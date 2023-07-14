Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|XCTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.4%
|-13.5%
|29.4%
|11.72%
|1 Yr
|14.6%
|-9.7%
|32.0%
|28.68%
|3 Yr
|125.4%*
|-4.1%
|128.8%
|1.56%
|5 Yr
|25.6%*
|-11.2%
|33.1%
|9.73%
|10 Yr
|4.9%*
|-13.0%
|11.2%
|10.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|XCTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.4%
|-11.6%
|30.4%
|17.19%
|1 Yr
|14.6%
|-9.7%
|48.8%
|33.85%
|3 Yr
|125.4%*
|-8.0%
|128.8%
|1.55%
|5 Yr
|25.6%*
|-11.2%
|34.1%
|9.73%
|10 Yr
|4.9%*
|-13.0%
|14.6%
|9.84%
* Annualized
|XCTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCTRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|272 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|58.46%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|1
|175
|56.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|211 M
|0
|5.88 B
|63.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.48%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|59.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XCTRX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.31%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|65.32%
|Cash
|1.70%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|28.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|90.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|8.13%
|85.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|88.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|89.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XCTRX % Rank
|Energy
|94.14%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|60.48%
|Utilities
|4.44%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|38.71%
|Basic Materials
|1.42%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|29.03%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|91.13%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|88.71%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|93.55%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.71%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|88.71%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|88.71%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|88.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|88.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XCTRX % Rank
|US
|92.31%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|33.87%
|Non US
|6.00%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|71.77%
|XCTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|8.56%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|0.81%
|Management Fee
|1.30%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|96.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|XCTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|XCTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XCTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|6.00%
|248.00%
|3.45%
|XCTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCTRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|94.66%
|XCTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XCTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCTRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-6.38%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|100.00%
|XCTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|May 31, 2019
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2017
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2016
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2016
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.345
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.335
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2013
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2012
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2012
9.93
9.9%
Peter Vanderlee is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at ClearBridgeof ClearBridge and has 20 years of industry experience and 11 years of related industry experience. He joined the subadviser or its predecessor in 2005. His investment industry experience includes a senior associate position in the Financial Services and Information Technology Group of Booz & Co. and a senior position as first vice president within the Information Technology Division of Citigroup Inc. Previously, he was with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“CGMI”) since 1999. Mr. Vanderlee received his MS in Math/Computer Science from the University of Technology, Eindhoven, Holland and his MBA from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business. He is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2012
9.93
9.9%
Michael is a member of the Income Solutions team and co-manages the Dividend Strategy and Energy MLP products. He joined ClearBridge Investments in 2006 as a Research Analyst and was named a Portfolio Manager in 2009. Michael has 20 years of investment industry experience. Prior to joining ClearBridge, Michael served as an Equity Analyst at Hygrove Partners and was a Financial Analyst at Goldman Sachs. He is a member of the CFA Institute and of the New York Society of Security Analysts. Michael received his BA in History from Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2012
9.93
9.9%
Chris Eades Managing Director, Portfolio Manager Experience: 23 years of investment industry experience Joined ClearBridge Investments in 2006 Saranac Capital - Energy Analyst and Portfolio Manager Simmons & Company - Analyst following Energy Exploration and Production companies UBS Warburg - Energy Analyst NatWest Securities - Energy Analyst BA in Economics from Vanderbilt University
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
