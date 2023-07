Gary A. Lasman, CFA, is an Investment Officer of MFS Investment Management and Portfolio Manager of the firm's municipal bond portfolios. He joined MFS in 2002 as a municipal fixed income research analyst. Prior to that, he served an assistant portfolio manager and senior municipal analyst for Liberty Funds Group. Before that, he served as vice president in the municipal group for Thomson Financial Services; and senior account manager for The Industrial Indemnity Financial Corporation. Gary earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago. He is a member of the CFA Institute (formerly the Association for Investment Management and Research); Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc.; Boston Municipal Analysts Forum; and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.