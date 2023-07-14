Peter Vanderlee is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at ClearBridgeof ClearBridge and has 20 years of industry experience and 11 years of related industry experience. He joined the subadviser or its predecessor in 2005. His investment industry experience includes a senior associate position in the Financial Services and Information Technology Group of Booz & Co. and a senior position as first vice president within the Information Technology Division of Citigroup Inc. Previously, he was with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“CGMI”) since 1999. Mr. Vanderlee received his MS in Math/Computer Science from the University of Technology, Eindhoven, Holland and his MBA from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business. He is a member of the CFA Institute.