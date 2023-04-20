Mr. Anderson is the Vice President of Fixed Income Securities for Thrivent Financial and recently served as Senior Portfolio Manager of Thrivent Financial’s mortgage-backed securities (MBS) portfolio. He is also co-portfolio manager of certain Thrivent fixed income mutual funds. Mr. Anderson joined Thrivent Financial in 1997 and has held a variety of positions, including corporate bond investment analyst and securitized assets portfolio manager. Prior to that, he was employed at Telephone & Data Systems Inc from 1991 until 1997, serving as a senior treasury analyst from 1994 through 1997.