponsors and corporate issuers. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida and an MBA from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.

Klaus Petersen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Klaus Petersen is a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in June 2018. Petersen has been a portfolio manager since 2006. Previously, he worked for ATP, Denmark’s largest pension fund, beginning in 1999 as a senior portfolio manager and later in the role as team leader of the technology, media, and telecommunications team. He joined Codan Bank in 1996, first as a senior sales analyst and later as a senior portfolio manager.

Christopher Gowlland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 26, 2019

2.85

2.9%

Chris Gowlland is the head of equity quantitative research, a role he assumed in July 2019. As part of his role, he also serves as portfolio manager for certain portfolios managed by the Global Equity team and for several different strategies in multi-asset class offerings of Delaware Management Company. Previously, he was a senior quantitative analyst for the firm's equity department. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management in May 2007, he spent seven years working in fundamental equity research and corporate finance for Morgan Stanley and Commerzbank Securities, followed by two years as a quantitative strategist at Morgan Stanley and at State Street Global Markets. Gowlland holds a bachelor's degree in Chinese and Spanish from the University of Leeds (U.K.), a master's degree in development studies from Brown University, and another master's degree in international management from Thunderbird. He also spent several years in a Ph.D. program in political economy at Harvard University. Gowlland is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society New York, the CFA Society of Philadelphia, and the Society of Quantitative Analysts.

Michael Wildstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 22, 2021

1.35

1.4%

Michael G. Wildstein is a member of fixed income portfolio management team at Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. Before joining the team, he was a senior corporate bond analyst focused on the telecommunications sector for high-grade and high yield portfolios. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in March 2007 as a senior research analyst, Wildstein spent five years at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in various roles that included portfolio manager for the core bond team, corporate bond research analyst, and corporate bond trader. Before moving into investment management, Wildstein worked in finance, corporate strategy, and business development with several firms including RCN Corporation and AT&T Local Services. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tampa and an MBA from Drexel University.

Scot Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 22, 2021

1.35

1.4%

Scot Thompson Managing Director, Co-Head of Systematic Investments, Portfolio Manager Scot Thompson is the co-head of the Macquarie Systematic Investments (MSI) team, a role he assumed in August 2014. His responsibilities include the day-to-day management of the global portfolios, oversight of the trading function, development of new strategies, and client engagement. From June 2003 to August 2014, Thompson was the equities head of product, responsible for product design, development, and client relationships for the firm’s Australian and global equities product range. Before that, he was a member of the firm’s private equity fund-of-fund and performance analytics teams. Prior to joining Macquarie in November 2001 as a quantitative performance analyst, he worked on the performance analytics team for Cogent Investment Administration, where he was responsible for investment performance and attribution reporting for a variety of clients over all asset classes. Thompson also work in civil engineering before moving to finance, working for several Australian companies as a project manager focusing on underground installations, quarrying, and mining. He received a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from the University of Sydney and a Master of Applied Finance from Macquarie University.

Allan Jensen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 22, 2022

0.35

0.4%

Allan Saustrup Jensen joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in May 2020 as a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. He has more than 20 years of experience in the asset management industry. Prior to joining MIM, he spent five years at European Capital Partners as a fund manager. From 2010 to 2015, Jensen was a trader at European Value Partners. Prior to that, he spent four years at UBS Wealth Management as a portfolio manager. He began his investment career at Nordea Bank. Jensen attended Copenhagen Business School where he earned a Graduate Diploma in finance.

Jurgen Wurzer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 22, 2022

0.35

0.4%

Jürgen Wurzer rejoined Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK) in April 2018 as deputy head of portfolio management for the firm’s global multi asset team based in Vienna. Prior to that, he worked at Erste Asset Management as a senior fund manager on the multi asset management team, where he worked from September 2016 to March 2018. Wurzer previously worked at MIMAK from January 2007 to August 2016, leaving the firm as senior investment manager on the global multi asset team. He graduated from University of Applied Sciences Wiener Neustadt with a master’s degree. Wurzer is a lecturer for asset allocation, quantitative finance, portfolio, and risk management at several educational institutions.

Stefan Löwenthal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 22, 2022

0.35

0.4%

Stefan Löwenthal is the chief investment officer for Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), a role he assumed in February 2013. He heads the global multi asset team based in Vienna, which is responsible for all asset allocation and security selection decisions, the management of mutual funds, as well as the development of new investment strategies. In addition, Löwenthal oversees the investment policy committee, which is responsible for strategic investment decisions at MIMAK. He began his career with Macquarie in February 2008 as a portfolio manager. He holds a Master of Management Science from Vienna University of Economics and Business. Löwenthal is a lecturer for economics at the IMC University of applied sciences in Krems (Austria) and the Qiongzhou University in Sanya (China).

Aaron Young

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 05, 2022

0.15

0.2%

Mr. Young is Vice President of IICO and WRIMCO and Vice President of the Trust. He joined IICO in 2005 as a fixed-income analyst with an emphasis in credit research and derivative securities. Mr. Young joined the Asset Strategy team as an investment analyst in 2007. He has served as an assistant portfolio manager of investment companies managed by IICO and WRIMCO since 2012. Mr. Young earned a BA in Philosophy from the University of Missouri and holds an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Strategy from the Olin School of Business at Washington University

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

