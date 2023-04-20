Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Thrivent Church Loan and Income Fund

mutual fund
XCLIX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.28 +0.03 +0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Long-Term Bond Duration
share class
No Load (XCLIX) Primary
XCLIX (Mutual Fund)

Thrivent Church Loan and Income Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.28 +0.03 +0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Long-Term Bond Duration
share class
No Load (XCLIX) Primary
XCLIX (Mutual Fund)

Thrivent Church Loan and Income Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.28 +0.03 +0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Long-Term Bond Duration
share class
No Load (XCLIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Thrivent Church Loan and Income Fund

XCLIX | Fund

$9.28

-

0.00%

3.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.7%

1 yr return

-0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 343.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Thrivent Church Loan and Income Fund

XCLIX | Fund

$9.28

-

0.00%

3.14%

XCLIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Thrivent Church Loan and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Thrivent Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Frederick Johnson

Fund Description

XCLIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XCLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -37.9% 3.6% 2.31%
1 Yr -0.2% -19.3% 180.4% 83.33%
3 Yr -5.3%* -15.7% 24.5% 86.79%
5 Yr N/A* -6.8% 18.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.0% 8.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XCLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.0% -73.4% 112.0% 50.23%
2021 -1.8% -50.9% 15.2% 61.14%
2020 1.1% -10.5% 5.1% 15.38%
2019 1.5% -8.7% 9.7% 61.81%
2018 N/A -7.9% 6.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XCLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -37.9% 3.6% 1.85%
1 Yr -0.2% -21.4% 180.4% 63.13%
3 Yr -5.3%* -15.7% 24.5% 89.35%
5 Yr N/A* -6.8% 18.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.0% 9.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XCLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.0% -73.4% 112.0% 50.23%
2021 -1.8% -50.9% 15.2% 61.14%
2020 1.1% -10.5% 5.1% 15.38%
2019 1.5% -8.7% 9.7% 61.81%
2018 N/A -7.9% 6.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

XCLIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XCLIX Category Low Category High XCLIX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 10.4 M 17.1 B N/A
Number of Holdings N/A 3 3347 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 797 K 1.31 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 3.0% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XCLIX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 16.24% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 17.47% N/A
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 1.67% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.78% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -84.13% 6.28% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 66.19% 179.76% N/A

XCLIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XCLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.14% 0.04% 3.14% 0.48%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.03% 1.10% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

XCLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XCLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XCLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 343.00% 1.00% 343.00% 100.00%

XCLIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XCLIX Category Low Category High XCLIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.86% 12.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XCLIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XCLIX Category Low Category High XCLIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.42% 0.42% 5.46% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XCLIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XCLIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Frederick Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Mr. Johnson has been an employee of Thrivent Financial for more than 30 years, holding leadership roles in the mutual fund transfer agent/broker dealer from 1987-1994 and serving as Vice President of Investment Operations from 1995-2004.

Meg Spangler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Meg G. Spangler has served as the Associate Portfolio Manager for Thrivent Financial’s church loan portfolio since 2004. She also recently served as Director of Thrivent’s Commercial Loan Servicing department, managing the ongoing servicing needs of over 2,500 loans. Ms. Spangler has actively worked with all aspects of church and commercial lending including underwriting loan closing and servicing.

Gregory Anderson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Mr. Anderson is the Vice President of Fixed Income Securities for Thrivent Financial and recently served as Senior Portfolio Manager of Thrivent Financial’s mortgage-backed securities (MBS) portfolio. He is also co-portfolio manager of certain Thrivent fixed income mutual funds. Mr. Anderson joined Thrivent Financial in 1997 and has held a variety of positions, including corporate bond investment analyst and securitized assets portfolio manager. Prior to that, he was employed at Telephone & Data Systems Inc from 1991 until 1997, serving as a senior treasury analyst from 1994 through 1997.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.44 17.42 7.9 6.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×