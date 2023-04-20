Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.7%
1 yr return
-0.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 3.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 343.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|XCLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCLIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|10.4 M
|17.1 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|3
|3347
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|797 K
|1.31 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|3.0%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XCLIX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.24%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.47%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.67%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.78%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-84.13%
|6.28%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|66.19%
|179.76%
|N/A
|XCLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.14%
|0.04%
|3.14%
|0.48%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.03%
|1.10%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.40%
|N/A
|XCLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|XCLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XCLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|343.00%
|1.00%
|343.00%
|100.00%
|XCLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCLIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.86%
|12.90%
|XCLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XCLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCLIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.42%
|0.42%
|5.46%
|100.00%
|XCLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Mr. Johnson has been an employee of Thrivent Financial for more than 30 years, holding leadership roles in the mutual fund transfer agent/broker dealer from 1987-1994 and serving as Vice President of Investment Operations from 1995-2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Meg G. Spangler has served as the Associate Portfolio Manager for Thrivent Financial’s church loan portfolio since 2004. She also recently served as Director of Thrivent’s Commercial Loan Servicing department, managing the ongoing servicing needs of over 2,500 loans. Ms. Spangler has actively worked with all aspects of church and commercial lending including underwriting loan closing and servicing.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Mr. Anderson is the Vice President of Fixed Income Securities for Thrivent Financial and recently served as Senior Portfolio Manager of Thrivent Financial’s mortgage-backed securities (MBS) portfolio. He is also co-portfolio manager of certain Thrivent fixed income mutual funds. Mr. Anderson joined Thrivent Financial in 1997 and has held a variety of positions, including corporate bond investment analyst and securitized assets portfolio manager. Prior to that, he was employed at Telephone & Data Systems Inc from 1991 until 1997, serving as a senior treasury analyst from 1994 through 1997.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.44
|17.42
|7.9
|6.25
