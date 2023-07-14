Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR Fund Inc.

mutual fund
XCTRX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$37.46 -0.86 -2.24%
primary theme
MLP Industry Equity
share class
(XCTRX) Primary
XCTRX (Mutual Fund)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR Fund Inc.

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$37.46 -0.86 -2.24%
primary theme
MLP Industry Equity
share class
(XCTRX) Primary
XCTRX (Mutual Fund)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR Fund Inc.

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$37.46 -0.86 -2.24%
primary theme
MLP Industry Equity
share class
(XCTRX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR Fund Inc.

XCTRX | Fund

$37.46

$272 M

0.00%

8.56%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.4%

1 yr return

14.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

125.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

25.6%

Net Assets

$272 M

Holdings in Top 10

60.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 8.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR Fund Inc.

XCTRX | Fund

$37.46

$272 M

0.00%

8.56%

XCTRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 125.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 25.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -6.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR Fund Inc.
  • Fund Family Name
    ClearBridge
  • Inception Date
    Jun 27, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    7029744
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Vanderlee

Fund Description

XCTRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XCTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -13.5% 29.4% 11.72%
1 Yr 14.6% -9.7% 32.0% 28.68%
3 Yr 125.4%* -4.1% 128.8% 1.56%
5 Yr 25.6%* -11.2% 33.1% 9.73%
10 Yr 4.9%* -13.0% 11.2% 10.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XCTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 19.0% -11.1% 56.2% 34.11%
2021 24.6% -6.1% 24.6% 0.78%
2020 24.3% -24.8% 46.7% 11.81%
2019 2.3% -4.4% 5.2% 25.42%
2018 -6.5% -7.3% -1.8% 92.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XCTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -11.6% 30.4% 17.19%
1 Yr 14.6% -9.7% 48.8% 33.85%
3 Yr 125.4%* -8.0% 128.8% 1.55%
5 Yr 25.6%* -11.2% 34.1% 9.73%
10 Yr 4.9%* -13.0% 14.6% 9.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XCTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 19.0% -11.1% 56.2% 34.11%
2021 24.6% -6.1% 24.6% 0.78%
2020 24.3% -24.8% 46.7% 11.81%
2019 2.3% -12.8% 5.2% 26.27%
2018 -6.5% -7.3% -1.8% 94.50%

NAV & Total Return History

XCTRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XCTRX Category Low Category High XCTRX % Rank
Net Assets 272 M 22 M 6.32 B 58.46%
Number of Holdings 33 1 175 56.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 211 M 0 5.88 B 63.20%
Weighting of Top 10 60.48% 39.8% 110.0% 59.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Targa Resources Corp 8.00%
  2. Energy Transfer LP 7.94%
  3. MPLX LP Partnership Units 7.34%
  4. Enterprise Products Partners LP 7.18%
  5. Western Midstream Partners LP 6.52%
  6. DCP Midstream LP 5.11%
  7. Williams Companies Inc 5.08%
  8. Magellan Midstream Partners LP 4.70%
  9. ONEOK Inc 4.54%
  10. BP Midstream Partners LP 4.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XCTRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.31% 53.33% 133.88% 65.32%
Cash 		1.70% -58.21% 13.09% 28.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 90.32%
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 8.13% 85.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 88.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.12% 89.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XCTRX % Rank
Energy 		94.14% 29.76% 100.00% 60.48%
Utilities 		4.44% 0.00% 48.96% 38.71%
Basic Materials 		1.42% 0.00% 8.62% 29.03%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 19.24% 91.13%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.30% 88.71%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 93.55%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 88.71%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 88.71%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 88.71%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 88.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.46% 88.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XCTRX % Rank
US 		92.31% 48.92% 130.59% 33.87%
Non US 		6.00% 0.00% 37.36% 71.77%

XCTRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XCTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 8.56% 0.35% 8.56% 0.81%
Management Fee 1.30% 0.35% 1.38% 96.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

XCTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

XCTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XCTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 6.00% 248.00% 3.45%

XCTRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XCTRX Category Low Category High XCTRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.04% 94.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XCTRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XCTRX Category Low Category High XCTRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -6.38% -6.38% 9.57% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XCTRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XCTRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Vanderlee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2012

9.93

9.9%

Peter Vanderlee is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at ClearBridgeof ClearBridge and has 20 years of industry experience and 11 years of related industry experience. He joined the subadviser or its predecessor in 2005. His investment industry experience includes a senior associate position in the Financial Services and Information Technology Group of Booz & Co. and a senior position as first vice president within the Information Technology Division of Citigroup Inc. Previously, he was with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“CGMI”) since 1999. Mr. Vanderlee received his MS in Math/Computer Science from the University of Technology, Eindhoven, Holland and his MBA from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business. He is a member of the CFA Institute.

Michael Clarfeld

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2012

9.93

9.9%

Michael is a member of the Income Solutions team and co-manages the Dividend Strategy and Energy MLP products. He joined ClearBridge Investments in 2006 as a Research Analyst and was named a Portfolio Manager in 2009. Michael has 20 years of investment industry experience. Prior to joining ClearBridge, Michael served as an Equity Analyst at Hygrove Partners and was a Financial Analyst at Goldman Sachs. He is a member of the CFA Institute and of the New York Society of Security Analysts. Michael received his BA in History from Duke University.

Chris Eades

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2012

9.93

9.9%

Chris Eades Managing Director, Portfolio Manager Experience: 23 years of investment industry experience Joined ClearBridge Investments in 2006 Saranac Capital - Energy Analyst and Portfolio Manager Simmons & Company - Analyst following Energy Exploration and Production companies UBS Warburg - Energy Analyst NatWest Securities - Energy Analyst BA in Economics from Vanderbilt University

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×